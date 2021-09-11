On Air: Encounter
Sheread sparks Florida A&M past Fort Valley State 34-7

The Associated Press
September 11, 2021 9:46 pm
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Jah’Marae Sheread scored on a 34-yard catch-and-run from backup quarterback Rasean McKay on fourth down — breaking five tackles on the way — to spark Florida A&M to a 34-7 victory over Division II-member Fort Valley State on Saturday.

McKay’s effort on a fourth-and-4 play — in a game that saw a 30-minute lightning delay in the first half — helped the Rattlers (1-1) pull away from a 7-7 halftime tie. McKay took over in the second half for freshman QB Junior Muratovic. A&M’s defense got in on the scoring when Isaiah Land forced a fumble on a sack that was scooped up and returned 45 yards for a score by Lerodrick James for a 21-7 lead. Bishop Bonnett added a 12-yard TD run in the fourth quarter.

Muratovic connected with tight end Kamari Young for A&M’s first TD of the season in the first quarter. The Rattlers were held to two field goals in a 7-6 season-opening loss to Jackson State. Jose Romo-Martinez added two fourth-quarter field goals, including a 49-yarder.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

