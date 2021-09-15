Sports on TV

On Air: Panel Discussions
The Associated Press
September 15, 2021 11:20 am
4 min read
      
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Monday, September 20
NFL FOOTBALL
8:15 p.m.

ESPN — Detroit at Green Bay

ESPN2 — Detroit at Green Bay (Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli)

SOFTBALL
7 p.m.

FS1 — Athletes Unlimited: TBA, Rosemont, Ill. —

Tuesday, September 21
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
7 p.m.

ESPNU — Notre Dame at Michigan

MLB BASEBALL
8 p.m.

ESPN — TBA

10 p.m.

FS1 — San Francisco at San Diego

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
7:30 p.m.

FS1 — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Paraguay —

Wednesday, September 22
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
9 p.m.

ESPNU — Mississippi at Auburn

11 p.m.

ESPNU — Utah at Washington

MLB BASEBALL
7 p.m.

ESPN — TBA

10 p.m.

ESPN — TBA

SOCCER (MEN’S)

10 p.m.

ESPN2 — Leagues Cup: TBD, Final —

Thursday, September 23
AUTO RACING
4:25 a.m. (Friday)

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice 1, Sochi Autodrom, Krasnodar Krai, Russia

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7:30 p.m.

ESPN — Marshall at Appalachian St.

ESPNU — Alcorn St. at Ark.-Pine Bluff

GOLF
5 p.m.

GOLF — The Ryder Cup: Opening Ceremony, Whistling Straits, Kohler, Wis.

NFL FOOTBALL
8:20 p.m.

NFLN — Carolina at Houston

WNBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.

ESPN2 — Playoff: TBD, First Round

10 p.m.

ESPN2 — Playoff: TBD, First Round —

Friday, September 24
AUTO RACING
4:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice 1, Sochi Autodrom, Krasnodar Krai, Russia

7:55 a.m.

ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice 2, Sochi Autodrom, Krasnodar Krai, Russia

4:55 a.m. (Saturday)

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice 3, Sochi Autodrom, Krasnodar Krai, Russia

7 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA

9 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The Victoria<s Voice Foundation 200, Playoffs Round of 8, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas

BOXING
10:35 p.m.

SHO — ShoBox: The New Generation

CFL FOOTBALL
10:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Saskatchewan at British Columbia

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.

ESPNU — Brown at Harvard

7:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Wake Forest at Virginia

GOLF
8 a.m.

GOLF — The Ryder Cup: Team U.S. vs. Team Europe, Day 1, Whistling Straits, Kohler, Wis.

9 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, First Round, Pinnacle Country Club, Rogers, Ark. (Taped)

11 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Pure Insurance Championship, First Round, Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, Calif. (Taped)

MLB BASEBALL
2 p.m.

ESPN — St. Louis at Chicago Cubs

7 p.m.

ESPN — TBA

10 p.m.

ESPN — TBA —

Saturday, September 25
AUTO RACING
4:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice 3, Sochi Autodrom, Krasnodar Krai, Russia

7:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Sochi Autodrom, Krasnodar Krai, Russia

3 p.m.

NBCSN — IndyCar Series: Qualifying

5 p.m.

NBCSN — IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship (Taped)

7:30 p.m.

NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Alsco Uniforms 302, Playoffs Round of 12, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
12 p.m.

ABC — TBA

CBS — Boise St. at Utah St.

ESPN — TBA

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

FOX — Notre Dame vs. Wisconsin, Chicago

FS1 — TBA

3:30 p.m.

ABC — TBA

CBS — TBA

ESPN — TBA

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

FOX — TBA

FS1 — TBA

7 p.m.

ESPN — TBA

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

FS1 — TBA

7:30 p.m.

ABC — TBA

10:15

ESPN2 – TBA

10:30 p.m.

ESPN — TBA

FS1 — TBA

FISHING
8 a.m.

FS1 — Bassmaster Opens

GOLF
8 a.m.

GOLF — The Ryder Cup: Team U.S. vs. Team Europe, Day 2, Whistling Straits, Kohler, Wis.

9 a.m.

NBC — The Ryder Cup: Team U.S. vs. Team Europe, Day 2, Whistling Straits, Kohler, Wis.

1 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, Second Round, Pinnacle Country Club, Rogers, Ark.

3 p.m.

NBC — The Ryder Cup: Team U.S. vs. Team Europe, Day 2, Whistling Straits, Kohler, Wis.4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Pure Insurance Championship, Second Round, Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, Calif.

MLB BASEBALL
7 p.m.

FOX — TBA

RUGBY
12:30 a.m. (Sunday)

NBCSN — Premiership: Bristol at Wasps (Taped)

SOCCER (MEN’S)
7:30 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Manchester City at Chelsea

10 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: TBA

12:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Liverpool at Burnley —

Sunday, September 26
AUTO RACING
7:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: The Russian Grand Prix, Sochi Autodrom, Krasnodar Krai, Russia

1 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA

2 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA

3:30 p.m.

NBCSN — IndyCar Series: The Streets Of Long Beach

7 p.m.

NBCSN — NASCAR Cup Series: The South Point 400, Playoffs Round of 12, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
12 p.m.

ESPNU — Georgia at LSU

2 p.m.

ESPNU — Baylot at TCU

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
6 p.m.

ESPNU — Baylor at Kansas St.

GOLF
12 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, Final Round, Pinnacle Country Club, Rogers, Ark.

NBC — The Ryder Cup: Team U.S. vs. Team Europe, Final, Whistling Straits, Kohler, Wis.

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Pure Insurance Championship, Third Round, Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, Calif.

HORSE RACING
12 p.m.

FS1 — Patrons Of Horsepower

MLB BASEBALL
3 p.m.

TBS — TBA

7 p.m.

ESPN — TBA

NFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Baltimore at Detroit, Indianapolis at Tennessee, LA Chargers at Kansas City, Cincinnati at Pittsburgh

FOX — Regional Coverage: Washington at Buffalo, Chicago at Cleveland, New Orleans at New England, Atlanta at NY Giants, Arizona at Jacksonville

4:05 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: NY Jets at Denver, Miami at Las Vegas

4:25 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Tampa Bay at LA Rams, Seattle at Minnesota

8:20 p.m.

NBC — Green Bay at San Francisco

SOCCER (MEN’S)
9 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier league: Wolverhampton at Southampton

7 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: Seattle at Sporting KC

WNBA BASKETBALL
3 p.m.

ABC — Playoff: TBD, Second Round

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — Playoff: TBD, Second Round —

Sports News

Fed Photo of the Day

