Seattle 6, Oakland 5

|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|6
|7
|6
|2
|12
|
|Crawford ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.266
|France 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.291
|Seager dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.215
|Haniger rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.250
|Kelenic cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.174
|Toro 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.244
|Fraley lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.207
|a-Torrens ph
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.236
|Bauers lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.213
|Moore 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.182
|Raleigh c
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.177
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|5
|6
|5
|7
|11
|
|Harrison 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.272
|Marte cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.316
|Olson 1b
|3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|.273
|Gomes dh
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.223
|b-Lowrie ph-dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.245
|Canha lf-rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.232
|Chapman 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.219
|Pinder rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.232
|c-Kemp ph-lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.258
|S.Murphy c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.217
|Andrus ss
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.240
|Seattle
|000
|123
|000_6
|7
|1
|Oakland
|012
|100
|001_5
|6
|0
a-homered for Fraley in the 6th. b-doubled for Gomes in the 7th. c-walked for Pinder in the 8th.
E_France (4). LOB_Seattle 4, Oakland 8. 2B_Toro (12), Raleigh (11), Gomes (4), Lowrie (28). HR_Raleigh (2), off Kaprielian; Haniger (35), off Diekman; Torrens (15), off Diekman; S.Murphy (17), off Ramirez; Olson (38), off Sewald. RBIs_Toro (45), Raleigh 2 (13), Haniger (85), Torrens 2 (44), Andrus (37), Gomes (17), Canha (58), S.Murphy (59), Olson (105). SB_Kemp (7). SF_Andrus.
Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 3 (Kelenic, Fraley, Crawford); Oakland 4 (Canha 2, Gomes, Andrus). RISP_Seattle 0 for 5; Oakland 1 for 6.
|Seattle
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kikuchi
|3
|
|3
|3
|3
|4
|3
|72
|4.41
|Ramirez
|
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|17
|3.70
|Misiewicz
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|4.38
|Smith, W, 3-4
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|5.12
|Sadler, H, 14
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|0.76
|Castillo, H, 10
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|15
|2.78
|Sewald, S, 10-14
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|14
|2.93
|Oakland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bassitt
|3
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|48
|3.16
|Kaprielian
|2
|
|3
|3
|3
|0
|3
|40
|3.97
|Diekman, L, 3-3, BS, 7-14
|
|1-3
|2
|3
|3
|1
|1
|19
|3.84
|Guerra
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|25
|3.36
|Chafin
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|1.37
|Trivino
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|3.26
Inherited runners-scored_Misiewicz 2-0. HBP_Kaprielian (Seager).
Umpires_Home, Ryan Wills; First, Rob Drake; Second, Will Little; Third, Greg Gibson.
T_3:16. A_4,966 (46,847).
