Seattle 8, Houston 5

The Associated Press
September 8, 2021 6:11 pm
1 min read
      
Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 40 8 13 8 7 12
Crawford ss 5 1 2 2 1 1 .267
Haniger rf 6 1 1 0 0 2 .252
Seager 3b 2 1 1 0 3 1 .213
France 1b 5 1 2 0 0 2 .291
Toro 2b 5 1 2 2 0 1 .271
Torrens dh 4 0 1 0 1 1 .227
1-Moore pr-lf 0 1 0 0 0 0 .171
Kelenic cf 4 1 2 2 1 1 .165
Murphy c 2 0 0 0 1 0 .204
a-Bauers ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .224
Raleigh c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .156
Marmolejos lf 5 1 2 2 0 1 .158
Sewald p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 36 5 10 5 3 7
Altuve 2b 5 1 1 1 0 0 .272
Brantley lf 5 0 1 0 0 0 .315
Gurriel 1b 4 0 1 0 1 1 .312
Alvarez dh 4 1 1 0 0 1 .278
Correa ss 4 0 2 0 0 0 .280
Tucker rf 3 1 2 1 1 1 .290
Meyers cf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .302
Gonzalez 3b 4 1 1 2 0 1 .202
Maldonado c 2 0 0 0 1 0 .170
b-Bregman ph 1 1 1 1 0 0 .290
Seattle 200 000 204_8 13 0
Houston 030 010 001_5 10 0

a-struck out for Murphy in the 7th. b-homered for Maldonado in the 9th.

1-ran for Torrens in the 9th.

LOB_Seattle 12, Houston 7. 2B_Toro (11), Marmolejos (4), France (27), Kelenic (9), Tucker (31). 3B_Tucker (3). HR_Crawford (7), off Taylor; Gonzalez (3), off Anderson; Altuve (27), off Anderson; Bregman (9), off Sewald. RBIs_Toro 2 (43), Kelenic 2 (28), Marmolejos 2 (12), Crawford 2 (44), Tucker (79), Gonzalez 2 (22), Altuve (71), Bregman (41).

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 8 (Murphy 2, Torrens, Haniger 2, Bauers, France 2); Houston 3 (Maldonado, Meyers 2). RISP_Seattle 5 for 16; Houston 1 for 6.

Runners moved up_Toro. GIDP_Gurriel.

DP_Seattle 1 (Toro, Crawford, France).

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Anderson 4 2-3 7 4 4 3 4 80 3.83
Sadler 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 0.91
Smith 1 0 0 0 0 0 11 5.50
Misiewicz 1 1 0 0 0 0 5 3.86
Castillo, W, 3-5 1 1 0 0 0 3 17 2.77
Sewald 1 1 1 1 0 0 13 2.82
Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Urquidy 3 4 2 2 2 2 70 3.51
Javier 2 1-3 2 0 0 3 3 42 3.19
Raley, H, 10 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 5.45
García, H, 2 1-3 2 2 2 0 1 13 5.11
Maton, BS, 0-3 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 5 4.53
Graveman 1 1 0 0 1 1 15 1.65
Pressly, L, 5-2 2-3 2 3 3 1 2 17 2.38
Taylor 1-3 1 1 1 0 0 7 3.50

Inherited runners-scored_Sadler 3-0, Raley 2-0, Maton 2-2, Taylor 1-1. WP_Graveman, Pressly.

Umpires_Home, Adam Beck; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Bill Miller.

T_3:46. A_19,089 (41,168).

