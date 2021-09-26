Seattle 5, L.A. Angels 1

|Seattle
|
|
|
|
|
|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|37
|5
|9
|5
|
|Totals
|30
|1
|3
|1
|
|Crawford ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Marsh cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|France 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ohtani p
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Seager 3b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|
|Quijada p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Haniger dh
|5
|1
|1
|1
|
|Warren p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Toro 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Selman p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Fraley lf
|4
|0
|1
|3
|
|Rojas ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kelenic cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Gosselin lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Murphy c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ramos p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bauers rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mayfield 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Walsh 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Suzuki c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Lagares rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Rengifo ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Fletcher 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Seattle
|000
|000
|140
|—
|5
|Los Angeles
|010
|000
|000
|—
|1
E_Walsh (5). LOB_Seattle 8, Los Angeles 5. 2B_Crawford (35), Fraley (6). HR_Kelenic (14), Suzuki (6). SB_Fraley (10).
|Seattle
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gonzales W,10-5
|7
|
|3
|1
|1
|3
|5
|Sewald
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Castillo
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Ohtani
|7
|
|5
|1
|1
|0
|10
|Quijada L,0-2
|
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Warren
|0
|
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Selman
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Ramos
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
Warren pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.
HBP_Ohtani (France).
Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Alan Porter.
T_3:09. A_22,057 (45,517).
