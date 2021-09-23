Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Seattle 6, Oakland 5

The Associated Press
September 23, 2021 1:00 am
1 min read
      
Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 6 7 6 2 12
Crawford ss 5 0 1 0 0 1 .266
France 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .291
Seager dh 3 1 0 0 0 2 .215
Haniger rf 4 1 1 1 0 2 .250
Kelenic cf 3 1 0 0 1 1 .174
Toro 2b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .244
Fraley lf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .207
a-Torrens ph 1 1 1 2 0 0 .236
Bauers lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .213
Moore 3b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .182
Raleigh c 4 1 2 2 0 1 .177
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 5 6 5 7 11
Harrison 2b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .272
Marte cf 4 0 0 0 1 1 .316
Olson 1b 3 2 1 1 2 2 .273
Gomes dh 2 1 1 1 1 1 .223
b-Lowrie ph-dh 2 0 1 0 0 0 .245
Canha lf-rf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .232
Chapman 3b 3 1 0 0 1 1 .219
Pinder rf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .232
c-Kemp ph-lf 0 0 0 0 1 0 .258
S.Murphy c 4 1 2 1 0 1 .217
Andrus ss 2 0 0 1 1 0 .240
Seattle 000 123 000_6 7 1
Oakland 012 100 001_5 6 0

a-homered for Fraley in the 6th. b-doubled for Gomes in the 7th. c-walked for Pinder in the 8th.

E_France (4). LOB_Seattle 4, Oakland 8. 2B_Toro (12), Raleigh (11), Gomes (4), Lowrie (28). HR_Raleigh (2), off Kaprielian; Haniger (35), off Diekman; Torrens (15), off Diekman; S.Murphy (17), off Ramirez; Olson (38), off Sewald. RBIs_Toro (45), Raleigh 2 (13), Haniger (85), Torrens 2 (44), Andrus (37), Gomes (17), Canha (58), S.Murphy (59), Olson (105). SB_Kemp (7). SF_Andrus.

        Insight by Carahsoft: Learn about the efforts today and what’s on the horizon by civilian and the military services in rolling out 5G infrastructure and devices to improve mission effectiveness

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 3 (Kelenic, Fraley, Crawford); Oakland 4 (Canha 2, Gomes, Andrus). RISP_Seattle 0 for 5; Oakland 1 for 6.

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Kikuchi 3 3 3 3 4 3 72 4.41
Ramirez 1-3 1 1 1 2 1 17 3.70
Misiewicz 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 11 4.38
Smith, W, 3-4 1 0 0 0 0 0 8 5.12
Sadler, H, 14 2 1 0 0 0 2 18 0.76
Castillo, H, 10 1 0 0 0 1 1 15 2.78
Sewald, S, 10-14 1 1 1 1 0 2 14 2.93
Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Bassitt 3 1 0 0 1 4 48 3.16
Kaprielian 2 3 3 3 0 3 40 3.97
Diekman, L, 3-3, BS, 7-14 1-3 2 3 3 1 1 19 3.84
Guerra 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 3 25 3.36
Chafin 1 0 0 0 0 0 9 1.37
Trivino 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 3.26

Inherited runners-scored_Misiewicz 2-0. HBP_Kaprielian (Seager).

Umpires_Home, Ryan Wills; First, Rob Drake; Second, Will Little; Third, Greg Gibson.

T_3:16. A_4,966 (46,847).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|20 Global .NEXT Digital Experience 2021
9|21 ISS World North America
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Utah Honor Flight veterans visit National Archives