Seattle 28, Indianapolis 16

|Seattle
|7
|14
|0
|7
|—
|28
|Indianapolis
|3
|7
|0
|6
|—
|16
First Quarter
Ind_FG Blankenship 21, 5:44.
Sea_Lockett 23 pass from Wilson (Myers kick), 1:31.
Second Quarter
Sea_Everett 9 pass from Wilson (Myers kick), 11:27.
Ind_Pascal 10 pass from Wentz (Blankenship kick), 7:10.
Sea_Lockett 69 pass from Wilson (Myers kick), :51.
Fourth Quarter
Sea_Metcalf 15 pass from Wilson (Myers kick), 6:45.
Ind_Pascal 11 pass from Wentz, 2:12.
A_63,347.
|
|Sea
|Ind
|First downs
|18
|23
|Total Net Yards
|381
|336
|Rushes-yards
|27-140
|30-113
|Passing
|241
|223
|Punt Returns
|2-15
|1-7
|Kickoff Returns
|1-22
|2-41
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|18-23-0
|25-38-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|3-13
|3-28
|Punts
|5-37.0
|4-46.75
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|1-1
|Penalties-Yards
|7-53
|2-16
|Time of Possession
|24:13
|35:47
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Seattle, Carson 16-91, Eskridge 2-22, Wilson 5-9, Penny 2-8, Swain 1-5, Dallas 1-5. Indianapolis, Taylor 17-56, Hines 9-34, Wentz 4-23.
PASSING_Seattle, Wilson 18-23-0-254. Indianapolis, Wentz 25-38-0-251.
RECEIVING_Seattle, Lockett 4-100, Metcalf 4-60, Dissly 3-37, Carson 3-26, Everett 2-20, Eskridge 1-6, Dallas 1-5. Indianapolis, Taylor 6-60, Hines 6-48, Pascal 4-43, Pittman 3-29, Doyle 3-21, Strachan 2-26, Campbell 1-24.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
