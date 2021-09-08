On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Seattle 8, Houston 5

The Associated Press
September 8, 2021 6:11 pm
< a min read
      
Seattle Houston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 40 8 13 8 Totals 36 5 10 5
Crawford ss 5 1 2 2 Altuve 2b 5 1 1 1
Haniger rf 6 1 1 0 Brantley lf 5 0 1 0
Seager 3b 2 1 1 0 Gurriel 1b 4 0 1 0
France 1b 5 1 2 0 Alvarez dh 4 1 1 0
Toro 2b 5 1 2 2 Correa ss 4 0 2 0
Torrens dh 4 0 1 0 Tucker rf 3 1 2 1
Moore pr-lf 0 1 0 0 Meyers cf 4 0 0 0
Kelenic cf 4 1 2 2 Gonzalez 3b 4 1 1 2
Murphy c 2 0 0 0 Maldonado c 2 0 0 0
Bauers ph 1 0 0 0 Bregman ph 1 1 1 1
Raleigh c 1 0 0 0
Marmolejos lf 5 1 2 2
Sewald p 0 0 0 0
Seattle 200 000 204 8
Houston 030 010 001 5

DP_Seattle 1, Houston 0. LOB_Seattle 12, Houston 7. 2B_Toro (11), Marmolejos (4), France (27), Kelenic (9), Tucker (31). 3B_Tucker (3). HR_Crawford (7), Gonzalez (3), Altuve (27), Bregman (9).

IP H R ER BB SO
Seattle
Anderson 4 2-3 7 4 4 3 4
Sadler 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Smith 1 0 0 0 0 0
Misiewicz 1 1 0 0 0 0
Castillo W,3-5 1 1 0 0 0 3
Sewald 1 1 1 1 0 0
Houston
Urquidy 3 4 2 2 2 2
Javier 2 1-3 2 0 0 3 3
Raley H,10 1 0 0 0 0 2
García H,2 1-3 2 2 2 0 1
Maton BS,0-3 1-3 1 0 0 0 1
Graveman 1 1 0 0 1 1
Pressly L,5-2 2-3 2 3 3 1 2
Taylor 1-3 1 1 1 0 0

Raley pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

WP_Graveman, Pressly.

Umpires_Home, Adam Beck; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Bill Miller.

T_3:46. A_19,089 (41,168).

