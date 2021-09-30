Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Seattle 4, Oakland 2

The Associated Press
September 30, 2021 1:32 am
< a min read
      
Oakland Seattle
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 2 5 2 Totals 31 4 6 4
Kemp 2b 4 1 1 1 Crawford ss 3 0 1 0
Marte cf 4 0 0 0 France 1b 3 1 1 1
Olson 1b 3 0 0 0 Seager 3b 4 0 0 0
Canha lf 3 0 1 0 Haniger rf 4 1 1 0
Harrison ss 4 0 0 0 Kelenic cf 4 0 1 2
Pinder rf 4 0 1 0 Toro 2b 4 1 1 1
Chapman 3b 3 0 0 0 Torrens dh 4 0 0 0
Brown dh 4 1 1 1 Fraley lf 2 0 1 0
Gomes c 3 0 1 0 Moore ph-lf 0 1 0 0
Raleigh c 3 0 0 0
Oakland 000 001 100 2
Seattle 000 002 11x 4

E_Kemp (5), Harrison (3). LOB_Oakland 6, Seattle 6. 2B_Kelenic (12). HR_Kemp (7), Brown (18), Toro (11). SF_France (6).

IP H R ER BB SO
Oakland
Montas 6 4 2 0 1 7
Chafin L,2-2 1 1 1 1 1 0
Romo 1 1 1 1 0 2
Seattle
Gilbert 5 2-3 3 1 1 2 4
Smith 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Castillo W,5-5 1 1 1 1 0 2
Sewald H,16 1 0 0 0 1 0
Steckenrider S,13-16 1 1 0 0 0 0

WP_Gilbert.

Umpires_Home, CB Bucknor; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Adam Hamari.

        Insight by Micro Focus Government Solutions: Learn from agency and industry executives as they explore why protecting data requires a comprehensive approach involving every part of the IT chain – people, policy, infrastructure and applications in this exclusive executive briefing.

T_3:06. A_17,366 (47,929).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|26 AREMA 2021 Virtual Conference
9|27 FOSS4G 2021 Buenos Aires - Online...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Navy boot camp grad meets son for first time