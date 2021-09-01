Seattle 4, Houston 0

|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|0
|6
|0
|3
|8
|
|Altuve 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.272
|Díaz lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.284
|Correa ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.277
|Alvarez dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.283
|Gurriel 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.313
|Bregman 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.280
|Tucker rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.281
|Meyers cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.316
|Maldonado c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.176
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|4
|6
|4
|4
|6
|
|Crawford ss
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.264
|Haniger dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Seager 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.215
|France 1b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.293
|Toro 2b
|3
|1
|2
|4
|1
|0
|.264
|Marmolejos lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.141
|Kelenic cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.151
|Bauers rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.223
|a-Torrens ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.220
|Moore rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.177
|Raleigh c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.173
|Houston
|000
|000
|000_0
|6
|0
|Seattle
|000
|000
|04x_4
|6
|1
a-flied out for Bauers in the 7th.
E_Kelenic (3). LOB_Houston 8, Seattle 6. 2B_Correa (29). HR_Toro (10), off Graveman. RBIs_Toro 4 (36). SB_Crawford (3). CS_Crawford (5).
Runners left in scoring position_Houston 5 (Meyers 2, Tucker, Gurriel, Correa); Seattle 4 (Marmolejos 2, Raleigh 2). RISP_Houston 0 for 9; Seattle 1 for 5.
Runners moved up_Seager. GIDP_Díaz, Tucker.
DP_Seattle 2 (Crawford, Toro, France; Toro, Crawford, France).
|Houston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|McCullers Jr.
|5
|
|4
|0
|0
|3
|3
|102
|3.20
|Y.García
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|3.72
|Taylor
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|3.44
|Graveman, L, 5-1
|
|1-3
|2
|4
|4
|1
|1
|28
|1.79
|Bielak
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|5.17
|Seattle
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kikuchi
|7
|
|4
|0
|0
|2
|4
|95
|4.12
|Sewald, W, 9-3
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|15
|2.53
|Doolittle
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|12
|0.00
HBP_Kikuchi (Maldonado), Graveman (France).
Umpires_Home, Ryan Additon; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Ed Hickox.
T_3:13. A_10,452 (47,929).
