SKorea’s Hwang scores as Wolves finally earn first EPL win

LONDON (AP) — South Korea forward Hwang Hee-chan scored on his English Premier League debut to seal Wolverhampton’s first win of the season, 2-0 at Watford on Saturday.

Hwang’s shot from close range in the 83rd minute followed an own goal by Watford defender Francisco Sierralta nine minutes earlier at Vicarage Road.

Wolves had been held scoreless in their first three games — all 1-0 scores to tough competition in Leicester, Tottenham and Manchester United.

After a promising start to the season, promoted Watford has lost three consecutive games and was shut out in each. It opened the campaign beating Aston Villa 3-2.

Hwang came on as a substitute just past the hour mark after logging minutes with South Korea in World Cup qualifying this week.

Watford threatened just before halftime when Ismaila Sarr sent a low pass across the face of goal to the arriving Josh King, who was unable to get a touch.

From a Wolves corner, Sierralta headed the ball into his own net. The Chile international’s status for the game had been in doubt after he missed international duty this week, with his country asking for the defender to be banned from playing this weekend.

