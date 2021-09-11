On Air: Federal News Network program
Sports News

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press
September 11, 2021 5:30 pm
< a min read
      
MLB
Sunday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Washington -128 at PITTSBURGH +112
at PHILADELPHIA -238 Colorado +200
at ATLANTA -253 Miami +212
Cincinnati -132 at ST. LOUIS +117
San Francisco -210 at CHICAGO CUBS +183
at L.A. DODGERS -202 San Diego +176
American League
Tampa Bay -147 at DETROIT +133
Toronto -213 at BALTIMORE +186
at MINNESOTA -162 Kansas City +148
at HOUSTON -254 L.A. Angels +215
at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -160 Boston +140
at OAKLAND -192 Texas +167
Interleague
Milwaukee -180 at CLEVELAND +160
at SEATTLE -180 Arizona +160
N.Y. Yankees -115 at N.Y. METS -105
College Football
Friday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
Maryland (OFF) at ILLINOIS
Saturday
at MICHIGAN 27½ 27½ (OFF) Northern Illinois
at OKLAHOMA 18½ 18½ (OFF) Nebraska
at MIAMI (FL) 14½ 14½ (OFF) Michigan State
Alabama 15½ 15½ (OFF) at FLORIDA
Northwestern (OFF) at DUKE
at PENN STATE (OFF) Auburn
Oklahoma State 4 4 (OFF) at BOISE STATE
NFL
Sunday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
Jacksonville 3 (45½) at HOUSTON
Minnesota 3 (47½) at CINCINNATI
Seattle 2 3 (50½) at INDIANAPOLIS
at TENNESSEE 3 3 (52½) Arizona
at BUFFALO (48½) Pittsburgh
San Francisco (45½) at DETROIT
at WASHINGTON 1 (44½) LA Chargers
at CAROLINA 4 (44½) N.Y Jets
at ATLANTA 3 (48½) Philadelphia
at NEW ENGLAND 3 (43½) Miami
Denver 1 3 (41½) at N.Y GIANTS
at KANSAS CITY (54½) Cleveland
Green Bay 2 (49½) at NEW ORLEANS
at LA RAMS 7 (46½) Chicago
Monday
Baltimore 5 (50½) at LAS VEGAS

