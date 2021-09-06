Solheim Cup Results

|At Inverness Club
|Toledo, Ohio
|Yardage: 6,903; Par: 72
|Monday
|EUROPE 15, UNITED STATES 13
|Singles
|Europe 6, United States 6
Anna Nordqvist, Europe, halved with Lexi Thompson, United States.
Madelene Sagstrom, Europe, def. Ally Ewing, United States, 3 and 2.
Leona Maguire, Europe, def. Jennifer Kupcho, United States, 5 and 4.
Nelly Korda, United States, def. Georgia Hall, Europe, 1 up.
Celine Boutier, Europe, def. Mina Harigae, United States, 5 and 4.
Nanna Koertz Madsen, Europe, halved with Austin Ernst, United States.
Matilda Castren, Europe, def. Lizette Salas, United States, 1 up.
Brittany Altomare, United States, def. Carlota Ciganda, Europe, 2 and 1.
Megan Khang, United States, def. Sophia Popov, Europe, 3 and 2.
Yealimi Noh, United States, def. Mel Reid, Europe, 1 up.
Jessica Korda, United States, def. Charley Hull, Europe, 3 and 1.
Emily Pedersen, Europe, def. Danielle Kang, United States, 1 up.
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments