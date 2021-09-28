Trending:
Singer scheduled to start as Kansas City hosts Cleveland

The Associated Press
September 28, 2021 3:05 am
Cleveland Indians (77-79, second in the AL Central) vs. Kansas City Royals (71-85, fourth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Tuesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Indians: Aaron Civale (11-5, 4.06 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 92 strikeouts) Royals: Brady Singer (5-10, 4.72 ERA, 1.51 WHIP, 131 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Royals -130, Indians +110; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas City and Cleveland will meet on Tuesday.

The Royals are 36-39 on their home turf. Kansas City has hit 159 home runs as a team this season. Salvador Perez leads the team with 46, averaging one every 13.1 at-bats.

The Indians have gone 37-38 away from home. Cleveland is hitting a collective .237 this season, led by Amed Rosario with an average of .279.

The Indians won the last meeting 8-3. Cal Quantrill earned his eighth victory and Rosario went 4-for-5 with a double, a home run and three RBIs for Cleveland. Jackson Kowar took his fifth loss for Kansas City.

TOP PERFORMERS: Whit Merrifield is second on the Royals with 52 extra base hits and is slugging .394.

Jose Ramirez leads the Indians with 71 extra base hits and is batting .266.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 5-5, .252 batting average, 3.80 ERA, outscored by five runs

Indians: 5-5, .261 batting average, 3.40 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Royals: Mike Minor: (shoulder), Richard Lovelady: (elbow), Brad Keller: (shoulder), Jakob Junis: (shoulder), Jesse Hahn: (shoulder), Wade Davis: (shoulder), Salvador Perez: (undisclosed).

Indians: Nick Sandlin: (shoulder), Josh Naylor: (ankle), Wilson Ramos: (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

