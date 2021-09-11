On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

SKorea’s Hwang scores as Wolves finally earn first EPL win

The Associated Press
September 11, 2021 1:21 pm
1 min read
      

LONDON (AP) — South Korea forward Hwang Hee-chan scored on his English Premier League debut to seal Wolverhampton’s first win of the season, 2-0 at Watford on Saturday.

Hwang’s shot from close range in the 83rd minute followed an own goal by Watford defender Francisco Sierralta nine minutes earlier at Vicarage Road.

Wolves had been held scoreless in their first three games — all 1-0 scores to tough competition in Leicester, Tottenham and Manchester United.

After a promising start to the season, promoted Watford has lost three consecutive games and was shut out in each. It opened the campaign beating Aston Villa 3-2.

        Insight by Verizon: Learn about the progress that the Pentagon is making in finding real value out of 5G and its future across DoD.

Hwang came on as a substitute just past the hour mark after logging minutes with South Korea in World Cup qualifying this week.

Watford threatened just before halftime when Ismaila Sarr sent a low pass across the face of goal to the arriving Josh King, who was unable to get a touch.

From a Wolves corner, Sierralta headed the ball into his own net. The Chile international’s status for the game had been in doubt after he missed international duty this week, with his country asking for the defender to be banned from playing this weekend.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|9 Blue Team Summit & Training 2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailors salute flags planted on Ross Field during a September 11th remembrance event at Naval Station Great Lakes