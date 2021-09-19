Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Smith leads Central Arkansas over Arkansas-Pine Bluff 45-23

The Associated Press
September 19, 2021 12:21 am
< a min read
      

CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — Breylin Smith threw four first-half touchdown passes and Central Arkansas beat Arkansas-Pine Bluff 45-23 on Saturday night.

Smith finished 31-of-42 passing for 329 yards. Three different receivers had a touchdown catch from inside the 7, and Tyler Hudson’s 19-yard touchdown catch stretched the Bears’ lead to 28-3 with about a minute to play before halftime.

Lujuan Winningham led Central Arkansas (1-2) with six receptions for 96 yards. Darius Hale had a pair of short-yardage TD runs in the fourth quarter and finished with 76 yards rushing.

Kierre Crossley had two touchdown runs and 82 yards rushing to lead Arkansas-Pine Bluff (1-1). Andre Fuller had a 49-yard interception return for a touchdown that pulled the Golden Lions to 31-23 with 4:50 remaining in the third quarter.

        Insight by Verizon: Learn about the progress that the Pentagon is making in finding real value out of 5G and its future across DoD.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|9 Blue Team Summit & Training 2021
9|17 CDM Course and Exam
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

CISA Director Jen Easterly inducts a new class of Senior Executive Service leaders