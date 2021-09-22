On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Sports News

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press
September 22, 2021 5:30 pm
1 min read
      
MLB
Thursday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at MILWAUKEE -120 St. Louis +105
L.A. Dodgers -240 at COLORADO +202
Atlanta -180 at ARIZONA +160
at SAN DIEGO -115 San Francisco +100
at CINCINNATI -195 Washington +165
at PHILADELPHIA -255 Pittsburgh +205
American League
Chicago (gm 1) -130 at CLEVELAND +110
at OAKLAND -142 Seattle +127
Chicago (gm 2) -170 at CLEVELAND +150
at BALTIMORE -135 Texas +115
Toronto -145 at MINNESOTA +130
Houston -190 at L.A. ANGELS +165
College football
Thursday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
at APPALACHIAN ST. 7 (59½) Marshall
Friday
at CHARLOTTE 3 (56) Middle Tennessee
at VIRGINIA 4 4 (68½) Wake Forest
Liberty 6 (52½) at SYRACUSE
at FRESNO ST. 31 31 (58½) UNLV
Saturday
at MINNESOTA 31 31 (51) Bowling Green
at NORTHWESTERN 15 15 (47½) Ohio
Georgia 32½ 36 (52½) at VANDERBILT
at TCU 10½ 9 (65½) SMU
at TEXAS 11 8 (61½) Texas Tech
LSU 4 3 (56) at MISSISSIPPI ST.
at CENT. MICHIGAN 10½ 10 (56) FIU
at ARMY 9 (48½) Miami (Ohio)
Missouri 2 2 (58½) at BOSTON COLLEGE
Boise St. 9 (69½) at UTAH ST.
at WISCONSIN 7 (46½) Notre Dame
at COASTAL CAROLINA 35 36 (65½) UMass
Toledo 4 5 (56½) at BALL ST.
at E. MICHIGAN 7 (62) Texas St.
at W. MICHIGAN 3 (63) San Jose St.
at UTAH 13½ 14 (54½) Washington St.
at MICHIGAN 18½ 21 (49½) Rutgers
at IOWA 23 23 (44½) Colorado St.
at MEMPHIS 3 (67) UTSA
at MARYLAND 14½ 15 (69½) Kent St.
at PURDUE 11 11 (53) Illinois
Louisville 2 (62½) at FLORIDA ST.
Iowa St. 7 (47½) at BAYLOR
Wyoming 29½ 30 (54½) at UCONN
Clemson 10 10 (47½) at NC STATE
Texas A&M 6 (47½) at ARKANSAS
at AUBURN 26½ 27 (57) Georgia St.
at DUKE 13 16 (57½) Kansas
at TULSA 13½ 14 (62½) Arkansas St.
UCLA 5 (58½) at STANFORD
Louisiana-Lafayette 13½ 14 (53½) at GEORGIA SOUTHERN
Buffalo 12 14 (51½) at OLD DOMINION
at MICHIGAN ST. 4 5 (51½) Nebraska
at HOUSTON 20 20 (48) Navy
at OKLAHOMA ST. 6 (46) Kansas St.
at FLORIDA 20 19 (63) Tennessee
Kentucky 5 (48½) at SOUTH CAROLINA
at LOUISIANA TECH 12 12 (64½) North Texas
at ALABAMA 44½ 46 (58½) Southern Miss.
at OHIO ST. 49 50 (67½) Akron
at OKLAHOMA 16½ 17 (56) West Virginia
North Carolina 12 13 (63) at GEORGIA TECH
at TULANE 4 4 (55½) UAB
Hawaii 16½ 17 (61½) at NEW MEXICO ST.
Troy 23 24 (50) at LOUISIANA-MONROE
at AIR FORCE 5 5 (54½) FAU
Indiana 10 9 (63½) at W. KENTUCKY
at UTEP 2 2 (54) New Mexico
at WASHINGTON 8 (46) California
at BYU 23½ 23 (53½) South Florida
at ARIZONA ST. 14 15 (44½) Colorado
at OREGON 27½ 29 (58½) Arizona
at SOUTHERN CAL 13 11 (62) Oregon St.
NFL
Thursday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
Carolina 7 8 (43) at HOUSTON
Sunday
at TENNESSEE 5 5 (48) Indianapolis
at NY GIANTS 3 3 (47½) Atlanta
at KANSAS CITY 7 (55) LA Chargers
at PITTSBURGH 3 (43½) Cincinnati
at CLEVELAND 7 (45½) Chicago
Baltimore 9 8 (50) at DETROIT
at NEW ENGLAND 3 3 (42) New Orleans
Arizona 7 8 (52) at JACKSONVILLE
at BUFFALO 8 (45) Washington
at DENVER 10½ 11 (41) NY Jets
at LAS VEGAS 4 (45) Miami
Seattle 1 2 (55½) at MINNESOTA
Tampa Bay +2 (55½) at LA RAMS
at SAN FRANCISCO 4 (49½) Green Bay
Monday
at DALLAS 4 (51½) Philadelphia

