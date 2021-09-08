Seattle 8, Houston 5

|Seattle
|Houston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|40
|8
|13
|8
|Totals
|36
|5
|10
|5
|Crawford ss
|5
|1
|2
|2
|Altuve 2b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Haniger rf
|6
|1
|1
|0
|Brantley lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Seager 3b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|France 1b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Alvarez dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Toro 2b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|Correa ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Torrens dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Tucker rf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Moore pr-lf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Meyers cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Kelenic cf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Gonzalez 3b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Murphy c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Maldonado c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Bauers ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Bregman ph
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Raleigh c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Marmolejos lf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|Sewald p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Seattle
|200
|000
|204
|—
|8
|Houston
|030
|010
|001
|—
|5
DP_Seattle 1, Houston 0. LOB_Seattle 12, Houston 7. 2B_Toro (11), Marmolejos (4), France (27), Kelenic (9), Tucker (31). 3B_Tucker (3). HR_Crawford (7), Gonzalez (3), Altuve (27), Bregman (9).
|Seattle
|Anderson
|4
|2-3
|7
|4
|4
|3
|4
|Sadler
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Smith
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Misiewicz
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Castillo W,3-5
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Sewald
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Houston
|Urquidy
|3
|
|4
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Javier
|2
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|3
|3
|Raley H,10
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|García H,2
|
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Maton BS,0-3
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Graveman
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Pressly L,5-2
|
|2-3
|2
|3
|3
|1
|2
|Taylor
|
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
Raley pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.
WP_Graveman, Pressly.
Umpires_Home, Adam Beck; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Bill Miller.
T_3:46. A_19,089 (41,168).
Copyright
