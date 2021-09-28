Seattle 13, Oakland 4

Oakland Seattle ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 34 4 7 4 Totals 37 13 14 13 Kemp 2b 4 0 0 0 Crawford ss 5 3 3 1 Chapman 3b 4 0 0 0 France 1b 4 3 4 4 Bolt cf 0 0 0 0 Haniger rf 5 2 2 6 Olson 1b 4 1 2 0 Seager 3b 4 0 0 0 Barrera rf 0 0 0 0 Fraley ph-lf 1 0 0 0 Canha lf 3 1 1 0 Torrens dh 5 0 2 2 Brown cf-1b 4 1 1 3 Toro 2b 5 0 0 0 Pinder rf-ss 4 1 2 0 Kelenic cf 3 2 2 0 Davis dh 4 0 1 1 T.Murphy c 2 2 0 0 S.Murphy c 4 0 0 0 Moore lf-3b 3 1 1 0 Machín ss-3b 3 0 0 0

Oakland 300 100 000 — 4 Seattle 003 503 20x — 13

DP_Oakland 1, Seattle 0. LOB_Oakland 4, Seattle 5. 2B_Pinder (15), Olson (35), France (30). HR_Brown (17), Haniger 2 (37).

IP H R ER BB SO

Oakland Irvin L,10-15 3 6 5 5 3 4 Guerra 1-3 3 3 3 0 0 Kaprielian 2 2-3 3 3 3 0 2 Moll 1 2 2 2 1 1 Acevedo 1 0 0 0 0 0

Seattle Flexen W,14-6 5 7 4 4 1 6 Sadler 1 0 0 0 0 0 Doolittle 1 0 0 0 0 1 Ramirez 1 0 0 0 0 1 Andriese 1 0 0 0 0 3

Irvin pitched to 2 batters in the 4th.

HBP_Moll (T.Murphy).

Umpires_Home, Ted Barrett; First, Adam Hamari; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Chad Fairchild.

T_3:20. A_11,169 (47,929).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.