Seattle 4, Oakland 2

|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|Seattle
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|32
|2
|5
|2
|
|Totals
|31
|4
|6
|4
|
|Kemp 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Crawford ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Marte cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|France 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Olson 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Seager 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Canha lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Haniger rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Harrison ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kelenic cf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|
|Pinder rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Toro 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Chapman 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Torrens dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Brown dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Fraley lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Gomes c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Moore ph-lf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Raleigh c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Oakland
|000
|001
|100
|—
|2
|Seattle
|000
|002
|11x
|—
|4
E_Kemp (5), Harrison (3). LOB_Oakland 6, Seattle 6. 2B_Kelenic (12). HR_Kemp (7), Brown (18), Toro (11). SF_France (6).
|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Montas
|6
|
|4
|2
|0
|1
|7
|Chafin L,2-2
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Romo
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Seattle
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gilbert
|5
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|2
|4
|Smith
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Castillo W,5-5
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Sewald H,16
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Steckenrider S,13-16
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
WP_Gilbert.
Umpires_Home, CB Bucknor; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Adam Hamari.
T_3:06. A_17,366 (47,929).
