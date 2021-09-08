|MLB
|Thursday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|L.A. Dodgers
|-190
|at
|ST.
|LOUIS
|+160
|N.Y. Mets
|-156
|at
|MIAMI
|+141
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-180
|Colorado
|+160
|at ATLANTA
|-210
|Washington
|+183
|American League
|at OAKLAND
|-130
|Chicago
|White
|Sox
|+115
|at CLEVELAND
|-135
|Minnesota
|+120d
|at BALTIMORE
|-127
|Kansas
|City
|+112
|at N.Y. YANKEES
|-115
|Toronto
|+100
|College Football
|Friday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at COASTAL CAROLINA
|27
|25½
|(52½)
|Kansas
|at BOISE ST.
|27
|26
|(57)
|UTEP
|Saturday
|at VIRGINIA
|10
|10
|(55)
|Illinois
|at ARMY
|5½
|7
|(53½)
|W.
|Kentucky
|at MINNESOTA
|20½
|19½
|(54)
|Miami
|(Ohio)
|at MICHIGAN ST.
|20½
|19½
|(54)
|Youngstown
|St.
|at NORTHWESTERN
|20½
|19½
|(54)
|Indiana
|St.
|at EAST CAROLINA
|2
|1
|(58)
|South
|Carolina
|at OHIO ST.
|14
|14½
|(63½)
|Oregon
|Pittsburgh
|1½
|3½
|(57)
|at
|TENNESSEE
|at OKLAHOMA ST.
|12½
|13½
|(52½)
|Tulsa
|Florida
|29
|28
|(58)
|at
|SOUTH
|FLORIDA
|Wyoming
|5½
|6½
|(44½)
|at
|N.
|ILLINOIS
|at VIRGINIA TECH
|19
|19
|(54)
|Middle
|Tennessee
|Rutgers
|1½
|2
|(52)
|at
|SYRACUSE
|at NOTRE DAME
|18½
|16½
|(55)
|Toledo
|Purdue
|32½
|33½
|(57½)
|at
|UCONN
|at NEBRASKA
|12
|13½
|(54½)
|Buffalo
|at GEORGIA
|27½
|25½
|(46)
|UAB
|at PENN ST.
|22½
|22
|(57½)
|Ball
|St.
|Air Force
|6½
|6½
|(40½)
|at
|NAVY
|at TCU
|9½
|11
|(48)
|California
|Temple
|7
|6½
|(52½)
|at
|AKRON
|Boston College
|37½
|37½
|(59½)
|at
|UMASS
|at FAU
|6
|7
|(48½)
|Georgia
|Southern
|Texas A&M
|17
|17
|(50½)
|at
|COLORADO
|South Alabama
|14½
|15
|(51)
|at
|BOWLING
|GREEN
|at IOWA ST.
|3½
|4½
|(46)
|Iowa
|Houston
|9½
|8
|(54)
|at
|RICE
|at SMU
|21½
|22
|(73)
|North
|Texas
|at WISCONSIN
|24
|26
|(52)
|E.
|Michigan
|Texas
|6
|6½
|(57)
|at
|ARKANSAS
|at MIAMI
|7½
|8
|(54½)
|Appalachian
|St.
|NC State
|2
|2½
|(55)
|at
|MISSISSIPPI
|ST.
|Memphis
|5
|5
|(65)
|at
|ARKANSAS
|ST.
|at FIU
|1
|1
|(55½)
|Texas
|St.
|Liberty
|6
|4½
|(60½)
|at
|TROY
|at NEW MEXICO
|18½
|18½
|(54½)
|New
|Mexico
|St.
|at KENTUCKY
|5
|5
|(56)
|Missouri
|at NORTH CAROLINA
|25½
|25½
|(66)
|Georgia
|St.
|at MICHIGAN
|5½
|6½
|(49)
|Washington
|at ARIZONA
|1
|1½
|(47½)
|San
|Diego
|St.
|at COLORADO ST.
|5½
|7
|(51½)
|Vanderbilt
|Utah
|7
|7
|(48)
|at
|BYU
|at ARIZONA ST.
|33
|32
|(53)
|UNLV
|at SOUTHERN CAL
|17½
|17
|(51½)
|Stanford
|at OREGON ST.
|11½
|11
|(63½)
|Hawaii
|NFL
|Thursday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at TAMPA BAY
|6½
|8
|(52)
|Dallas
|Sunday
|Jacksonville
|2½
|2½
|(44½)
|at
|HOUSTON
|Minnesota
|3½
|3
|(48)
|at
|CINCINNATI
|Seattle
|2
|2½
|(49½)
|at
|INDIANAPOLIS
|at TENNESSEE
|3
|3
|(52½)
|Arizona
|at BUFFALO
|6½
|6½
|(48½)
|Pittsburgh
|San Francisco
|7½
|7½
|(45)
|at
|DETROIT
|LA Chargers
|1
|1
|(44½)
|at
|WASHINGTON
|at CAROLINA
|4
|5
|(45)
|N.Y
|Jets
|at ATLANTA
|3½
|3½
|(48½)
|Philadelphia
|at KANSAS CITY
|5½
|6½
|(54½)
|Cleveland
|Green Bay
|2
|4
|(50)
|at
|NEW
|ORLEANS
|at NEW ENGLAND
|1½
|3
|(43½)
|Miami
|Denver
|1
|2½
|(41½)
|at
|N.Y
|GIANTS
|at LA RAMS
|7
|7½
|(46)
|Chicago
|Monday
|Baltimore
|5
|4½
|(51)
|at
|LAS
|VEGAS
