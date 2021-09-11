Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Seattle 5, Arizona 4

The Associated Press
September 11, 2021 1:08 am
< a min read
      
Arizona Seattle
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 4 5 4 Totals 30 5 8 5
Ahmed ss 4 0 0 0 Crawford ss 4 1 1 1
Marte cf 3 1 0 0 Haniger rf 4 0 0 0
Kelly c 3 0 1 1 France 1b 3 0 1 1
Walker dh 3 0 0 0 Seager 3b 4 0 0 0
Beer ph-dh 1 1 1 1 Toro 2b 4 0 1 0
P.Smith 1b 4 0 0 0 Torrens dh 3 1 2 0
Young 2b 3 0 0 0 Murphy c 3 2 2 3
Peralta ph 1 0 0 0 Kelenic cf 3 0 0 0
Rojas 3b 3 1 1 0 Moore lf 2 1 1 0
Ramos lf 4 1 1 2
McCarthy rf 3 0 1 0
Arizona 021 000 010 4
Seattle 120 011 00x 5

E_France (4), Gonzales (2). DP_Arizona 2, Seattle 0. LOB_Arizona 4, Seattle 3. 2B_Kelly (9), Torrens (14). HR_Ramos (1), Beer (1), Crawford (8), Murphy 2 (11). SB_Moore 2 (20). SF_Kelly (5).

IP H R ER BB SO
Arizona
Bumgarner L,7-10 6 8 5 5 1 6
N.Ramirez 1 0 0 0 0 1
Aguilar 1 0 0 0 1 0
Seattle
Gonzales W,8-5 6 4 3 0 1 3
Misiewicz H,17 2-3 0 0 0 1 1
Sadler H,12 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Castillo H,7 1 1 1 1 0 1
Steckenrider S,8-11 1 0 0 0 0 3

Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Jeremy Riggs; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Mike Muchlinski.

T_2:38. A_14,379 (47,929).

        Insight by Verizon: Learn about the progress that the Pentagon is making in finding real value out of 5G and its future across DoD.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|8 IT²EC 2021 (POSTPONED to April 2022)
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailors salute flags planted on Ross Field during a September 11th remembrance event at Naval Station Great Lakes