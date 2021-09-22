|MLB
|Thursday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at MILWAUKEE
|-120
|St.
|Louis
|+105
|L.A. Dodgers
|-240
|at
|COLORADO
|+202
|Atlanta
|-180
|at
|ARIZONA
|+160
|at SAN DIEGO
|-115
|San
|Francisco
|+100
|at CINCINNATI
|-195
|Washington
|+165
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-255
|Pittsburgh
|+205
|American League
|Chicago (gm 1)
|-130
|at
|CLEVELAND
|+110
|at OAKLAND
|-142
|Seattle
|+127
|Chicago (gm 2)
|-170
|at
|CLEVELAND
|+150
|at BALTIMORE
|-135
|Texas
|+115
|Toronto
|-145
|at
|MINNESOTA
|+130
|Houston
|-190
|at
|L.A.
|ANGELS
|+165
|College football
|Thursday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at APPALACHIAN ST.
|7½
|7
|(59½)
|Marshall
|Friday
|at CHARLOTTE
|2½
|3
|(56)
|Middle
|Tennessee
|at VIRGINIA
|4
|4
|(68½)
|Wake
|Forest
|Liberty
|6½
|6
|(52½)
|at
|SYRACUSE
|at FRESNO ST.
|31
|31
|(58½)
|UNLV
|Saturday
|at MINNESOTA
|31
|31
|(51)
|Bowling
|Green
|at NORTHWESTERN
|15
|15
|(47½)
|Ohio
|Georgia
|32½
|36
|(52½)
|at
|VANDERBILT
|at TCU
|10½
|9
|(65½)
|SMU
|at TEXAS
|11
|8
|(61½)
|Texas
|Tech
|LSU
|4
|3
|(56)
|at
|MISSISSIPPI
|ST.
|at CENT. MICHIGAN
|10½
|10
|(56)
|FIU
|at ARMY
|7½
|9
|(48½)
|Miami
|(Ohio)
|Missouri
|2
|2
|(58½)
|at
|BOSTON
|COLLEGE
|Boise St.
|9½
|9
|(69½)
|at
|UTAH
|ST.
|at WISCONSIN
|5½
|7
|(46½)
|Notre
|Dame
|at COASTAL CAROLINA
|35
|36
|(65½)
|UMass
|Toledo
|4
|5
|(56½)
|at
|BALL
|ST.
|at E. MICHIGAN
|5½
|7
|(62)
|Texas
|St.
|at W. MICHIGAN
|2½
|3
|(63)
|San
|Jose
|St.
|at UTAH
|13½
|14
|(54½)
|Washington
|St.
|at MICHIGAN
|18½
|21
|(49½)
|Rutgers
|at IOWA
|23
|23
|(44½)
|Colorado
|St.
|at MEMPHIS
|3½
|3
|(67)
|UTSA
|at MARYLAND
|14½
|15
|(69½)
|Kent
|St.
|at PURDUE
|11
|11
|(53)
|Illinois
|Louisville
|2½
|2
|(62½)
|at
|FLORIDA
|ST.
|Iowa St.
|6½
|7
|(47½)
|at
|BAYLOR
|Wyoming
|29½
|30
|(54½)
|at
|UCONN
|Clemson
|10
|10
|(47½)
|at
|NC
|STATE
|Texas A&M
|5½
|6
|(47½)
|at
|ARKANSAS
|at AUBURN
|26½
|27
|(57)
|Georgia
|St.
|at DUKE
|13
|16
|(57½)
|Kansas
|at TULSA
|13½
|14
|(62½)
|Arkansas
|St.
|UCLA
|3½
|5
|(58½)
|at
|STANFORD
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|13½
|14
|(53½)
|at
|GEORGIA
|SOUTHERN
|Buffalo
|12
|14
|(51½)
|at
|OLD
|DOMINION
|at MICHIGAN ST.
|4
|5
|(51½)
|Nebraska
|at HOUSTON
|20
|20
|(48)
|Navy
|at OKLAHOMA ST.
|7½
|6
|(46)
|Kansas
|St.
|at FLORIDA
|20
|19
|(63)
|Tennessee
|Kentucky
|5½
|5
|(48½)
|at
|SOUTH
|CAROLINA
|at LOUISIANA TECH
|12
|12
|(64½)
|North
|Texas
|at ALABAMA
|44½
|46
|(58½)
|Southern
|Miss.
|at OHIO ST.
|49
|50
|(67½)
|Akron
|at OKLAHOMA
|16½
|17
|(56)
|West
|Virginia
|North Carolina
|12
|13
|(63)
|at
|GEORGIA
|TECH
|at TULANE
|4
|4
|(55½)
|UAB
|Hawaii
|16½
|17
|(61½)
|at
|NEW
|MEXICO
|ST.
|Troy
|23
|24
|(50)
|at
|LOUISIANA-MONROE
|at AIR FORCE
|5
|5
|(54½)
|FAU
|Indiana
|10
|9
|(63½)
|at
|W.
|KENTUCKY
|at UTEP
|2
|2
|(54)
|New
|Mexico
|at WASHINGTON
|7½
|8
|(46)
|California
|at BYU
|23½
|23
|(53½)
|South
|Florida
|at ARIZONA ST.
|14
|15
|(44½)
|Colorado
|at OREGON
|27½
|29
|(58½)
|Arizona
|at SOUTHERN CAL
|13
|11
|(62)
|Oregon
|St.
|NFL
|Thursday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Carolina
|7
|8
|(43)
|at
|HOUSTON
|Sunday
|at TENNESSEE
|5
|5
|(48)
|Indianapolis
|at NY GIANTS
|3
|3
|(47½)
|Atlanta
|at KANSAS CITY
|6½
|7
|(55)
|LA
|Chargers
|at PITTSBURGH
|4½
|3
|(43½)
|Cincinnati
|at CLEVELAND
|7½
|7
|(45½)
|Chicago
|Baltimore
|9
|8
|(50)
|at
|DETROIT
|at NEW ENGLAND
|3
|3
|(42)
|New
|Orleans
|Arizona
|7
|8
|(52)
|at
|JACKSONVILLE
|at BUFFALO
|9½
|8
|(45)
|Washington
|at DENVER
|10½
|11
|(41)
|NY
|Jets
|at LAS VEGAS
|3½
|4
|(45)
|Miami
|Seattle
|1
|2
|(55½)
|at
|MINNESOTA
|Tampa Bay
|1½
|+2
|(55½)
|at
|LA
|RAMS
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|3½
|4
|(49½)
|Green
|Bay
|Monday
|at DALLAS
|3½
|4
|(51½)
|Philadelphia
