Seattle 6, Oakland 5

Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 6 7 6 2 12 Crawford ss 5 0 1 0 0 1 .266 France 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .291 Seager dh 3 1 0 0 0 2 .215 Haniger rf 4 1 1 1 0 2 .250 Kelenic cf 3 1 0 0 1 1 .174 Toro 2b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .244 Fraley lf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .207 a-Torrens ph 1 1 1 2 0 0 .236 Bauers lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .213 Moore 3b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .182 Raleigh c 4 1 2 2 0 1 .177

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 5 6 5 7 11 Harrison 2b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .272 Marte cf 4 0 0 0 1 1 .316 Olson 1b 3 2 1 1 2 2 .273 Gomes dh 2 1 1 1 1 1 .223 b-Lowrie ph-dh 2 0 1 0 0 0 .245 Canha lf-rf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .232 Chapman 3b 3 1 0 0 1 1 .219 Pinder rf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .232 c-Kemp ph-lf 0 0 0 0 1 0 .258 S.Murphy c 4 1 2 1 0 1 .217 Andrus ss 2 0 0 1 1 0 .240

Seattle 000 123 000_6 7 1 Oakland 012 100 001_5 6 0

a-homered for Fraley in the 6th. b-doubled for Gomes in the 7th. c-walked for Pinder in the 8th.

E_France (4). LOB_Seattle 4, Oakland 8. 2B_Toro (12), Raleigh (11), Gomes (4), Lowrie (28). HR_Raleigh (2), off Kaprielian; Haniger (35), off Diekman; Torrens (15), off Diekman; S.Murphy (17), off Ramirez; Olson (38), off Sewald. RBIs_Toro (45), Raleigh 2 (13), Haniger (85), Torrens 2 (44), Andrus (37), Gomes (17), Canha (58), S.Murphy (59), Olson (105). SB_Kemp (7). SF_Andrus.

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 3 (Kelenic, Fraley, Crawford); Oakland 4 (Canha 2, Gomes, Andrus). RISP_Seattle 0 for 5; Oakland 1 for 6.

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Kikuchi 3 3 3 3 4 3 72 4.41 Ramirez 1-3 1 1 1 2 1 17 3.70 Misiewicz 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 11 4.38 Smith, W, 3-4 1 0 0 0 0 0 8 5.12 Sadler, H, 14 2 1 0 0 0 2 18 0.76 Castillo, H, 10 1 0 0 0 1 1 15 2.78 Sewald, S, 10-14 1 1 1 1 0 2 14 2.93

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Bassitt 3 1 0 0 1 4 48 3.16 Kaprielian 2 3 3 3 0 3 40 3.97 Diekman, L, 3-3, BS, 7-14 1-3 2 3 3 1 1 19 3.84 Guerra 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 3 25 3.36 Chafin 1 0 0 0 0 0 9 1.37 Trivino 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 3.26

Inherited runners-scored_Misiewicz 2-0. HBP_Kaprielian (Seager).

Umpires_Home, Ryan Wills; First, Rob Drake; Second, Will Little; Third, Greg Gibson.

T_3:16. A_4,966 (46,847).

