Sports on TV

Adv11 (All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, September 13 COLLEGE GOLF 4 p.m.

GOLF — The Maridoe Invitational

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S) 7 p.m.

FS1 — Pittsburgh at Penn St.

NFL FOOTBALL 8:15 p.m.

ABC — Baltimore at Las Vegas

ESPN — Baltimore at Las Vegas

SOCCER (MEN’S) 3 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Burnley at Everton

TENNIS 6 a.m.

TENNIS — Luxembourg-WTA, Portoroz-WTA, Early Rounds

4 p.m.

TENNIS — Luxembourg-WTA, Portoroz-WTA, Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Tuesday)

TENNIS — Luxembourg-WTA, Portoroz-WTA, Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Tuesday)

TENNIS — Luxembourg-WTA, Portoroz-WTA, Early Rounds —

Tuesday, September 14 COLLEGE GOLF 4 p.m.

GOLF — The Maridoe Invitational

MLB BASEBALL 7:30 p.m.

FS1 — Baltimore at Cleveland

SOCCER (MEN’S) 10 p.m.

ESPN2 — Leagues Cup: Santos Laguna at Seattle, Semifinal —

Wednesday, September 15 COLLEGE GOLF 4 p.m.

GOLF — The Maridoe Invitational

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S) 7 p.m.

ESPNU — Kentucky at Louisville

9 p.m.

ESPNU — TBA

MLB BASEBALL 10 p.m.

ESPN — TBA

SOCCER (MEN’S) 9 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Champions League: Club América at Philadelphia Union, Semifinal Leg 2 —

Thursday, September 16 AUTO RACING 6:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR ARCA Menards Series

9 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL 7:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Alabama A&M at Bethune-Cookman

8 p.m.

ESPN — Ohio at Louisiana-Lafayette

GOLF 7:30 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Dutch Open, First Round, Bernardus Golf Course, Cromvoirt, Netherlands

3 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Cambia Portland Classic, First Round, Columbia Edgewater Country Club, Portland, Ore.

6 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Fortinet Championship, First Round, Silverado Country Club; North Course, Napa, Calif.

NFL FOOTBALL 8:20 p.m.

NFLN — NY Giants at Washington

SOCCER (WOMEN’S) 7:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Paraguay —

Friday, September 17 AUTO RACING 9 p.m.

NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Food City 300, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL 7:30 p.m.

ESPN — UCF at Louisville

9 p.m.

FS1 — Maryland at Illinois

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S) 6 p.m.

ESPNU — TBA

GOLF 7:30 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Dutch Open, Second Round, Bernardus Golf Course, Cromvoirt, Netherlands

3 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Cambia Portland Classic, Second Round, Columbia Edgewater Country Club, Portland, Ore.

6 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Fortinet Championship, Second Round, Silverado Country Club; North Course, Napa, Calif.

9:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Sanford Invitational, First Round, Minnehaha Country Club, Sioux Falls, S.D. (Taped)

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL 7 p.m.

ESPN2 — American Heritage Plantation at Edna Karr

10 p.m.

ESPNU — Bishop Gorman at Hamilton

SOCCER (MEN’S) 3 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Leeds United at Newcastle United

7 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: NY Red Bulls at Inter Miami —

Saturday, September 18 AUTO RACING 7:30 p.m.

NBCSN — NASCAR Cup Series: The Bass Pro Shops Night Race, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn.

BOXING 7 p.m.

FS1 — PBC Fight Night

9 p.m.

SHO — Showtime Championship: Stephen Fulton Jr. vs. Brandon Figueroa (Super Bantamweights), Las Vegas

COLLEGE FOOTBALL 12 p.m.

ABC — TBA

ESPN — TBA

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

FOX — Nebraska at Oklahoma

FS1 — Virginia Tech at West Virginia

NBCSN — Howard vs. Hampton

2:30 p.m.

NBC — Purdue at Notre Dame

3:30 p.m.

ABC — TBA

CBS — Alabama at Florida

ESPN — TBA

FOX — Southern Cal at Washington St.

FS1 — Tulsa at Ohio St.

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — Mississippi St. at Memphis

ESPNU — Colorado St. at Toledo

7 p.m.

ESPN — South Carolina at Georgia

7:30 p.m.

ABC — Auburn at Penn St.

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — Tulane at Mississippi St.

ESPNU — Stanford at Vanderbilt

9 p.m.

FS1 — Oklahoma St. at Boise St.

10:15 p.m.

ESPN — Arizona St. at BYU

12:30 a.m. (Sunday)

FS1 — San Jose St. at Hawaii

GOLF 7 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Dutch Open, Third Round, Bernardus Golf Course, Cromvoirt, Netherlands

3 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Cambia Portland Classic, Third Round, Columbia Edgewater Country Club, Portland, Ore.

6 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Fortinet Championship, Third Round, Silverado Country Club; North Course, Napa, Calif.

9:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Sanford Invitational, Second Round, Minnehaha Country Club, Sioux Falls, S.D. (Taped)

HORSE RACING 5:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series

MLB BASEBALL 7 p.m.

FOX — TBA

SOCCER (MEN’S) 7:30 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Brentford at Wolves

10 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: TBA

USA — Premier League: TBA

12:30 p.m.

NBC — Premier League: Everton at Aston Villa —

Sunday, September 19 AUTO RACING 3:30 p.m.

NBC — IndyCar Series: The Grand Prix Of Laguna Seca

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S) 1 p.m.

ESPNU — TBA

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S) 2 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

3 p.m.

ESPNU — TBA

GOLF 7 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Dutch Open, Final Round, Bernardus Golf Course, Cromvoirt, Netherlands

3 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Cambia Portland Classic, Final Round, Columbia Edgewater Country Club, Portland, Ore.

6 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Fortinet Championship, Final Round, Silverado Country Club; North Course, Napa, Calif.

9:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Sanford Invitational, Final Round, Minnehaha Country Club, Sioux Falls, S.D. (Taped)

HORSE RACING 2 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

LACROSSE (MEN’S) 12 p.m.

NBC — PLL Playoffs: TBD, Championship

MLB BASEBALL 1 p.m.

TBS — TBA

7 p.m.

ESPN — LA Dodgers at Cincinnati

NFL FOOTBALL 1 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Houston at Cleveland, New England at NY Jets, Las Vegas at Pittsburgh, Denver at Jacksonville

FOX — Regional Coverage: Cincinnati at Chicago, LA Rams at Indianapolis, Buffalo at Miami, San Francisco at Philadelphia, New Orleans at Carolina

4:05 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Minnesota at Arizona, Atlanta at Tampa Bay

4:25 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Dallas at LA Chargers, Tennessee at Seattle

8:20 p.m.

NBC — Kansas City at Baltimore

SOCCER (MEN’S) 9 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Manchester United at West Ham United

4 p.m.

ESPN — MLS: Orlando City SC at Philadelphia Union

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: LAFC at Portland

SOFTBALL 12 p.m.

FS1 — Athletes Unlimited: TBA, Rosemontm Ill.

WNBA BASKETBALL 3 p.m.

ABC — Las Vegas at Phoenix —

