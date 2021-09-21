On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Ski jumper Gregor Schlierenzauer of Austria retires

The Associated Press
September 21, 2021 7:46 am
< a min read
      

INNSBRUCK, Austria (AP) — Ski jumping record-holder Gregor Schlierenzauer retired on Tuesday, only a few months before trying to compete at his fourth Olympics.

The 31-year-old Austrian, a two-time winner of both the overall World Cup title and the prestigious Four Hills tournament, said he made his decision after having time to reflect during his latest injury.

“The last few months have been challenging for me, but in a positive way,” Schlierenzauer said in a statement on his website.

Schlierenzauer won a record 53 individual events on the World Cup circuit but none in nearly seven years. His career was slowed by a series of knee injuries.

        Insight by Verizon: Learn about the progress that the Pentagon is making in finding real value out of 5G and its future across DoD.

He won Olympic bronze medals in both individual events at the 2010 Vancouver Games and gold in the team event. A team silver followed at the 2014 Sochi Games.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|20 Workiva Amplify | Americas
9|20 2021 Air, Space & Cyber Conference
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Fiddler Crab at Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge