MLB Thursday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE L.A. Dodgers -190 at ST. LOUIS +160 N.Y. Mets -156 at MIAMI +141 at PHILADELPHIA -180 Colorado +160 at ATLANTA -210 Washington +183 American League at OAKLAND -130 Chicago White Sox +115 at CLEVELAND -135 Minnesota +120d at BALTIMORE -127 Kansas City +112 at N.Y. YANKEES -115 Toronto +100 College Football Friday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at COASTAL CAROLINA 27 25½ (52½) Kansas at BOISE ST. 27 26 (57) UTEP Saturday at VIRGINIA 10 10 (55) Illinois at ARMY 5½ 7 (53½) W. Kentucky at MINNESOTA 20½ 19½ (54) Miami (Ohio) at MICHIGAN ST. 20½ 19½ (54) Youngstown St. at NORTHWESTERN 20½ 19½ (54) Indiana St. at EAST CAROLINA 2 1 (58) South Carolina at OHIO ST. 14 14½ (63½) Oregon Pittsburgh 1½ 3½ (57) at TENNESSEE at OKLAHOMA ST. 12½ 13½ (52½) Tulsa Florida 29 28 (58) at SOUTH FLORIDA Wyoming 5½ 6½ (44½) at N. ILLINOIS at VIRGINIA TECH 19 19 (54) Middle Tennessee Rutgers 1½ 2 (52) at SYRACUSE at NOTRE DAME 18½ 16½ (55) Toledo Purdue 32½ 33½ (57½) at UCONN at NEBRASKA 12 13½ (54½) Buffalo at GEORGIA 27½ 25½ (46) UAB at PENN ST. 22½ 22 (57½) Ball St. Air Force 6½ 6½ (40½) at NAVY at TCU 9½ 11 (48) California Temple 7 6½ (52½) at AKRON Boston College 37½ 37½ (59½) at UMASS at FAU 6 7 (48½) Georgia Southern Texas A&M 17 17 (50½) at COLORADO South Alabama 14½ 15 (51) at BOWLING GREEN at IOWA ST. 3½ 4½ (46) Iowa Houston 9½ 8 (54) at RICE at SMU 21½ 22 (73) North Texas at WISCONSIN 24 26 (52) E. Michigan Texas 6 6½ (57) at ARKANSAS at MIAMI 7½ 8 (54½) Appalachian St. NC State 2 2½ (55) at MISSISSIPPI ST. Memphis 5 5 (65) at ARKANSAS ST. at FIU 1 1 (55½) Texas St. Liberty 6 4½ (60½) at TROY at NEW MEXICO 18½ 18½ (54½) New Mexico St. at KENTUCKY 5 5 (56) Missouri at NORTH CAROLINA 25½ 25½ (66) Georgia St. at MICHIGAN 5½ 6½ (49) Washington at ARIZONA 1 1½ (47½) San Diego St. at COLORADO ST. 5½ 7 (51½) Vanderbilt Utah 7 7 (48) at BYU at ARIZONA ST. 33 32 (53) UNLV at SOUTHERN CAL 17½ 17 (51½) Stanford at OREGON ST. 11½ 11 (63½) Hawaii NFL Thursday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at TAMPA BAY 6½ 8 (52) Dallas Sunday Jacksonville 2½ 2½ (44½) at HOUSTON Minnesota 3½ 3 (48) at CINCINNATI Seattle 2 2½ (49½) at INDIANAPOLIS at TENNESSEE 3 3 (52½) Arizona at BUFFALO 6½ 6½ (48½) Pittsburgh San Francisco 7½ 7½ (45) at DETROIT LA Chargers 1 1 (44½) at WASHINGTON at CAROLINA 4 5 (45) N.Y Jets at ATLANTA 3½ 3½ (48½) Philadelphia at KANSAS CITY 5½ 6½ (54½) Cleveland Green Bay 2 4 (50) at NEW ORLEANS at NEW ENGLAND 1½ 3 (43½) Miami Denver 1 2½ (41½) at N.Y GIANTS at LA RAMS 7 7½ (46) Chicago Monday Baltimore 5 4½ (51) at LAS VEGAS

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.