Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

South Korean clubs to meet in Asian Champions League QFs

The Associated Press
September 17, 2021 4:17 am
< a min read
      

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Defending champion Ulsan Hyundai was drawn Friday to face South Korean league rival Jeonbuk in the quarterfinals of the Asian Champions League.

Ulsan will be attempting to extend its 16-match winning streak in the competition. Last year, Ulsan won its second Asian Champions League title by defeating Iranian club Persepolis 2–1 in the final.

Pohang Steelers, the third South Korean club in the last eight, will take on Japanese team Nagoya Grampus.

In the West Region, Persepolis will play Saudi club Al Hilal and UAE team Al Wahda will take on Saudi rival Al Nassr.

        Insight by Carahsoft: Learn about the efforts today and what’s on the horizon by civilian and the military services in rolling out 5G infrastructure and devices to improve mission effectiveness

Next month’s quarterfinals and semifinals will be single matches played at centralized locations in South Korea (East Region) and Saudi Arabia (West) because of the coronavirus pandemic and related travel restrictions.

The final is scheduled to be played in Saudi Arabia on Nov. 23.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|9 Blue Team Summit & Training 2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

CISA Director Jen Easterly inducts a new class of Senior Executive Service leaders