Seattle 4, Houston 0

The Associated Press
September 1, 2021 1:40 am
< a min read
      
Houston Seattle
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 31 0 6 0 Totals 29 4 6 4
Altuve 2b 4 0 1 0 Crawford ss 3 1 2 0
Díaz lf 4 0 0 0 Haniger dh 4 0 0 0
Correa ss 4 0 2 0 Seager 3b 4 1 1 0
Alvarez dh 3 0 0 0 France 1b 2 1 1 0
Gurriel 1b 3 0 1 0 Toro 2b 3 1 2 4
Bregman 3b 3 0 1 0 Marmolejos lf 4 0 0 0
Tucker rf 4 0 1 0 Kelenic cf 4 0 0 0
Meyers cf 4 0 0 0 Bauers rf 1 0 0 0
Maldonado c 2 0 0 0 Torrens ph 1 0 0 0
Moore rf 0 0 0 0
Raleigh c 3 0 0 0
Houston 000 000 000 0
Seattle 000 000 04x 4

E_Kelenic (3). DP_Houston 0, Seattle 2. LOB_Houston 8, Seattle 6. 2B_Correa (29). HR_Toro (10). SB_Crawford (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Houston
McCullers Jr. 5 4 0 0 3 3
Y.García 1 0 0 0 0 0
Taylor 1 0 0 0 0 1
Graveman L,5-1 1-3 2 4 4 1 1
Bielak 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Seattle
Kikuchi 7 4 0 0 2 4
Sewald W,9-3 1 1 0 0 0 3
Doolittle 1 1 0 0 1 1

HBP_Kikuchi (Maldonado), Graveman (France).

Umpires_Home, Ryan Additon; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Ed Hickox.

T_3:13. A_10,452 (47,929).

