Seattle 8, Houston 5

|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|40
|8
|13
|8
|7
|12
|
|Crawford ss
|5
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|.267
|Haniger rf
|6
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.252
|Seager 3b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|1
|.213
|France 1b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.291
|Toro 2b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.271
|Torrens dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.227
|1-Moore pr-lf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.171
|Kelenic cf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|.165
|Murphy c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.204
|a-Bauers ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.224
|Raleigh c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.156
|Marmolejos lf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.158
|Sewald p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|5
|10
|5
|3
|7
|
|Altuve 2b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.272
|Brantley lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.315
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.312
|Alvarez dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.278
|Correa ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.280
|Tucker rf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.290
|Meyers cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.302
|Gonzalez 3b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.202
|Maldonado c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.170
|b-Bregman ph
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.290
|Seattle
|200
|000
|204_8
|13
|0
|Houston
|030
|010
|001_5
|10
|0
a-struck out for Murphy in the 7th. b-homered for Maldonado in the 9th.
1-ran for Torrens in the 9th.
LOB_Seattle 12, Houston 7. 2B_Toro (11), Marmolejos (4), France (27), Kelenic (9), Tucker (31). 3B_Tucker (3). HR_Crawford (7), off Taylor; Gonzalez (3), off Anderson; Altuve (27), off Anderson; Bregman (9), off Sewald. RBIs_Toro 2 (43), Kelenic 2 (28), Marmolejos 2 (12), Crawford 2 (44), Tucker (79), Gonzalez 2 (22), Altuve (71), Bregman (41).
Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 8 (Murphy 2, Torrens, Haniger 2, Bauers, France 2); Houston 3 (Maldonado, Meyers 2). RISP_Seattle 5 for 16; Houston 1 for 6.
Runners moved up_Toro. GIDP_Gurriel.
DP_Seattle 1 (Toro, Crawford, France).
|Seattle
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Anderson
|4
|2-3
|7
|4
|4
|3
|4
|80
|3.83
|Sadler
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0.91
|Smith
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|5.50
|Misiewicz
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|3.86
|Castillo, W, 3-5
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|17
|2.77
|Sewald
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|13
|2.82
|Houston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Urquidy
|3
|
|4
|2
|2
|2
|2
|70
|3.51
|Javier
|2
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|3
|3
|42
|3.19
|Raley, H, 10
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|5.45
|García, H, 2
|
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|13
|5.11
|Maton, BS, 0-3
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|4.53
|Graveman
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|15
|1.65
|Pressly, L, 5-2
|
|2-3
|2
|3
|3
|1
|2
|17
|2.38
|Taylor
|
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|7
|3.50
Inherited runners-scored_Sadler 3-0, Raley 2-0, Maton 2-2, Taylor 1-1. WP_Graveman, Pressly.
Umpires_Home, Adam Beck; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Bill Miller.
T_3:46. A_19,089 (41,168).
