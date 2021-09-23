Trending:
Sports News

Seattle 6, Oakland 5

The Associated Press
September 23, 2021 1:00 am
< a min read
      
Seattle Oakland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 6 7 6 Totals 32 5 6 5
Crawford ss 5 0 1 0 Harrison 2b 5 0 0 0
France 1b 3 0 0 0 Marte cf 4 0 0 0
Seager dh 3 1 0 0 Olson 1b 3 2 1 1
Haniger rf 4 1 1 1 Gomes dh 2 1 1 1
Kelenic cf 3 1 0 0 Lowrie ph-dh 2 0 1 0
Toro 2b 4 0 1 1 Canha lf-rf 4 0 1 1
Fraley lf 2 0 0 0 Chapman 3b 3 1 0 0
Torrens ph 1 1 1 2 Pinder rf 3 0 0 0
Bauers lf 1 0 0 0 Kemp ph-lf 0 0 0 0
Moore 3b 4 1 1 0 S.Murphy c 4 1 2 1
Raleigh c 4 1 2 2 Andrus ss 2 0 0 1
Seattle 000 123 000 6
Oakland 012 100 001 5

E_France (4). LOB_Seattle 4, Oakland 8. 2B_Toro (12), Raleigh (11), Gomes (4), Lowrie (28). HR_Raleigh (2), Haniger (35), Torrens (15), S.Murphy (17), Olson (38). SB_Kemp (7). SF_Andrus (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
Seattle
Kikuchi 3 3 3 3 4 3
Ramirez 1-3 1 1 1 2 1
Misiewicz 2-3 0 0 0 0 2
Smith W,3-4 1 0 0 0 0 0
Sadler H,14 2 1 0 0 0 2
Castillo H,10 1 0 0 0 1 1
Sewald S,10-14 1 1 1 1 0 2
Oakland
Bassitt 3 1 0 0 1 4
Kaprielian 2 3 3 3 0 3
Diekman L,3-3 BS,7-14 1-3 2 3 3 1 1
Guerra 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 3
Chafin 1 0 0 0 0 0
Trivino 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_Kaprielian (Seager).

Umpires_Home, Ryan Wills; First, Rob Drake; Second, Will Little; Third, Greg Gibson.

T_3:16. A_4,966 (46,847).

