MLB Saturday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE St. Louis -162 at CHICAGO CUBS +148 at PHILADELPHIA -254 Pittsburgh +215 at CINCINNATI -162 Washington +148 at MILWAUKEE -260 N.Y. Mets +210 Atlanta -176 at SAN DIEGO +156 San Francisco -154 at COLORADO +139 L.A. Dodgers -256 at ARIZONA +215 American League Houston -107 at OAKLAND -107 at BOSTON -113 N.Y. Yankees -102 at DETROIT -130 Kansas City +115 at BALTIMORE -142 Texas +127 Toronto -195 at MINNESOTA +165 Chicago White Sox -176 at CLEVELAND +156 Seattle -155 at L.A. ANGELS +135 Interleague at TAMPA BAY -215 Miami +185 College football Friday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Liberty 6½ 7 (54) at SYRACUSE at FRESNO ST. 31 30 (59) UNLV at TEMPLE 24½ 25 (54) Wagner at MINNESOTA 31 31 (51) Bowling Green at NORTHWESTERN 15 15 (47½) Ohio at PENN ST. 30½ 32 (54½) Villanova Georgia 32½ 35 (53½) at VANDERBILT at TCU 10½ 10 (65½) SMU at TEXAS 11 9 (62) Texas Tech LSU 4 3 (56) at MISSISSIPPI ST. at VIRGINIA TECH 34½ 35 (43½) Richmond at CENT. MICHIGAN 10½ 12 (55½) FIU at ARMY 7½ 8 (48½) Miami (Ohio) Missouri 2 2 (58) at BOSTON COLLEGE at PITTSBURGH 24 24 (54) New Hampshire Boise St. 9½ 9 (70) at UTAH ST. at SAINT FRANCIS 3½ 4 (55½) Norfolk St. at WISCONSIN 5½ 7 (45) Notre Dame at MIAMI 5½ 7 (54½) CCSU at COASTAL CAROLINA 36 36 (65½) UMass S. Dakota St. 11½ 12 (46½) at INDIANA ST. Toledo 4 5 (56½) at BALL ST. at E. MICHIGAN 5½ 7 (62½) Texas St. at W. MICHIGAN 2½ 3 (62½) San Jose St. at UTAH 13½ 15 (53½) Washington St. at N. ILLINOIS 24½ 25 (70½) Maine E. Illinois 3 3 (47½) at TENNESSEE TECH at N. COLORADO 1½ 2 (45½) N. Arizona at SE MISSOURI 13 13 (56½) Tennessee St. ETSU 1½ 2 (55½) at SAMFORD at MICHIGAN 18½ 21 (50) Rutgers at IOWA 23 24 (44½) Colorado St. at MEMPHIS 3½ 3 (66½) UTSA at MARYLAND 14½ 14 (71) Kent St. at PURDUE 11 11 (53½) Illinois Louisville 2½ 2 (61) at FLORIDA ST. Iowa St. 6½ 7 (47½) at BAYLOR Wyoming 29½ 31 (54) at UCONN Clemson 10 10 (47½) at NC STATE at SAN DIEGO ST. 23½ 24 (41½) Towson Texas A&M 5½ 6 (47) at ARKANSAS Penn 3½ 4 (38½) at LAFAYETTE at AUBURN 26½ 27 (57) Georgia St. at DUKE 13 16 (57) Kansas at JACKSONVILLE ST. 7 7 (47½) UT Martin at TULSA 13½ 14 (63½) Arkansas St. at EAST CAROLINA 27½ 28 (55½) Charleston Southern UCLA 3½ 5 (58½) at STANFORD Louisiana-Lafayette 13½ 14 (53½) at GEORGIA SOUTHERN Buffalo 12 13 (50½) at OLD DOMINION at RICE 21½ 22 (54½) Texas Southern at MICHIGAN ST. 4 5 (52) Nebraska at HOUSTON 20 19 (47) Navy at OKLAHOMA ST. 7½ 6 (46½) Kansas St. at FLORIDA 20 19 (63½) Tennessee Kentucky 5½ 5 (48½) at SOUTH CAROLINA at LOUISIANA TECH 12 11 (64½) North Texas at ALABAMA 44½ 46 (58½) Southern Miss. at OHIO ST. 49 49 (66½) Akron at OKLAHOMA 16½ 17 (56) West Virginia North Carolina 12 14 (64) at GEORGIA TECH at TULANE 4 4 (54½) UAB Hawaii 16½ 17 (62½) at NEW MEXICO ST. Troy 23 24 (50) at LOUISIANA-MONROE at AIR FORCE 5 4 (54) FAU Indiana 10 9 (63½) at W. KENTUCKY at UTEP 2 3 (54) New Mexico at WASHINGTON 7½ 8 (47) California at BYU 23½ 23 (54) South Florida at ARIZONA ST. 14 14 (45) Colorado at OREGON 27½ 29 (58½) Arizona at SOUTHERN CAL 13 11 (62) Oregon St. NFL Sunday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at TENNESSEE 5 6 (48) Indianapolis at NY GIANTS 3 3 (47½) Atlanta at KANSAS CITY 6½ 7 (54½) LA Chargers at PITTSBURGH 4½ 3 (43) Cincinnati at CLEVELAND 7½ 7 (44½) Chicago Baltimore 9 8 (50) at DETROIT at NEW ENGLAND 3 3 (42½) New Orleans Arizona 7 8 (51½) at JACKSONVILLE at BUFFALO 9½ 7 (45½) Washington at DENVER 10½ 11 (41½) NY Jets at LAS VEGAS 3½ 4 (44) Miami Seattle 1 2 (55) at MINNESOTA at LA RAMS 1½ 2 (55½) Tampa Bay at SAN FRANCISCO 3½ 3 (50) Green Bay Monday at DALLAS 3½ 4 (51½) Philadelphia

