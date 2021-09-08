On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
MLB
Thursday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
L.A. Dodgers -190 at ST. LOUIS +160
N.Y. Mets -156 at MIAMI +141
at PHILADELPHIA -180 Colorado +160
at ATLANTA -210 Washington +183
American League
at OAKLAND -130 Chicago White Sox +115
at CLEVELAND -135 Minnesota +120d
at BALTIMORE -127 Kansas City +112
at N.Y. YANKEES -115 Toronto +100
College Football
Friday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
at COASTAL CAROLINA 27 25½ (52½) Kansas
at BOISE ST. 27 26 (57) UTEP
Saturday
at VIRGINIA 10 10 (55) Illinois
at ARMY 7 (53½) W. Kentucky
at MINNESOTA 20½ 19½ (54) Miami (Ohio)
at MICHIGAN ST. 20½ 19½ (54) Youngstown St.
at NORTHWESTERN 20½ 19½ (54) Indiana St.
at EAST CAROLINA 2 1 (58) South Carolina
at OHIO ST. 14 14½ (63½) Oregon
Pittsburgh (57) at TENNESSEE
at OKLAHOMA ST. 12½ 13½ (52½) Tulsa
Florida 29 28 (58) at SOUTH FLORIDA
Wyoming (44½) at N. ILLINOIS
at VIRGINIA TECH 19 19 (54) Middle Tennessee
Rutgers 2 (52) at SYRACUSE
at NOTRE DAME 18½ 16½ (55) Toledo
Purdue 32½ 33½ (57½) at UCONN
at NEBRASKA 12 13½ (54½) Buffalo
at GEORGIA 27½ 25½ (46) UAB
at PENN ST. 22½ 22 (57½) Ball St.
Air Force (40½) at NAVY
at TCU 11 (48) California
Temple 7 (52½) at AKRON
Boston College 37½ 37½ (59½) at UMASS
at FAU 6 7 (48½) Georgia Southern
Texas A&M 17 17 (50½) at COLORADO
South Alabama 14½ 15 (51) at BOWLING GREEN
at IOWA ST. (46) Iowa
Houston 8 (54) at RICE
at SMU 21½ 22 (73) North Texas
at WISCONSIN 24 26 (52) E. Michigan
Texas 6 (57) at ARKANSAS
at MIAMI 8 (54½) Appalachian St.
NC State 2 (55) at MISSISSIPPI ST.
Memphis 5 5 (65) at ARKANSAS ST.
at FIU 1 1 (55½) Texas St.
Liberty 6 (60½) at TROY
at NEW MEXICO 18½ 18½ (54½) New Mexico St.
at KENTUCKY 5 5 (56) Missouri
at NORTH CAROLINA 25½ 25½ (66) Georgia St.
at MICHIGAN (49) Washington
at ARIZONA 1 (47½) San Diego St.
at COLORADO ST. 7 (51½) Vanderbilt
Utah 7 7 (48) at BYU
at ARIZONA ST. 33 32 (53) UNLV
at SOUTHERN CAL 17½ 17 (51½) Stanford
at OREGON ST. 11½ 11 (63½) Hawaii
NFL
Thursday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
at TAMPA BAY 8 (52) Dallas
Sunday
Jacksonville (44½) at HOUSTON
Minnesota 3 (48) at CINCINNATI
Seattle 2 (49½) at INDIANAPOLIS
at TENNESSEE 3 3 (52½) Arizona
at BUFFALO (48½) Pittsburgh
San Francisco (45) at DETROIT
LA Chargers 1 1 (44½) at WASHINGTON
at CAROLINA 4 5 (45) N.Y Jets
at ATLANTA (48½) Philadelphia
at KANSAS CITY (54½) Cleveland
Green Bay 2 4 (50) at NEW ORLEANS
at NEW ENGLAND 3 (43½) Miami
Denver 1 (41½) at N.Y GIANTS
at LA RAMS 7 (46) Chicago
Monday
Baltimore 5 (51) at LAS VEGAS

