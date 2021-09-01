Seattle 4, Houston 0

|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|Seattle
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|31
|0
|6
|0
|
|Totals
|29
|4
|6
|4
|
|Altuve 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Crawford ss
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|Díaz lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Haniger dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Correa ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Seager 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Alvarez dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|France 1b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Gurriel 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Toro 2b
|3
|1
|2
|4
|
|Bregman 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Marmolejos lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tucker rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Kelenic cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Meyers cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bauers rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Maldonado c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Torrens ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Moore rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Raleigh c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Houston
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|Seattle
|000
|000
|04x
|—
|4
E_Kelenic (3). DP_Houston 0, Seattle 2. LOB_Houston 8, Seattle 6. 2B_Correa (29). HR_Toro (10). SB_Crawford (3).
|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|McCullers Jr.
|5
|
|4
|0
|0
|3
|3
|Y.García
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Taylor
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Graveman L,5-1
|
|1-3
|2
|4
|4
|1
|1
|Bielak
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Seattle
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Kikuchi
|7
|
|4
|0
|0
|2
|4
|Sewald W,9-3
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Doolittle
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
HBP_Kikuchi (Maldonado), Graveman (France).
Umpires_Home, Ryan Additon; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Ed Hickox.
T_3:13. A_10,452 (47,929).
