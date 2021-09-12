On Air: Stratford University's Tech Talk
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Seattle 28, Indianapolis 16

The Associated Press
September 12, 2021 4:10 pm
< a min read
      
Seattle 7 14 0 7 28
Indianapolis 3 7 0 6 16

First Quarter

Ind_FG Blankenship 21, 5:44.

Sea_Lockett 23 pass from Wilson (Myers kick), 1:31.

Second Quarter

Sea_Everett 9 pass from Wilson (Myers kick), 11:27.

        Insight by Carahsoft: Learn about the efforts today and what’s on the horizon by civilian and the military services in rolling out 5G infrastructure and devices to improve mission effectiveness

Ind_Pascal 10 pass from Wentz (Blankenship kick), 7:10.

Sea_Lockett 69 pass from Wilson (Myers kick), :51.

Fourth Quarter

Sea_Metcalf 15 pass from Wilson (Myers kick), 6:45.

Ind_Pascal 11 pass from Wentz, 2:12.

A_63,347.

___

Sea Ind
First downs 18 23
Total Net Yards 381 336
Rushes-yards 27-140 30-113
Passing 241 223
Punt Returns 2-15 1-7
Kickoff Returns 1-22 2-41
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 18-23-0 25-38-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 3-13 3-28
Punts 5-37.0 4-46.75
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 1-1
Penalties-Yards 7-53 2-16
Time of Possession 24:13 35:47

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Seattle, Carson 16-91, Eskridge 2-22, Wilson 5-9, Penny 2-8, Swain 1-5, Dallas 1-5. Indianapolis, Taylor 17-56, Hines 9-34, Wentz 4-23.

PASSING_Seattle, Wilson 18-23-0-254. Indianapolis, Wentz 25-38-0-251.

        Read more: Sports News

RECEIVING_Seattle, Lockett 4-100, Metcalf 4-60, Dissly 3-37, Carson 3-26, Everett 2-20, Eskridge 1-6, Dallas 1-5. Indianapolis, Taylor 6-60, Hines 6-48, Pascal 4-43, Pittman 3-29, Doyle 3-21, Strachan 2-26, Campbell 1-24.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|9 Blue Team Summit & Training 2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailors salute flags planted on Ross Field during a September 11th remembrance event at Naval Station Great Lakes