Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Solheim Cup Results

The Associated Press
September 6, 2021 7:13 pm
< a min read
      
At Inverness Club
Toledo, Ohio
Yardage: 6,903; Par: 72
Monday
EUROPE 15, UNITED STATES 13
Singles
Europe 6, United States 6

Anna Nordqvist, Europe, halved with Lexi Thompson, United States.

Madelene Sagstrom, Europe, def. Ally Ewing, United States, 3 and 2.

Leona Maguire, Europe, def. Jennifer Kupcho, United States, 5 and 4.

Nelly Korda, United States, def. Georgia Hall, Europe, 1 up.

        Insight by Raytheon Intelligence and Space: HHS and the Education Department will explore the concept of collaborative defense in this free webinar.

Celine Boutier, Europe, def. Mina Harigae, United States, 5 and 4.

Nanna Koertz Madsen, Europe, halved with Austin Ernst, United States.

Matilda Castren, Europe, def. Lizette Salas, United States, 1 up.

Brittany Altomare, United States, def. Carlota Ciganda, Europe, 2 and 1.

Megan Khang, United States, def. Sophia Popov, Europe, 3 and 2.

Yealimi Noh, United States, def. Mel Reid, Europe, 1 up.

Jessica Korda, United States, def. Charley Hull, Europe, 3 and 1.

Emily Pedersen, Europe, def. Danielle Kang, United States, 1 up.

        Read more: Sports News

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|6 3rd Global Experts Meeting on Frontiers...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Crew from California National Guard fight the Chaparral Fire