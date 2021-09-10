Sports on TV

|Adv11
|(All times Eastern)
|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Monday, September 13
|COLLEGE GOLF
|4 p.m.
GOLF — The Maridoe Invitational
|COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
|7 p.m.
FS1 — Pittsburgh at Penn St.
ABC — Baltimore at Las Vegas
ESPN — Baltimore at Las Vegas
NBCSN — Premier League: Burnley at Everton
TENNIS — Luxembourg-WTA, Portoroz-WTA, Early Rounds
TENNIS — Luxembourg-WTA, Portoroz-WTA, Early Rounds
TENNIS — Luxembourg-WTA, Portoroz-WTA, Early Rounds
TENNIS — Luxembourg-WTA, Portoroz-WTA, Early Rounds —
|Tuesday, September 14
|COLLEGE GOLF
|4 p.m.
GOLF — The Maridoe Invitational
FS1 — Baltimore at Cleveland
ESPN2 — Leagues Cup: Santos Laguna at Seattle, Semifinal —
|Wednesday, September 15
|COLLEGE GOLF
|4 p.m.
GOLF — The Maridoe Invitational
|COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
|7 p.m.
ESPNU — Kentucky at Louisville
ESPNU — TBA
ESPN — TBA
FS1 — CONCACAF Champions League: Club América at Philadelphia Union, Semifinal Leg 2 —
|Thursday, September 16
|AUTO RACING
|6:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR ARCA Menards Series
FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn.
|COLLEGE FOOTBALL
|7:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Alabama A&M at Bethune-Cookman
ESPN — Ohio at Louisiana-Lafayette
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Dutch Open, First Round, Bernardus Golf Course, Cromvoirt, Netherlands
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Cambia Portland Classic, First Round, Columbia Edgewater Country Club, Portland, Ore.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Fortinet Championship, First Round, Silverado Country Club; North Course, Napa, Calif.
NFLN — NY Giants at Washington
|SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
|7:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Paraguay —
|Friday, September 17
|AUTO RACING
|9 p.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Food City 300, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn.
|COLLEGE FOOTBALL
|7:30 p.m.
ESPN — UCF at Louisville
FS1 — Maryland at Illinois
|COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
|6 p.m.
ESPNU — TBA
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Dutch Open, Second Round, Bernardus Golf Course, Cromvoirt, Netherlands
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Cambia Portland Classic, Second Round, Columbia Edgewater Country Club, Portland, Ore.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Fortinet Championship, Second Round, Silverado Country Club; North Course, Napa, Calif.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Sanford Invitational, First Round, Minnehaha Country Club, Sioux Falls, S.D. (Taped)
|HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
|7 p.m.
ESPN2 — American Heritage Plantation at Edna Karr
ESPNU — Bishop Gorman at Hamilton
NBCSN — Premier League: Leeds United at Newcastle United
FS1 — MLS: NY Red Bulls at Inter Miami —
|Saturday, September 18
|AUTO RACING
|7:30 p.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR Cup Series: The Bass Pro Shops Night Race, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn.
FS1 — PBC Fight Night
SHO — Showtime Championship: Stephen Fulton Jr. vs. Brandon Figueroa (Super Bantamweights), Las Vegas
ABC — TBA
ESPN — TBA
ESPN2 — TBA
ESPNU — TBA
FOX — Nebraska at Oklahoma
FS1 — Virginia Tech at West Virginia
NBCSN — Howard vs. Hampton
NBC — Purdue at Notre Dame
ABC — TBA
CBS — Alabama at Florida
ESPN — TBA
FOX — Southern Cal at Washington St.
FS1 — Tulsa at Ohio St.
ESPN2 — Mississippi St. at Memphis
ESPNU — Colorado St. at Toledo
ESPN — South Carolina at Georgia
ABC — Auburn at Penn St.
ESPN2 — Tulane at Mississippi St.
ESPNU — Stanford at Vanderbilt
FS1 — Oklahoma St. at Boise St.
ESPN — Arizona St. at BYU
FS1 — San Jose St. at Hawaii
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Dutch Open, Third Round, Bernardus Golf Course, Cromvoirt, Netherlands
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Cambia Portland Classic, Third Round, Columbia Edgewater Country Club, Portland, Ore.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Fortinet Championship, Third Round, Silverado Country Club; North Course, Napa, Calif.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Sanford Invitational, Second Round, Minnehaha Country Club, Sioux Falls, S.D. (Taped)
NBCSN — Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series
FOX — TBA
NBCSN — Premier League: Brentford at Wolves
NBCSN — Premier League: TBA
USA — Premier League: TBA
NBC — Premier League: Everton at Aston Villa —
|Sunday, September 19
|AUTO RACING
|3:30 p.m.
NBC — IndyCar Series: The Grand Prix Of Laguna Seca
|COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
|1 p.m.
ESPNU — TBA
|COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
|2 p.m.
ESPN2 — TBA
ESPNU — TBA
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Dutch Open, Final Round, Bernardus Golf Course, Cromvoirt, Netherlands
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Cambia Portland Classic, Final Round, Columbia Edgewater Country Club, Portland, Ore.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Fortinet Championship, Final Round, Silverado Country Club; North Course, Napa, Calif.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Sanford Invitational, Final Round, Minnehaha Country Club, Sioux Falls, S.D. (Taped)
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
NBC — PLL Playoffs: TBD, Championship
TBS — TBA
ESPN — LA Dodgers at Cincinnati
CBS — Regional Coverage: Houston at Cleveland, New England at NY Jets, Las Vegas at Pittsburgh, Denver at Jacksonville
FOX — Regional Coverage: Cincinnati at Chicago, LA Rams at Indianapolis, Buffalo at Miami, San Francisco at Philadelphia, New Orleans at Carolina
FOX — Regional Coverage: Minnesota at Arizona, Atlanta at Tampa Bay
CBS — Regional Coverage: Dallas at LA Chargers, Tennessee at Seattle
NBC — Kansas City at Baltimore
NBCSN — Premier League: Manchester United at West Ham United
ESPN — MLS: Orlando City SC at Philadelphia Union
FS1 — MLS: LAFC at Portland
FS1 — Athletes Unlimited: TBA, Rosemontm Ill.
ABC — Las Vegas at Phoenix —
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments