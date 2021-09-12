Trending:
St. Louis 2, Cincinnati 0

The Associated Press
September 12, 2021 5:24 pm
1 min read
      
Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 0 5 0 1 10
India 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .273
Stephenson c 4 0 1 0 0 2 .281
Castellanos rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .315
Votto 1b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .264
Suárez ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .176
d-Moustakas ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .213
Aquino lf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .188
a-Schrock ph-lf 2 0 1 0 0 1 .319
A.Cabrera 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .231
DeShields cf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .176
Gray p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .158
c-Barrero ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .200
Santillan p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .143
St. Louis AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 27 2 3 2 1 6
Edman 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .263
Goldschmidt 1b 2 0 0 0 1 0 .283
O’Neill lf 3 1 1 0 0 1 .276
Arenado 3b 3 1 1 2 0 0 .255
Carlson rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .259
DeJong ss 2 0 0 0 0 0 .198
García p 0 0 0 0 0 0
McFarland p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Nootbaar ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .217
G.Cabrera p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Gallegos p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Bader cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .245
Knizner c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .184
Happ p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Sosa ss 2 0 0 0 0 0 .279
Cincinnati 000 000 000_0 5 0
St. Louis 200 000 00x_2 3 1

a-singled for Aquino in the 7th. b-flied out for McFarland in the 7th. c-struck out for Gray in the 8th. d-doubled for Suárez in the 9th.

E_Arenado (10). LOB_Cincinnati 6, St. Louis 2. 2B_DeShields (2), Moustakas (12). HR_Arenado (31), off Gray. RBIs_Arenado 2 (96). SB_Edman (25).

Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 3 (Stephenson 2, Schrock); St. Louis 1 (Arenado). RISP_Cincinnati 0 for 5; St. Louis 0 for 2.

Runners moved up_India. GIDP_A.Cabrera.

DP_St. Louis 1 (Arenado, Edman, Goldschmidt).

Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gray, L, 7-7 7 3 2 2 1 6 100 3.80
Santillan 1 0 0 0 0 0 8 3.15
St. Louis IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Happ, W, 4-2 5 1-3 2 0 0 1 4 82 4.08
García, H, 8 1 1 0 0 0 2 15 2.16
McFarland, H, 8 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 2.03
G.Cabrera, H, 24 1 1 0 0 0 2 19 3.92
Gallegos, S, 8-15 1 1 0 0 0 2 13 3.28

Inherited runners-scored_García 1-0, McFarland 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Ryan Blakney.

T_2:35. A_32,872 (45,494).

