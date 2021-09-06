On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Sports News

Solheim Cup Expanded Results

The Associated Press
September 6, 2021 6:23 pm
2 min read
      
At Inverness Club
Toledo, Ohio
Yardage: 6,903; Par: 72
EUROPE 15, UNITED STATES 13
Monday
Singles
Europe 6, United States 6

Anna Nordqvist, Europe, halved with Lexi Thompson, United States.

Madelene Sagstrom, Europe, def. Ally Ewing, United States, 3 and 2.

Leona Maguire, Europe, def. Jennifer Kupcho, United States, 5 and 4.

Nelly Korda, United States, vs. Georgia Hall, Europe, 1 up.

Celine Boutier, Europe, def. Mina Harigae, United States, 5 and 4.

Nanna Koertz Madsen, Europe, halved with Austin Ernst, United States.

Matilda Castren, Europe, def. Lizette Salas, United States, 1 up.

Brittany Altomare, United States, def. Carlota Ciganda, Europe, 2 and 1.

Megan Khang, United States, def. Sophia Popov, Europe, 3 and 2.

Yealimi Noh, United States, def. Mel Reid, Europe, 1 up.

Jessica Korda, United States, def. Charley Hull, Europe, 3 and 1.

Emily Pedersen, Europe, vs. Danielle Kang, United States, 1 up.

Sunday
Foursomes
United States 3, Europe 1

Danielle Kang and Austin Ernst, United States, def. Georgia Hall and Madelene Sagstrom, Europe, 1 up.

Lexi Thompson and Brittany Altomare, United States, def. Charley Hull and Emily Pedersen, Europe, 2 and 1.

Mel Reid and Leona Maguire, Europe, def. Nelly Korda and Ally Ewing, United States, 5 and 4.

Lizette Salas and Jennifer Kupcho, United States, def. Anna Nordqvist and Maltilda Castren, Europe, 3 and 1.

Fourballs
Europe 2½, United States 1½

Yealimi Noh and Mina Harigae, United States, def. Celine Boutier and Sophia Popov, Europe, 3 and 1.

Carlota Ciganda and Nanna Koerstz Madsen, Europe, def. Jessica Korda and Megan Khang, United States, 1 up.

Mel Reid and Leona Maguire, Europe, halved with Jennifer Kupcho and Lizette Salas, United States

Charley Hull and Emily Pedersen, Europe, def. Danielle Kang and Austin Ernst, United States, 3 and 2.

Saturday
Foursomes
Europe 3½, United States ½

Anna Nordqvist and Matilda Castren, Europe, def. Danielle Kang and Austin Ernst, United States, 1 up.

Celine Boutier and Georgia Hall, Europe, halved with Ally Ewing and Megan Khang, United States.

Mel Reid and Leona Maguire, Europe, def. Jessica Korda and Nelly Korda, United States, 1 up.

Charley Hull and Emily Pedersen, Europe, def. Lexi Thompson and Brittany Altomare, United States, 1 up.

Fourballs
Europe 2, United States 2

Nelly Korda and Ally Ewing, United States, def. Nanna Koerstz Madsen and Madelene Sagstrom, Europe, 1 up.

Jennifer Kupcho and Lizette Salas, United States, def. Carlota Ciganda and Sophia Popov, Europe, 1 up.

Anna Nordqvist and Matilda Castren, Europe, def. Lexi Thompson and Mina Harigae, United States, 4 and 3.

Georgia Hall and Leona Maguire, Europe, def. Yealimi Noh and Brittany Altomare, United States, 1 up.

