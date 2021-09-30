Trending:
Seattle 4, Oakland 2

The Associated Press
September 30, 2021 1:32 am
< a min read
      
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 2 5 2 3 6
Kemp 2b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .266
Marte cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .311
Olson 1b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .272
Canha lf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .234
Harrison ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .256
Pinder rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .243
Chapman 3b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .211
Brown dh 4 1 1 1 0 1 .207
Gomes c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .234
Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 4 6 4 2 9
Crawford ss 3 0 1 0 1 0 .273
France 1b 3 1 1 1 0 1 .293
Seager 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .212
Haniger rf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .252
Kelenic cf 4 0 1 2 0 2 .177
Toro 2b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .240
Torrens dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .243
Fraley lf 2 0 1 0 0 0 .209
a-Moore ph-lf 0 1 0 0 1 0 .182
Raleigh c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .184
Oakland 000 001 100_2 5 2
Seattle 000 002 11x_4 6 0

a-walked for Fraley in the 7th.

E_Kemp (5), Harrison (3). LOB_Oakland 6, Seattle 6. 2B_Kelenic (12). HR_Kemp (7), off Gilbert; Brown (18), off Castillo; Toro (11), off Romo. RBIs_Kemp (32), Brown (44), Kelenic 2 (41), France (73), Toro (46). SF_France.

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 1 (Chapman); Seattle 1 (Torrens). RISP_Oakland 0 for 2; Seattle 1 for 3.

Runners moved up_Pinder.

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Montas 6 4 2 0 1 7 92 3.37
Chafin, L, 2-2 1 1 1 1 1 0 20 1.53
Romo 1 1 1 1 0 2 20 4.60
Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gilbert 5 2-3 3 1 1 2 4 92 4.68
Smith 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 4.99
Castillo, W, 5-5 1 1 1 1 0 2 14 2.81
Sewald, H, 16 1 0 0 0 1 0 15 2.73
Steckenrider, S, 13-16 1 1 0 0 0 0 11 2.06

Inherited runners-scored_Smith 1-0. WP_Gilbert.

Umpires_Home, CB Bucknor; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Adam Hamari.

T_3:06. A_17,366 (47,929).

