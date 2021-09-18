Seattle 94, Phoenix 85

PHOENIX (85)
Nurse 3-13 4-4 13, Turner 3-6 1-2 7, Griner 10-16 6-6 26, Diggins-Smith 2-8 2-3 7, Peddy 6-12 3-3 17, Walker 0-0 0-0 0, Vaughn 4-5 0-0 8, Cunningham 2-4 2-2 7, Hartley 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-64 18-20 85.
SEATTLE (94)
Kat.Samuelson 3-4 0-0 7, Magbegor 6-10 2-3 15, Russell 7-9 0-0 14, Bird 1-7 0-0 3, Loyd 12-23 9-9 37, Talbot 3-4 0-0 8, Burke 0-2 0-0 0, Canada 0-3 2-2 2, Prince 3-3 0-0 8. Totals 35-65 13-14 94.
|Phoenix
|26
|21
|14
|24
|—
|85
|Seattle
|33
|28
|16
|17
|—
|94
3-Point Goals_Phoenix 7-24 (Nurse 3-10, Peddy 2-6, Cunningham 1-2, Diggins-Smith 1-6), Seattle 11-22 (Loyd 4-7, Prince 2-2, Talbot 2-3, Bird 1-6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Phoenix 32 (Griner 13), Seattle 26 (Russell 8). Assists_Phoenix 20 (Griner 5), Seattle 27 (Bird 7). Total Fouls_Phoenix 13, Seattle 15. A_6,000 (8,149)
