|MLB
|Sunday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Washington
|-128
|at
|PITTSBURGH
|+112
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-238
|Colorado
|+200
|at ATLANTA
|-253
|Miami
|+212
|Cincinnati
|-132
|at
|ST.
|LOUIS
|+117
|San Francisco
|-210
|at
|CHICAGO
|CUBS
|+183
|at L.A. DODGERS
|-202
|San
|Diego
|+176
|American League
|Tampa Bay
|-147
|at
|DETROIT
|+133
|Toronto
|-213
|at
|BALTIMORE
|+186
|at MINNESOTA
|-162
|Kansas
|City
|+148
|at HOUSTON
|-254
|L.A.
|Angels
|+215
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|-160
|Boston
|+140
|at OAKLAND
|-192
|Texas
|+167
|Interleague
|Milwaukee
|-180
|at
|CLEVELAND
|+160
|at SEATTLE
|-180
|Arizona
|+160
|N.Y. Yankees
|-115
|at
|N.Y.
|METS
|-105
|College Football
|Friday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Maryland
|6½
|7½
|(OFF)
|at
|ILLINOIS
|Saturday
|at MICHIGAN
|27½
|27½
|(OFF)
|Northern
|Illinois
|at OKLAHOMA
|18½
|18½
|(OFF)
|Nebraska
|at MIAMI (FL)
|14½
|14½
|(OFF)
|Michigan
|State
|Alabama
|15½
|15½
|(OFF)
|at
|FLORIDA
|Northwestern
|9½
|9½
|(OFF)
|at
|DUKE
|at PENN STATE
|7½
|7½
|(OFF)
|Auburn
|Oklahoma State
|4
|4
|(OFF)
|at
|BOISE
|STATE
|NFL
|Sunday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Jacksonville
|2½
|3
|(45½)
|at
|HOUSTON
|Minnesota
|3½
|3
|(47½)
|at
|CINCINNATI
|Seattle
|2
|3
|(50½)
|at
|INDIANAPOLIS
|at TENNESSEE
|3
|3
|(52½)
|Arizona
|at BUFFALO
|6½
|6½
|(48½)
|Pittsburgh
|San Francisco
|7½
|8½
|(45½)
|at
|DETROIT
|at WASHINGTON
|1
|1½
|(44½)
|LA
|Chargers
|at CAROLINA
|4
|3½
|(44½)
|N.Y
|Jets
|at ATLANTA
|3½
|3
|(48½)
|Philadelphia
|at NEW ENGLAND
|1½
|3
|(43½)
|Miami
|Denver
|1
|3
|(41½)
|at
|N.Y
|GIANTS
|at KANSAS CITY
|5½
|5½
|(54½)
|Cleveland
|Green Bay
|2
|3½
|(49½)
|at
|NEW
|ORLEANS
|at LA RAMS
|7
|7½
|(46½)
|Chicago
|Monday
|Baltimore
|5
|3½
|(50½)
|at
|LAS
|VEGAS
