Singer scheduled to start for Royals at Twins

The Associated Press
September 11, 2021 3:05 am
1 min read
      

Kansas City Royals (64-77, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (62-79, fifth in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Saturday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Brady Singer (4-9, 4.58 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 117 strikeouts) Twins: Michael Pineda (5-8, 3.99 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 76 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -134, Royals +114; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota and Kansas City will meet on Saturday.

The Twins are 32-37 in home games in 2020. Minnesota hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .312 this season, led by Luis Arraez with a mark of .360.

The Royals are 30-42 on the road. Kansas City’s lineup has 147 home runs this season, Salvador Perez leads them with 42 homers.

The Royals won the last meeting 6-4. Ervin Santana earned his second victory and Andrew Benintendi went 4-for-5 with two home runs and five RBIs for Kansas City. Juan Minaya registered his first loss for Minnesota.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jorge Polanco leads the Twins with 27 home runs and has 83 RBIs.

Whit Merrifield leads the Royals with 157 hits and is batting .274.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 4-6, .219 batting average, 3.84 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Royals: 5-5, .236 batting average, 3.42 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Twins: Lewis Thorpe: (shoulder), Cody Stashak: (back), Devin Smeltzer: (elbow), Taylor Rogers: (finger), Kenta Maeda: (forearm), Randy Dobnak: (finger), Edwar Colina: (elbow), Alex Kirilloff: (wrist), Kyle Garlick: (hernia), Mitch Garver: (back).

Royals: Richard Lovelady: (elbow), Brad Keller: (shoulder), Jakob Junis: (shoulder), Jesse Hahn: (shoulder), Ronald Bolanos: (flexor), Cam Gallagher: (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

