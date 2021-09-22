MLB Thursday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at MILWAUKEE -120 St. Louis +105 L.A. Dodgers -240 at COLORADO +202 Atlanta -180 at ARIZONA +160 at SAN DIEGO -115 San Francisco +100 at CINCINNATI -195 Washington +165 at PHILADELPHIA -255 Pittsburgh +205 American League Chicago (gm 1) -130 at CLEVELAND +110 at OAKLAND -142 Seattle +127 Chicago (gm 2) -170 at CLEVELAND +150 at BALTIMORE -135 Texas +115 Toronto -145 at MINNESOTA +130 Houston -190 at L.A. ANGELS +165 College football Thursday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at APPALACHIAN ST. 7½ 7 (59½) Marshall Friday at CHARLOTTE 2½ 3 (56) Middle Tennessee at VIRGINIA 4 4 (68½) Wake Forest Liberty 6½ 6 (52½) at SYRACUSE at FRESNO ST. 31 31 (58½) UNLV Saturday at MINNESOTA 31 31 (51) Bowling Green at NORTHWESTERN 15 15 (47½) Ohio Georgia 32½ 36 (52½) at VANDERBILT at TCU 10½ 9 (65½) SMU at TEXAS 11 8 (61½) Texas Tech LSU 4 3 (56) at MISSISSIPPI ST. at CENT. MICHIGAN 10½ 10 (56) FIU at ARMY 7½ 9 (48½) Miami (Ohio) Missouri 2 2 (58½) at BOSTON COLLEGE Boise St. 9½ 9 (69½) at UTAH ST. at WISCONSIN 5½ 7 (46½) Notre Dame at COASTAL CAROLINA 35 36 (65½) UMass Toledo 4 5 (56½) at BALL ST. at E. MICHIGAN 5½ 7 (62) Texas St. at W. MICHIGAN 2½ 3 (63) San Jose St. at UTAH 13½ 14 (54½) Washington St. at MICHIGAN 18½ 21 (49½) Rutgers at IOWA 23 23 (44½) Colorado St. at MEMPHIS 3½ 3 (67) UTSA at MARYLAND 14½ 15 (69½) Kent St. at PURDUE 11 11 (53) Illinois Louisville 2½ 2 (62½) at FLORIDA ST. Iowa St. 6½ 7 (47½) at BAYLOR Wyoming 29½ 30 (54½) at UCONN Clemson 10 10 (47½) at NC STATE Texas A&M 5½ 6 (47½) at ARKANSAS at AUBURN 26½ 27 (57) Georgia St. at DUKE 13 16 (57½) Kansas at TULSA 13½ 14 (62½) Arkansas St. UCLA 3½ 5 (58½) at STANFORD Louisiana-Lafayette 13½ 14 (53½) at GEORGIA SOUTHERN Buffalo 12 14 (51½) at OLD DOMINION at MICHIGAN ST. 4 5 (51½) Nebraska at HOUSTON 20 20 (48) Navy at OKLAHOMA ST. 7½ 6 (46) Kansas St. at FLORIDA 20 19 (63) Tennessee Kentucky 5½ 5 (48½) at SOUTH CAROLINA at LOUISIANA TECH 12 12 (64½) North Texas at ALABAMA 44½ 46 (58½) Southern Miss. at OHIO ST. 49 50 (67½) Akron at OKLAHOMA 16½ 17 (56) West Virginia North Carolina 12 13 (63) at GEORGIA TECH at TULANE 4 4 (55½) UAB Hawaii 16½ 17 (61½) at NEW MEXICO ST. Troy 23 24 (50) at LOUISIANA-MONROE at AIR FORCE 5 5 (54½) FAU Indiana 10 9 (63½) at W. KENTUCKY at UTEP 2 2 (54) New Mexico at WASHINGTON 7½ 8 (46) California at BYU 23½ 23 (53½) South Florida at ARIZONA ST. 14 15 (44½) Colorado at OREGON 27½ 29 (58½) Arizona at SOUTHERN CAL 13 11 (62) Oregon St. NFL Thursday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Carolina 7 8 (43) at HOUSTON Sunday at TENNESSEE 5 5 (48) Indianapolis at NY GIANTS 3 3 (47½) Atlanta at KANSAS CITY 6½ 7 (55) LA Chargers at PITTSBURGH 4½ 3 (43½) Cincinnati at CLEVELAND 7½ 7 (45½) Chicago Baltimore 9 8 (50) at DETROIT at NEW ENGLAND 3 3 (42) New Orleans Arizona 7 8 (52) at JACKSONVILLE at BUFFALO 9½ 8 (45) Washington at DENVER 10½ 11 (41) NY Jets at LAS VEGAS 3½ 4 (45) Miami Seattle 1 2 (55½) at MINNESOTA Tampa Bay 1½ +2 (55½) at LA RAMS at SAN FRANCISCO 3½ 4 (49½) Green Bay Monday at DALLAS 3½ 4 (51½) Philadelphia

