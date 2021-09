MLB Thursday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at SAN FRANCISCO -156 Milwaukee +138 at N.Y. METS -180 Miami +155 at CHICAGO CUBS -153 Pittsburgh +133 Atlanta -140 at COLORADO +120 American League Oakland -165 at DETROIT +145 at TAMPA BAY -153 Boston +133 Cleveland -120 at KANSAS CITY -100 College Football Wednesday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG UAB 14½ 16 (51½) at JACKSONVILLE ST. Thursday New Hampshire 2 1½ (39½) at STONY BROOK at RUTGERS 14 14½ (51½) Temple at BALL ST. 25½ 25½ (59½) W. Illinois at BUFFALO 48½ 45 (55) Wagner at FIU 33½ 34 (50½) LIU at UCF 4 5 (68½) Boise St. at COASTAL CAROLINA 34½ 33½ (53½) The Citadel Delware 6½ 6½ (49) at MAINE at YOUNGSTOWN ST. 9 9 (61½) Incarnate Word at SAMFORD 14½ 14½ (61) Tennessee Tech at NC STATE 17½ 18½ (59) South Florida at APPALACHIAN ST. 11½ 10½ (57½) East Carolina at TULSA 30½ 20½ (53½) UC Davis at UTAH 35½ 27½ (42½) Weber St. S. Illinois 11½ 10½ (57½) at SE MISSOURI at CHATTANOOGA 2½ 2½ (52½) Austin Peay at W. KENTUCKY 15½ 20 (48½) UT Martin Ohio St. 13½ 14 (63½) at MINNESOTA at NEW MEXICO 19½ 19 (68½) Houston Baptist at TENNESSEE 33 35 (61) Bowling Green at MURRAY ST. 28½ 28½ (49½) MVSU Sam Houston St. 9½ 9½ (58½) at N. ARIZONA at UNLV 11 4 (67½) E. Washington at ARIZONA ST. 45½ 45½ (55½) S. Utah Friday North Carolina 6½ 5½ (64) at VIRGINIA TECH at WAKE FOREST 32½ 31 (63) Old Dominion Duke 7 6½ (60½) at CHARLOTTE at E. MICHIGAN 30½ 30 (53) St. Francis at KANSAS 14½ 14½ (59) South Dakota at COLORADO 35½ 35½ (56) N. Colorado at NORTHWESTERN 6½ 3 (45) Michigan St. S. Dakota St. 3½ 3½ (53) at COLORADO ST. at KENTUCKY 29½ 31 (54½) Louisiana-Monroe at BOSTON COLLEGE 48½ 46½ (54½) Colgate at MICHIGAN 17½ 17 (67) W. Michigan at WISCONSIN 4½ 5½ (50) Penn St. at KANSAS ST. 1½ 3 (53) Stanford at GEORGIA ST. 3 2 (50½) Army at NEBRASKA 40½ 40 (50½) Fordham Saturday at OKLAHOMA 31½ 31½ (68½) Tulane at ARKANSAS 20 19½ (50) Rice at OREGON 22 20½ (63½) Fresno St. at AIR FORCE 40½ 40½ (63½) Lafayette Alabama 16½ 19½ (61½) at MIAMI Marshall 2½ 2½ (47) at NAVY at IOWA 4½ 3½ (45) Indiana West Virginia 3½ 2½ (57) at MARYLAND at IOWA ST. 37½ 35 (57) N. Iowa at CINCINNATI 23 23 (50½) Miami (Ohio) at MISSISSIPPI ST. 23½ 23 (52½) Louisiana Tech at MISSOURI 13 14½ (60½) Cent. Michigan at PITTSBURGH 37½ 38 (56) UMass at WYOMING 18 18 (44½) Montana St. at TEXAS 10½ 8 (58) Louisiana-afayette at SOUTHERN CAL 16 14 (59½) San Jose St. at LIBERTY 20½ 22 (59½) Campbell at AUBURN 37 36½ (55) Akron at SOUTH CAROLINA 42½ 40½ (55) E. Illinois at MIDDLE TENNESSEE 7½ 7½ (55) Monmouth (NJ) Syracuse 1½ 1½ (55½) at OHIO at PURDUE 4½ 7 (68½) Oregon St. Texas Tech 2½ 1½ (64½) at HOUSTON at OKLAHOMA ST. 36½ 36 (64½) Missouri St. Baylor 13½ 13½ (53½) at TEXAS ST. at MEMPHIS 25 25 (53½) Nicholls at SMU 30½ 30½ (53½) Abilene Christian at TOLEDO 37½ 37½ (53½) Norfolk St. at ARKANSAS ST. 13½ 13½ (53½) Cent. Arkansas at FLORIDA 24½ 23½ (52) FAU at CLEMSON 3½ 3 (51) Georgia at NORTH TEXAS 17½ 17½ (51) Northwestern St. at GEORGIA TECH 16½ 18 (57) N. Illinois at ILLINOIS 6 5½ (49) UTSA at VIRGINIA 33½ 33 (49) William & Mary at TEXAS A&M 30 28½ (67½) Kent St. at VANDERBILT 21½ 21½ (67½) ETSU at SOUTH ALABAMA 1½ 1 (56½) Southern Miss. at TCU 49½ 49½ (56½) Duquesne LSU 3½ 3 (65½) at UCLA at CALIFORNIA 3½ 3½ (52½) Nevada BYU 12 12½ (54) at ARIZONA at SAN DIEGO ST. 29½ 31½ (50½) New Mexico St. at WASHINGTON ST. 16½ 17 (67) Utah St. at HAWAII 21½ 22 (67) Portland St. Sunday Notre Dame 10 7½ (55½) at FLORIDA ST. Monday Mississippi 8 10 (75½) at LOUISVILLE

