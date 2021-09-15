Sports on TV

|Adv18
|(All times Eastern)
|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Monday, September 20
|NFL FOOTBALL
|8:15 p.m.
ESPN — Detroit at Green Bay
ESPN2 — Detroit at Green Bay (Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli)
FS1 — Athletes Unlimited: TBA, Rosemont, Ill. —
|Tuesday, September 21
|COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
|7 p.m.
ESPNU — Notre Dame at Michigan
ESPN — TBA
FS1 — San Francisco at San Diego
|SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
|7:30 p.m.
FS1 — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Paraguay —
|Wednesday, September 22
|COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
|9 p.m.
ESPNU — Mississippi at Auburn
ESPNU — Utah at Washington
ESPN — TBA
ESPN — TBA
SOCCER (MEN’S)
ESPN2 — Leagues Cup: TBD, Final —
|Thursday, September 23
|AUTO RACING
|4:25 a.m. (Friday)
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice 1, Sochi Autodrom, Krasnodar Krai, Russia
|COLLEGE FOOTBALL
|7:30 p.m.
ESPN — Marshall at Appalachian St.
ESPNU — Alcorn St. at Ark.-Pine Bluff
GOLF — The Ryder Cup: Opening Ceremony, Whistling Straits, Kohler, Wis.
NFLN — Carolina at Houston
ESPN2 — Playoff: TBD, First Round
ESPN2 — Playoff: TBD, First Round —
|Friday, September 24
|AUTO RACING
|4:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice 1, Sochi Autodrom, Krasnodar Krai, Russia
ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice 2, Sochi Autodrom, Krasnodar Krai, Russia
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice 3, Sochi Autodrom, Krasnodar Krai, Russia
FS1 — NHRA
FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The Victoria<s Voice Foundation 200, Playoffs Round of 8, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas
SHO — ShoBox: The New Generation
ESPN2 — Saskatchewan at British Columbia
ESPNU — Brown at Harvard
ESPN2 — Wake Forest at Virginia
GOLF — The Ryder Cup: Team U.S. vs. Team Europe, Day 1, Whistling Straits, Kohler, Wis.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, First Round, Pinnacle Country Club, Rogers, Ark. (Taped)
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Pure Insurance Championship, First Round, Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, Calif. (Taped)
ESPN — St. Louis at Chicago Cubs
ESPN — TBA
ESPN — TBA —
|Saturday, September 25
|AUTO RACING
|4:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice 3, Sochi Autodrom, Krasnodar Krai, Russia
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Sochi Autodrom, Krasnodar Krai, Russia
NBCSN — IndyCar Series: Qualifying
NBCSN — IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship (Taped)
NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Alsco Uniforms 302, Playoffs Round of 12, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas
ABC — TBA
CBS — Boise St. at Utah St.
ESPN — TBA
ESPN2 — TBA
ESPNU — TBA
FOX — Notre Dame vs. Wisconsin, Chicago
FS1 — TBA
ABC — TBA
CBS — TBA
ESPN — TBA
ESPN2 — TBA
ESPNU — TBA
FOX — TBA
FS1 — TBA
ESPN — TBA
ESPN2 — TBA
ESPNU — TBA
FS1 — TBA
ABC — TBA
ESPN2 – TBA
ESPN — TBA
FS1 — TBA
FS1 — Bassmaster Opens
GOLF — The Ryder Cup: Team U.S. vs. Team Europe, Day 2, Whistling Straits, Kohler, Wis.
NBC — The Ryder Cup: Team U.S. vs. Team Europe, Day 2, Whistling Straits, Kohler, Wis.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, Second Round, Pinnacle Country Club, Rogers, Ark.
NBC — The Ryder Cup: Team U.S. vs. Team Europe, Day 2, Whistling Straits, Kohler, Wis.4 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Pure Insurance Championship, Second Round, Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, Calif.
FOX — TBA
|RUGBY
|12:30 a.m. (Sunday)
NBCSN — Premiership: Bristol at Wasps (Taped)
NBCSN — Premier League: Manchester City at Chelsea
NBCSN — Premier League: TBA
NBCSN — Premier League: Liverpool at Burnley —
|Sunday, September 26
|AUTO RACING
|7:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: The Russian Grand Prix, Sochi Autodrom, Krasnodar Krai, Russia
FS1 — NHRA
FS1 — NHRA
NBCSN — IndyCar Series: The Streets Of Long Beach
NBCSN — NASCAR Cup Series: The South Point 400, Playoffs Round of 12, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas
|COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
|12 p.m.
ESPNU — Georgia at LSU
ESPNU — Baylot at TCU
|COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
|6 p.m.
ESPNU — Baylor at Kansas St.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, Final Round, Pinnacle Country Club, Rogers, Ark.
NBC — The Ryder Cup: Team U.S. vs. Team Europe, Final, Whistling Straits, Kohler, Wis.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Pure Insurance Championship, Third Round, Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, Calif.
FS1 — Patrons Of Horsepower
TBS — TBA
ESPN — TBA
CBS — Regional Coverage: Baltimore at Detroit, Indianapolis at Tennessee, LA Chargers at Kansas City, Cincinnati at Pittsburgh
FOX — Regional Coverage: Washington at Buffalo, Chicago at Cleveland, New Orleans at New England, Atlanta at NY Giants, Arizona at Jacksonville
CBS — Regional Coverage: NY Jets at Denver, Miami at Las Vegas
FOX — Regional Coverage: Tampa Bay at LA Rams, Seattle at Minnesota
NBC — Green Bay at San Francisco
NBCSN — Premier league: Wolverhampton at Southampton
FS1 — MLS: Seattle at Sporting KC
ABC — Playoff: TBD, Second Round
ESPN2 — Playoff: TBD, Second Round —
