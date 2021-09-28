Seattle 13, Oakland 4

|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|Seattle
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|34
|4
|7
|4
|
|Totals
|37
|13
|14
|13
|
|Kemp 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Crawford ss
|5
|3
|3
|1
|
|Chapman 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|France 1b
|4
|3
|4
|4
|
|Bolt cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Haniger rf
|5
|2
|2
|6
|
|Olson 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Seager 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Barrera rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Fraley ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Canha lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Torrens dh
|5
|0
|2
|2
|
|Brown cf-1b
|4
|1
|1
|3
|
|Toro 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Pinder rf-ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Kelenic cf
|3
|2
|2
|0
|
|Davis dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|T.Murphy c
|2
|2
|0
|0
|
|S.Murphy c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Moore lf-3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Machín ss-3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Oakland
|300
|100
|000
|—
|4
|Seattle
|003
|503
|20x
|—
|13
DP_Oakland 1, Seattle 0. LOB_Oakland 4, Seattle 5. 2B_Pinder (15), Olson (35), France (30). HR_Brown (17), Haniger 2 (37).
|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Irvin L,10-15
|3
|
|6
|5
|5
|3
|4
|Guerra
|
|1-3
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|Kaprielian
|2
|2-3
|3
|3
|3
|0
|2
|Moll
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Acevedo
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Seattle
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Flexen W,14-6
|5
|
|7
|4
|4
|1
|6
|Sadler
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Doolittle
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Ramirez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Andriese
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
Irvin pitched to 2 batters in the 4th.
HBP_Moll (T.Murphy).
Umpires_Home, Ted Barrett; First, Adam Hamari; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Chad Fairchild.
T_3:20. A_11,169 (47,929).
Copyright
