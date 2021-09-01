Sports on TV

|Adv04
|(All times Eastern)
|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Monday, September 6
|COLLEGE FOOTBALL
|8 p.m.
ESPN — Louisville vs. Mississippi St., Atlanta
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Solheim Cup, U.S. vs. Europe, Inverness Club, Toledo, Ohio
FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live
ESPN — TBA
ESPN — San Francisco at Colorado
FS1 — Athletes Unlimited: TBA, Rosemont, Ill.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y.
|Tuesday, September 7
|MLB BASEBALL
|6:30 p.m.
FS1 — NY Mets at Miami
ESPN2 — FIFA World Cup Qualifying: France vs. Finland
ESPN2 — USL: Louisville City FC at Hartford Athletic
ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Quarterfinals, Flushing, N.Y.
|Wednesday, September 8
|COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
|7:30 p.m.
FS1 — Nebraska at Creighton
ESPNU — TBA
ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Quarterfinals, Flushing, N.Y.
|TRACK AND FIELD
|11:30 a.m.
NBCSN — IAAF: Diamond League
ESPN2 — Phoenix at Atlanta —
|Thursday, September 9
|COLLEGE FOOTBALL
|7:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Edward Waters at Benedict
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The BMW PGA Championship, First Round, Wentworth Club, London
NBC — Dallas at Tampa Bay
NBCSN — IAAF: Diamond League
ESPN — WTA: The U.S. Open, Semifinals, Flushing, N.Y. —
|Friday, September 10
|COLLEGE FOOTBALL
|7:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Kansas at Coastal Carolina
FS1 — UTEP at Boise St.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The BMW PGA Championship, Second Round, Wentworth Club, London
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Ascension Charity Classic, First Round, Norwood Hill Golf Club, St. Louis
|HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
|10 p.m.
ESPNU — Eastside Catholic at Valor Christian
FS1 — MLS: Orlando City SC at Atlanta United
ESPN — ATP: The U.S. Open, Semifinals, Flushing, N.Y.
ESPN — ATP: The U.S. Open, Semifinals, Flushing, N.Y. —
|Saturday, September 11
|AUTO RACING
|2:30 p.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Go Bowling 250, Richmond Raceway, Richmond, Va.
NBCSN — NASCAR Cup Series: The Federated Auto Parts 400 Salute to First Responders, Richmond Raceway, Richmond, Va.
ESPN — Pittsburgh at Tennessee
ESPN2 — South Carolina at East Carolina
ESPNU — Miami (Ohio) at Minnesota
FOX — Oregon at Ohio St.
FS1 — Tulsa at Oklahoma St.
ABC — Florida at South Florida
CBS — Air Force at Navy
ESPN2 — UAB at Georgia
ESPNU — California at TCU
FOX — Texas A&M at Colorado
FS1 — Ball St. at Penn St.
ABC — Iowa at Iowa St.
ESPN — Texas at Arkansas
ESPN2 — TBA
ESPNU — TBA
FS1 — Eastern Michigan at Wisconsin
ABC — Washington at Michigan
ESPN — Utah at BYU
ESPN2 — UNLV at Arizona St.
FOX — Stanford at Southern Cal
FS1 — Hawaii at Oregon St.
FS1 — Bassmaster Opens
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The BMW PGA Championship, Third Round, Wentworth Club, London
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Ascension Charity Classic, Second Round, Norwood Hill Golf Club, St. Louis
NBC — Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series
FOX — NY Yankees at NY Mets
7:30 a.m.NBCSN — Premier League: Tottenham at Crystal Palace
NBCSN — Premier League: TBA
USA — Premier League: Newcastle United at Manchester United
NBC — Premier League: Aston Villa at Chelsea
ESPN — WTA: The U.S. Open, Championship, Flushing, N.Y. —
|Sunday, September 12
|AUTO RACING
|11 a.m.
FS1 — Motoamerica Superbike
FS1 — NHRA Reading
NBCSN — FIM MotoGP (Taped)
NBC — IndyCar Series: The Grand Prix Of Portland, Portland International Raceway, Portland, Ore.
NBCSN — IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship
|COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
|3 p.m.
ESPNU — Florida St. at Auburn
|COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
|4 p.m.
ESPN2 — TBA
ESPNU — TBA
FS1 — TBA
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The BMW PGA Championship, Final Round, Wentworth Club, London
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Ascension Charity Classic, Final Round, Norwood Hill Golf Club, St. Louis
TBS — TBA
ESPN — NY Yankees at NY Mets
CBS — Regional Coverage: Pittsburgh at Buffalo, Arizona at Tennessee, LA Chargers at Washington, NY Jets at Carolina, Jacksonville at Houston
FOX — Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at Atlanta, Minnesota at Cincinnati, San Francisco at Detroit, Seattle at Indianapolis
CBS — Regional Coverage: Cleveland at Kansas City, Miami at New England
FOX — Regional Coverage: Green Bay at New Orleans, Denver at NY Giants
NBC — Chicago at LA Rams
|SOCCER (MEN’S)
|11:30 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Liverpool at Leeds United
ESPN — WTA: The U.S. Open, Doubles Championship, Flushing, N.Y.
ESPN — ATP: The U.S. Open, Championship, Flushing, N.Y.
ABC — Washington at Chicago —
