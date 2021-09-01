Trending:
Sports News

Seattle 4, Houston 0

The Associated Press
September 1, 2021 1:40 am
< a min read
      
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 0 6 0 3 8
Altuve 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .272
Díaz lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .284
Correa ss 4 0 2 0 0 2 .277
Alvarez dh 3 0 0 0 1 0 .283
Gurriel 1b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .313
Bregman 3b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .280
Tucker rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .281
Meyers cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .316
Maldonado c 2 0 0 0 0 2 .176
Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 29 4 6 4 4 6
Crawford ss 3 1 2 0 1 1 .264
Haniger dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .250
Seager 3b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .215
France 1b 2 1 1 0 1 0 .293
Toro 2b 3 1 2 4 1 0 .264
Marmolejos lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .141
Kelenic cf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .151
Bauers rf 1 0 0 0 1 0 .223
a-Torrens ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .220
Moore rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .177
Raleigh c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .173
Houston 000 000 000_0 6 0
Seattle 000 000 04x_4 6 1

a-flied out for Bauers in the 7th.

E_Kelenic (3). LOB_Houston 8, Seattle 6. 2B_Correa (29). HR_Toro (10), off Graveman. RBIs_Toro 4 (36). SB_Crawford (3). CS_Crawford (5).

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 5 (Meyers 2, Tucker, Gurriel, Correa); Seattle 4 (Marmolejos 2, Raleigh 2). RISP_Houston 0 for 9; Seattle 1 for 5.

Runners moved up_Seager. GIDP_Díaz, Tucker.

DP_Seattle 2 (Crawford, Toro, France; Toro, Crawford, France).

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
McCullers Jr. 5 4 0 0 3 3 102 3.20
Y.García 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 3.72
Taylor 1 0 0 0 0 1 20 3.44
Graveman, L, 5-1 1-3 2 4 4 1 1 28 1.79
Bielak 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 7 5.17
Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Kikuchi 7 4 0 0 2 4 95 4.12
Sewald, W, 9-3 1 1 0 0 0 3 15 2.53
Doolittle 1 1 0 0 1 1 12 0.00

HBP_Kikuchi (Maldonado), Graveman (France).

Umpires_Home, Ryan Additon; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Ed Hickox.

T_3:13. A_10,452 (47,929).

