Seattle 5, L.A. Angels 1

Seattle Los Angeles ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 37 5 9 5 Totals 30 1 3 1 Crawford ss 4 1 2 0 Marsh cf 4 0 1 0 France 1b 3 0 0 0 Ohtani p 3 0 1 0 Seager 3b 5 1 2 0 Quijada p 0 0 0 0 Haniger dh 5 1 1 1 Warren p 0 0 0 0 Toro 2b 4 1 1 0 Selman p 0 0 0 0 Fraley lf 4 0 1 3 Rojas ph-lf 1 0 0 0 Kelenic cf 4 1 2 1 Gosselin lf 4 0 0 0 Murphy c 4 0 0 0 Ramos p 0 0 0 0 Bauers rf 4 0 0 0 Mayfield 3b 4 0 0 0 Walsh 1b 4 0 0 0 Suzuki c 4 1 1 1 Lagares rf 1 0 0 0 Rengifo ss 3 0 0 0 Fletcher 2b 2 0 0 0

Seattle 000 000 140 — 5 Los Angeles 010 000 000 — 1

E_Walsh (5). LOB_Seattle 8, Los Angeles 5. 2B_Crawford (35), Fraley (6). HR_Kelenic (14), Suzuki (6). SB_Fraley (10).

IP H R ER BB SO

Seattle Gonzales W,10-5 7 3 1 1 3 5 Sewald 1 0 0 0 0 2 Castillo 1 0 0 0 0 2

Los Angeles Ohtani 7 5 1 1 0 10 Quijada L,0-2 1-3 2 2 2 0 1 Warren 0 2 2 1 0 0 Selman 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 Ramos 1 0 0 0 2 0

Warren pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.

HBP_Ohtani (France).

Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Alan Porter.

T_3:09. A_22,057 (45,517).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.