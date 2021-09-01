Seattle 4, Houston 0

Houston Seattle ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 31 0 6 0 Totals 29 4 6 4 Altuve 2b 4 0 1 0 Crawford ss 3 1 2 0 Díaz lf 4 0 0 0 Haniger dh 4 0 0 0 Correa ss 4 0 2 0 Seager 3b 4 1 1 0 Alvarez dh 3 0 0 0 France 1b 2 1 1 0 Gurriel 1b 3 0 1 0 Toro 2b 3 1 2 4 Bregman 3b 3 0 1 0 Marmolejos lf 4 0 0 0 Tucker rf 4 0 1 0 Kelenic cf 4 0 0 0 Meyers cf 4 0 0 0 Bauers rf 1 0 0 0 Maldonado c 2 0 0 0 Torrens ph 1 0 0 0 Moore rf 0 0 0 0 Raleigh c 3 0 0 0

Houston 000 000 000 — 0 Seattle 000 000 04x — 4

E_Kelenic (3). DP_Houston 0, Seattle 2. LOB_Houston 8, Seattle 6. 2B_Correa (29). HR_Toro (10). SB_Crawford (3).

IP H R ER BB SO

Houston McCullers Jr. 5 4 0 0 3 3 Y.García 1 0 0 0 0 0 Taylor 1 0 0 0 0 1 Graveman L,5-1 1-3 2 4 4 1 1 Bielak 2-3 0 0 0 0 1

Seattle Kikuchi 7 4 0 0 2 4 Sewald W,9-3 1 1 0 0 0 3 Doolittle 1 1 0 0 1 1

HBP_Kikuchi (Maldonado), Graveman (France).

Umpires_Home, Ryan Additon; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Ed Hickox.

T_3:13. A_10,452 (47,929).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.