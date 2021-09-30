Seattle 4, Oakland 2

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 2 5 2 3 6 Kemp 2b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .266 Marte cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .311 Olson 1b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .272 Canha lf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .234 Harrison ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .256 Pinder rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .243 Chapman 3b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .211 Brown dh 4 1 1 1 0 1 .207 Gomes c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .234

Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 4 6 4 2 9 Crawford ss 3 0 1 0 1 0 .273 France 1b 3 1 1 1 0 1 .293 Seager 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .212 Haniger rf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .252 Kelenic cf 4 0 1 2 0 2 .177 Toro 2b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .240 Torrens dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .243 Fraley lf 2 0 1 0 0 0 .209 a-Moore ph-lf 0 1 0 0 1 0 .182 Raleigh c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .184

Oakland 000 001 100_2 5 2 Seattle 000 002 11x_4 6 0

a-walked for Fraley in the 7th.

E_Kemp (5), Harrison (3). LOB_Oakland 6, Seattle 6. 2B_Kelenic (12). HR_Kemp (7), off Gilbert; Brown (18), off Castillo; Toro (11), off Romo. RBIs_Kemp (32), Brown (44), Kelenic 2 (41), France (73), Toro (46). SF_France.

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 1 (Chapman); Seattle 1 (Torrens). RISP_Oakland 0 for 2; Seattle 1 for 3.

Runners moved up_Pinder.

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Montas 6 4 2 0 1 7 92 3.37 Chafin, L, 2-2 1 1 1 1 1 0 20 1.53 Romo 1 1 1 1 0 2 20 4.60

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gilbert 5 2-3 3 1 1 2 4 92 4.68 Smith 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 4.99 Castillo, W, 5-5 1 1 1 1 0 2 14 2.81 Sewald, H, 16 1 0 0 0 1 0 15 2.73 Steckenrider, S, 13-16 1 1 0 0 0 0 11 2.06

Inherited runners-scored_Smith 1-0. WP_Gilbert.

Umpires_Home, CB Bucknor; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Adam Hamari.

T_3:06. A_17,366 (47,929).

