Sports on TV

The Associated Press
September 1, 2021 11:00 am
4 min read
      
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Monday, September 6
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
8 p.m.

ESPN — Louisville vs. Mississippi St., Atlanta

GOLF
12 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Solheim Cup, U.S. vs. Europe, Inverness Club, Toledo, Ohio

HORSE RACING
5 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live

MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.

ESPN — TBA

4 p.m.

ESPN — San Francisco at Colorado

SOFTBALL
7 p.m.

FS1 — Athletes Unlimited: TBA, Rosemont, Ill.

TENNIS
11 a.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y.

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y. —

Tuesday, September 7
MLB BASEBALL
6:30 p.m.

FS1 — NY Mets at Miami

SOCCER (MEN’S)
2:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — FIFA World Cup Qualifying: France vs. Finland

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — USL: Louisville City FC at Hartford Athletic

TENNIS
12 p.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Quarterfinals, Flushing, N.Y.

7 p.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Quarterfinals, Flushing, N.Y. —

Wednesday, September 8
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
7:30 p.m.

FS1 — Nebraska at Creighton

9 p.m.

ESPNU — TBA

TENNIS
12 p.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Quarterfinals, Flushing, N.Y.

7 p.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Quarterfinals, Flushing, N.Y.

TRACK AND FIELD
11:30 a.m.

NBCSN — IAAF: Diamond League

WNBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Phoenix at Atlanta —

Thursday, September 9
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Edward Waters at Benedict

GOLF
7 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The BMW PGA Championship, First Round, Wentworth Club, London

NFL FOOTBALL
8:20 p.m.

NBC — Dallas at Tampa Bay

TRACK AND FIELD
1 p.m.

NBCSN — IAAF: Diamond League

TENNIS
7 p.m.

ESPN — WTA: The U.S. Open, Semifinals, Flushing, N.Y. —

Friday, September 10
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Kansas at Coastal Carolina

9:30 p.m.

FS1 — UTEP at Boise St.

GOLF
7 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The BMW PGA Championship, Second Round, Wentworth Club, London

3:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Ascension Charity Classic, First Round, Norwood Hill Golf Club, St. Louis

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
10 p.m.

ESPNU — Eastside Catholic at Valor Christian

SOCCER (MEN’S)
7 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: Orlando City SC at Atlanta United

TENNIS
3 p.m.

ESPN — ATP: The U.S. Open, Semifinals, Flushing, N.Y.

7 p.m.

ESPN — ATP: The U.S. Open, Semifinals, Flushing, N.Y. —

Saturday, September 11
AUTO RACING
2:30 p.m.

NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Go Bowling 250, Richmond Raceway, Richmond, Va.

7:30 p.m.

NBCSN — NASCAR Cup Series: The Federated Auto Parts 400 Salute to First Responders, Richmond Raceway, Richmond, Va.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
12 p.m.

ESPN — Pittsburgh at Tennessee

ESPN2 — South Carolina at East Carolina

ESPNU — Miami (Ohio) at Minnesota

FOX — Oregon at Ohio St.

FS1 — Tulsa at Oklahoma St.

1 p.m.

ABC — Florida at South Florida

3:30 p.m.

CBS — Air Force at Navy

ESPN2 — UAB at Georgia

ESPNU — California at TCU

FOX — Texas A&M at Colorado

FS1 — Ball St. at Penn St.

4:30 p.m.

ABC — Iowa at Iowa St.

7 p.m.

ESPN — Texas at Arkansas

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

FS1 — Eastern Michigan at Wisconsin

8 p.m.

ABC — Washington at Michigan

10:15 p.m.

ESPN — Utah at BYU

10:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — UNLV at Arizona St.

FOX — Stanford at Southern Cal

11 p.m.

FS1 — Hawaii at Oregon St.

FISHING
8 a.m.

FS1 — Bassmaster Opens

GOLF
7 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The BMW PGA Championship, Third Round, Wentworth Club, London

3:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Ascension Charity Classic, Second Round, Norwood Hill Golf Club, St. Louis

HORSE RACING
5 p.m.

NBC — Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series

MLB BASEBALL
7:30 p.m.

FOX — NY Yankees at NY Mets

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7:30 a.m.NBCSN — Premier League: Tottenham at Crystal Palace

10 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: TBA

USA — Premier League: Newcastle United at Manchester United

12:30 p.m.

NBC — Premier League: Aston Villa at Chelsea

TENNIS
4 p.m.

ESPN — WTA: The U.S. Open, Championship, Flushing, N.Y. —

Sunday, September 12
AUTO RACING
11 a.m.

FS1 — Motoamerica Superbike

2 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA Reading

2:30 p.m.

NBCSN — FIM MotoGP (Taped)

3:30 p.m.

NBC — IndyCar Series: The Grand Prix Of Portland, Portland International Raceway, Portland, Ore.

4 p.m.

NBCSN — IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
3 p.m.

ESPNU — Florida St. at Auburn

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
4 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

5 p.m.

ESPNU — TBA

5:30 p.m.

FS1 — TBA

GOLF
7 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The BMW PGA Championship, Final Round, Wentworth Club, London

3:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Ascension Charity Classic, Final Round, Norwood Hill Golf Club, St. Louis

MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.

TBS — TBA

8 p.m.

ESPN — NY Yankees at NY Mets

NFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Pittsburgh at Buffalo, Arizona at Tennessee, LA Chargers at Washington, NY Jets at Carolina, Jacksonville at Houston

FOX — Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at Atlanta, Minnesota at Cincinnati, San Francisco at Detroit, Seattle at Indianapolis

4:25 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Cleveland at Kansas City, Miami at New England

FOX — Regional Coverage: Green Bay at New Orleans, Denver at NY Giants

8:20 p.m.

NBC — Chicago at LA Rams

SOCCER (MEN’S)
11:30 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Liverpool at Leeds United

TENNIS
1 p.m.

ESPN — WTA: The U.S. Open, Doubles Championship, Flushing, N.Y.

4 p.m.

ESPN — ATP: The U.S. Open, Championship, Flushing, N.Y.

WNBA BASKETBALL
3 p.m.

ABC — Washington at Chicago —

