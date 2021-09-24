Sporting Kansas City and the Seattle Sounders take the field

Seattle Sounders FC (13-5-6) vs. Sporting Kansas City (13-5-7)

Kansas City, Kansas; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sporting Kansas City -109, Seattle +277, Draw +268; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Sporting Kansas City hosts the Seattle Sounders.

Sporting Kansas City put together a 12-6-3 record overall in the 2020 season while finishing 6-4-1 in home matches. Sporting Kansas City scored 42 goals a season ago while allowing opponents to score 34.

The Sounders put together an 11-5-6 record overall during the 2020 season while finishing 3-4-3 in road games. Seattle scored 52 goals last season and registered 35 assists.

The teams play Sunday for the second time this season. Sporting Kansas City won the last meeting 3-1.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Sporting Kansas City: Jaylin Lindsey (injured), Alan Pulido (injured), Felipe Hernandez.

Seattle: Jordy Delem (injured), Jordan Morris (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.