Seattle 6, Oakland 5

|Seattle
|
|
|
|
|
|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|34
|6
|7
|6
|
|Totals
|32
|5
|6
|5
|
|Crawford ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Harrison 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|France 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Marte cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Seager dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Olson 1b
|3
|2
|1
|1
|
|Haniger rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Gomes dh
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|Kelenic cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Lowrie ph-dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Toro 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Canha lf-rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Fraley lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Chapman 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Torrens ph
|1
|1
|1
|2
|
|Pinder rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bauers lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kemp ph-lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Moore 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|S.Murphy c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Raleigh c
|4
|1
|2
|2
|
|Andrus ss
|2
|0
|0
|1
|
|Seattle
|000
|123
|000
|—
|6
|Oakland
|012
|100
|001
|—
|5
E_France (4). LOB_Seattle 4, Oakland 8. 2B_Toro (12), Raleigh (11), Gomes (4), Lowrie (28). HR_Raleigh (2), Haniger (35), Torrens (15), S.Murphy (17), Olson (38). SB_Kemp (7). SF_Andrus (4).
|Seattle
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Kikuchi
|3
|
|3
|3
|3
|4
|3
|Ramirez
|
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Misiewicz
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Smith W,3-4
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sadler H,14
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Castillo H,10
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Sewald S,10-14
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Bassitt
|3
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Kaprielian
|2
|
|3
|3
|3
|0
|3
|Diekman L,3-3 BS,7-14
|
|1-3
|2
|3
|3
|1
|1
|Guerra
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Chafin
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Trivino
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_Kaprielian (Seager).
Umpires_Home, Ryan Wills; First, Rob Drake; Second, Will Little; Third, Greg Gibson.
T_3:16. A_4,966 (46,847).
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments