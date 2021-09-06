Trending:
Solheim Cup Champions

The Associated Press
September 6, 2021 8:17 pm
UNITED STATES 9, EUROPE 5

2021 — Europe 15, United States 13; Inverness Club, Toledo, Ohio

2019 — Europe 14½, United States 13½; Gleneagles PGA Centenary Course, Scotland

2017 — United States 16½, Europe 11½; Des Moines Golf & Country Club, West Des Moines, Iowa

2015 — United States 14½, Europe 13½; St. Leon-Rot Golf Club, St. Leon-Rot, Germany

2013 — Europe 18, United States 10; Colorado Golf Club, Parker, Colo.

2011 — Europe 15, United States 13; Killeen Castle, County Meath, Ireland

2009 — United States 16, Europe 12; Rich Harvest Farms, Sugar Grove, Ill.

2007 — United States 16, Europe 12; Halmstad Golf Club, Halmstad Sweden

2005 — United States 15½, Europe 12½; Crooked Stick Golf Club, Carmel, Ind.

2003 — Europe 17½, United States 10½; Barseback Golf and Country Club, Malmo, Sweden

2002 — United States 15½, Europe 12½; Interlachen Country Club, Edina, Minn.

2000 — Europe 14½, United States 11½; Loch Lomond Golf Club, Luss, Scotland

1998 — United States 16, Europe 12; Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, Ohio

1996 — United States 17, Europe 11; St. Pierre Country Club, Chepstow, Wales

1994 — United States 13, Europe 7; The Greenbrier, White Sulphur Springs, W.Va.

1992 — Europe 11½, United States 6½; Dalmahoy Country Club, Edinburgh, Scotland

1990 — United States 11½, Europe 4½; Lake Nona Golf Club, Orlando, Fla.

