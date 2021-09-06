Solheim Cup Expanded Results

|At Inverness Club
|Toledo, Ohio
|Yardage: 6,903; Par: 72
|EUROPE 15, UNITED STATES 13
|Monday
|Singles
|Europe 6, United States 6
Anna Nordqvist, Europe, halved with Lexi Thompson, United States.
Madelene Sagstrom, Europe, def. Ally Ewing, United States, 3 and 2.
Leona Maguire, Europe, def. Jennifer Kupcho, United States, 5 and 4.
Nelly Korda, United States, vs. Georgia Hall, Europe, 1 up.
Celine Boutier, Europe, def. Mina Harigae, United States, 5 and 4.
Nanna Koertz Madsen, Europe, halved with Austin Ernst, United States.
Matilda Castren, Europe, def. Lizette Salas, United States, 1 up.
Brittany Altomare, United States, def. Carlota Ciganda, Europe, 2 and 1.
Megan Khang, United States, def. Sophia Popov, Europe, 3 and 2.
Yealimi Noh, United States, def. Mel Reid, Europe, 1 up.
Jessica Korda, United States, def. Charley Hull, Europe, 3 and 1.
Emily Pedersen, Europe, vs. Danielle Kang, United States, 1 up.
|Sunday
|Foursomes
|United States 3, Europe 1
Danielle Kang and Austin Ernst, United States, def. Georgia Hall and Madelene Sagstrom, Europe, 1 up.
Lexi Thompson and Brittany Altomare, United States, def. Charley Hull and Emily Pedersen, Europe, 2 and 1.
Mel Reid and Leona Maguire, Europe, def. Nelly Korda and Ally Ewing, United States, 5 and 4.
Lizette Salas and Jennifer Kupcho, United States, def. Anna Nordqvist and Maltilda Castren, Europe, 3 and 1.
|Fourballs
|Europe 2½, United States 1½
Yealimi Noh and Mina Harigae, United States, def. Celine Boutier and Sophia Popov, Europe, 3 and 1.
Carlota Ciganda and Nanna Koerstz Madsen, Europe, def. Jessica Korda and Megan Khang, United States, 1 up.
Mel Reid and Leona Maguire, Europe, halved with Jennifer Kupcho and Lizette Salas, United States
Charley Hull and Emily Pedersen, Europe, def. Danielle Kang and Austin Ernst, United States, 3 and 2.
|Saturday
|Foursomes
|Europe 3½, United States ½
Anna Nordqvist and Matilda Castren, Europe, def. Danielle Kang and Austin Ernst, United States, 1 up.
Celine Boutier and Georgia Hall, Europe, halved with Ally Ewing and Megan Khang, United States.
Mel Reid and Leona Maguire, Europe, def. Jessica Korda and Nelly Korda, United States, 1 up.
Charley Hull and Emily Pedersen, Europe, def. Lexi Thompson and Brittany Altomare, United States, 1 up.
|Fourballs
|Europe 2, United States 2
Nelly Korda and Ally Ewing, United States, def. Nanna Koerstz Madsen and Madelene Sagstrom, Europe, 1 up.
Jennifer Kupcho and Lizette Salas, United States, def. Carlota Ciganda and Sophia Popov, Europe, 1 up.
Anna Nordqvist and Matilda Castren, Europe, def. Lexi Thompson and Mina Harigae, United States, 4 and 3.
Georgia Hall and Leona Maguire, Europe, def. Yealimi Noh and Brittany Altomare, United States, 1 up.
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments