Seattle 5, L.A. Angels 1

The Associated Press
September 26, 2021 12:31 am
Seattle Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 37 5 9 5 Totals 30 1 3 1
Crawford ss 4 1 2 0 Marsh cf 4 0 1 0
France 1b 3 0 0 0 Ohtani p 3 0 1 0
Seager 3b 5 1 2 0 Quijada p 0 0 0 0
Haniger dh 5 1 1 1 Warren p 0 0 0 0
Toro 2b 4 1 1 0 Selman p 0 0 0 0
Fraley lf 4 0 1 3 Rojas ph-lf 1 0 0 0
Kelenic cf 4 1 2 1 Gosselin lf 4 0 0 0
Murphy c 4 0 0 0 Ramos p 0 0 0 0
Bauers rf 4 0 0 0 Mayfield 3b 4 0 0 0
Walsh 1b 4 0 0 0
Suzuki c 4 1 1 1
Lagares rf 1 0 0 0
Rengifo ss 3 0 0 0
Fletcher 2b 2 0 0 0
Seattle 000 000 140 5
Los Angeles 010 000 000 1

E_Walsh (5). LOB_Seattle 8, Los Angeles 5. 2B_Crawford (35), Fraley (6). HR_Kelenic (14), Suzuki (6). SB_Fraley (10).

IP H R ER BB SO
Seattle
Gonzales W,10-5 7 3 1 1 3 5
Sewald 1 0 0 0 0 2
Castillo 1 0 0 0 0 2
Los Angeles
Ohtani 7 5 1 1 0 10
Quijada L,0-2 1-3 2 2 2 0 1
Warren 0 2 2 1 0 0
Selman 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Ramos 1 0 0 0 2 0

Warren pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.

HBP_Ohtani (France).

Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Alan Porter.

T_3:09. A_22,057 (45,517).

