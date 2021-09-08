Seattle 8, Houston 5

Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 40 8 13 8 7 12 Crawford ss 5 1 2 2 1 1 .267 Haniger rf 6 1 1 0 0 2 .252 Seager 3b 2 1 1 0 3 1 .213 France 1b 5 1 2 0 0 2 .291 Toro 2b 5 1 2 2 0 1 .271 Torrens dh 4 0 1 0 1 1 .227 1-Moore pr-lf 0 1 0 0 0 0 .171 Kelenic cf 4 1 2 2 1 1 .165 Murphy c 2 0 0 0 1 0 .204 a-Bauers ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .224 Raleigh c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .156 Marmolejos lf 5 1 2 2 0 1 .158 Sewald p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 36 5 10 5 3 7 Altuve 2b 5 1 1 1 0 0 .272 Brantley lf 5 0 1 0 0 0 .315 Gurriel 1b 4 0 1 0 1 1 .312 Alvarez dh 4 1 1 0 0 1 .278 Correa ss 4 0 2 0 0 0 .280 Tucker rf 3 1 2 1 1 1 .290 Meyers cf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .302 Gonzalez 3b 4 1 1 2 0 1 .202 Maldonado c 2 0 0 0 1 0 .170 b-Bregman ph 1 1 1 1 0 0 .290

Seattle 200 000 204_8 13 0 Houston 030 010 001_5 10 0

a-struck out for Murphy in the 7th. b-homered for Maldonado in the 9th.

1-ran for Torrens in the 9th.

LOB_Seattle 12, Houston 7. 2B_Toro (11), Marmolejos (4), France (27), Kelenic (9), Tucker (31). 3B_Tucker (3). HR_Crawford (7), off Taylor; Gonzalez (3), off Anderson; Altuve (27), off Anderson; Bregman (9), off Sewald. RBIs_Toro 2 (43), Kelenic 2 (28), Marmolejos 2 (12), Crawford 2 (44), Tucker (79), Gonzalez 2 (22), Altuve (71), Bregman (41).

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 8 (Murphy 2, Torrens, Haniger 2, Bauers, France 2); Houston 3 (Maldonado, Meyers 2). RISP_Seattle 5 for 16; Houston 1 for 6.

Runners moved up_Toro. GIDP_Gurriel.

DP_Seattle 1 (Toro, Crawford, France).

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Anderson 4 2-3 7 4 4 3 4 80 3.83 Sadler 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 0.91 Smith 1 0 0 0 0 0 11 5.50 Misiewicz 1 1 0 0 0 0 5 3.86 Castillo, W, 3-5 1 1 0 0 0 3 17 2.77 Sewald 1 1 1 1 0 0 13 2.82

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Urquidy 3 4 2 2 2 2 70 3.51 Javier 2 1-3 2 0 0 3 3 42 3.19 Raley, H, 10 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 5.45 García, H, 2 1-3 2 2 2 0 1 13 5.11 Maton, BS, 0-3 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 5 4.53 Graveman 1 1 0 0 1 1 15 1.65 Pressly, L, 5-2 2-3 2 3 3 1 2 17 2.38 Taylor 1-3 1 1 1 0 0 7 3.50

Inherited runners-scored_Sadler 3-0, Raley 2-0, Maton 2-2, Taylor 1-1. WP_Graveman, Pressly.

Umpires_Home, Adam Beck; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Bill Miller.

T_3:46. A_19,089 (41,168).

