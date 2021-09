MLB Tuesday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE N.Y. Mets -157 at MIAMI +141 at ATLANTA -214 Washington +183 Philadelphia -110 at MILWAUKEE -107 Cincinnati -163 at CHICAGO CUBS +147 L.A. Dodgers -170 at ST. LOUIS +150 San Francisco -175 at COLORADO +157 American League at CLEVELAND -135 Minnesota +118 at BALTIMORE -120 Kansas City -100 at N.Y. YANKEES -188 Toronto +165 Tampa Bay -111 at BOSTON -105 at HOUSTON -171 Seattle +154 Chicago White Sox -110 at OAKLAND -110 Interleague at PITTSBURGH -130 Detroit +110 at ARIZONA -156 Texas +139 at SAN DIEGO -334 L.A. Angels +260 College Football Friday

at COASTAL CAROLINA 25½ 25½ (52½) Kansas at BOISE STATE 25½ 25½ (56½) Utep Saturday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at VIRGINIA 10½ 11 (54½) Illinois at OHIO ST. 13½ 13½ (63½) Oregon at MIAMI 14½ 14½ (-) Michigan St. at NOTRE DAME 16½ 16½ (53½) Toledo Purdue 33½ 33½ (57½) at UCONN at PENN STATE 22½ 22½ (55½) Ball St. at IOWA ST. 4½ 4½ (44½) Iowa Texas 6½ 6½ (57½) at ARKANSAS at WISCONSIN 25½ 25½ (51½) E. Michigan at MICHIGAN 6½ 6½ (50½) Washington Utah 7½ 7½ (47½) at BYU at USC 17½ 17½ (51½) Stanford NFL Thursday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at TAMPA BAY 7½ 7½ (52) Dallas Sunday Jacksonville 2½ 2½ (44½) at HOUSTON Minnesota 3 3 (48) at CINCINNATI Seattle 2½ 2½ (48½) at INDIANAPOLIS at TENNESSEE 3 3 (52) Arizona at BUFFALO 6½ 6½ (48) Pittsburgh San Francisco 7½ 7½ (45½) at DETROIT LA Chargers 1 1 (44½) at WASHINGTON at CAROLINA 5 5 (45½) N.Y Jets at ATLANTA 3½ 3½ (48) Philadelphia at NEW ENGLAND 3 3 (43½) Miami Green Bay 4 4 (50) at NEW ORLEANS at KANSAS CITY 6½ 6½ (52½) Cleveland Denver 2½ 2½ (41½) at N.Y GIANTS at LA RAMS 7½ 7½ (44) Chicago Monday, Sept. 13 Baltimore 4½ 4½ (51) at LAS VEGAS

