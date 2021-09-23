On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
September 23, 2021 5:30 pm
MLB
Friday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
St. Louis (gm 1) -162 at CHICAGO CUBS +148
at PHILADELPHIA -220 Pittsburgh +180
at CINCINNATI -190 Washington +165
St. Louis (gm 2) -180 at CHICAGO CUBS +155
at MILWAUKEE -150 N.Y. Mets +135
San Francisco -195 at COLORADO +165
L.A. Dodgers -220 at ARIZONA +190
at SAN DIEGO -125 Atlanta +105
American League
Texas -110 at BALTIMORE -104
at DETROIT -113 Kansas City -102
N.Y. Yankees -113 at BOSTON -102
Chicago White Sox -145 at CLEVELAND +125
Toronto -140 at MINNESOTA +125
Seattle -120 at L.A. ANGELS -100
at OAKLAND -115 Houston -105
Interleague
at TAMPA BAY -310 Miami +245
College football
Friday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
at CHARLOTTE 3 (56) Middle Tennessee
at VIRGINIA 4 4 (68½) Wake Forest
Liberty 7 (53½) at SYRACUSE
at FRESNO ST. 31 30 (58½) UNLV
Saturday
at MINNESOTA 31 31 (51) Bowling Green
at NORTHWESTERN 15 15 (48) Ohio
at PENN ST. 30½ 32 (54½) Villanova
Georgia 32½ 35 (53) at VANDERBILT
at TCU 10½ 10 (65½) SMU
at TEXAS 11 8 (61½) Texas Tech
LSU 4 3 (56½) at MISSISSIPPI ST.
at CENT. MICHIGAN 10½ 12 (55½) FIU
at ARMY 9 (48½) Miami (Ohio)
Missouri 2 2 (58) at BOSTON COLLEGE
Boise St. 9 (70) at UTAH ST.
at WISCONSIN 7 (45) Notre Dame
at COASTAL CAROLINA 36 36 (65) UMass
Toledo 4 5 (56½) at BALL ST.
at E. MICHIGAN 7 (62½) Texas St.
at W. MICHIGAN 3 (63) San Jose St.
at UTAH 13½ 15 (53½) Washington St.
at MICHIGAN 18½ 21 (49½) Rutgers
at IOWA 23 24 (44½) Colorado St.
at MEMPHIS 3 (67) UTSA
at MARYLAND 14½ 15 (70) Kent St.
at PURDUE 11 11 (53) Illinois
Louisville 2 (61½) at FLORIDA ST.
Iowa St. 7 (47½) at BAYLOR
Wyoming 29½ 31 (54½) at UCONN
Clemson 10 10 (47½) at NC STATE
Texas A&M 5 (47) at ARKANSAS
at AUBURN 26½ 27 (57) Georgia St.
at DUKE 13 16 (57) Kansas
at TULSA 13½ 14 (62½) Arkansas St.
UCLA 5 (58½) at STANFORD
Louisiana-Lafayette 13½ 14 (53½) at GEORGIA SOUTHERN
Buffalo 12 14 (51½) at OLD DOMINION
at MICHIGAN ST. 4 5 (52) Nebraska
at HOUSTON 20 20 (48) Navy
at OKLAHOMA ST. 6 (46½) Kansas St.
at FLORIDA 20 19 (63½) Tennessee
Kentucky 5 (48½) at SOUTH CAROLINA
at LOUISIANA TECH 12 11 (64½) North Texas
at ALABAMA 44½ 46 (58½) Southern Miss.
at OHIO ST. 49 49 (67) Akron
at OKLAHOMA 16½ 17 (55½) West Virginia
North Carolina 12 13 (63) at GEORGIA TECH
at TULANE 4 4 (55½) UAB
Hawaii 16½ 17 (61½) at NEW MEXICO ST.
Troy 23 24 (50) at LOUISIANA-MONROE
at AIR FORCE 5 4 (54) FAU
Indiana 10 9 (63½) at W. KENTUCKY
at UTEP 2 1 (54) New Mexico
at WASHINGTON 8 (46½) California
at BYU 23½ 23 (53½) South Florida
at ARIZONA ST. 14 15 (45) Colorado
at OREGON 27½ 29 (59) Arizona
at SOUTHERN CAL 13 11 (62) Oregon St.
NFL
Thursday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
Carolina 7 8 (43) at HOUSTON
Sunday
at TENNESSEE 5 5 (48) Indianapolis
at NY GIANTS 3 3 (47½) Atlanta
at KANSAS CITY 7 (54½) LA Chargers
at PITTSBURGH 3 (43½) Cincinnati
at CLEVELAND 7 (45½) Chicago
Baltimore 9 9 (50) at DETROIT
at NEW ENGLAND 3 3 (42) New Orleans
Arizona 7 8 (52) at JACKSONVILLE
at BUFFALO 8 (45½) Washington
at DENVER 10½ 11 (41½) NY Jets
at LAS VEGAS 4 (44) Miami
Seattle 2 (55½) at MINNESOTA
at LA RAMS 2 (55½) Tampa Bay
at SAN FRANCISCO 4 (50) Green Bay
Monday
at DALLAS 4 (52) Philadelphia

