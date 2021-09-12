St. Louis 2, Cincinnati 0

Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 0 5 0 1 10 India 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .273 Stephenson c 4 0 1 0 0 2 .281 Castellanos rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .315 Votto 1b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .264 Suárez ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .176 d-Moustakas ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .213 Aquino lf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .188 a-Schrock ph-lf 2 0 1 0 0 1 .319 A.Cabrera 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .231 DeShields cf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .176 Gray p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .158 c-Barrero ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .200 Santillan p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .143

St. Louis AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 27 2 3 2 1 6 Edman 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .263 Goldschmidt 1b 2 0 0 0 1 0 .283 O’Neill lf 3 1 1 0 0 1 .276 Arenado 3b 3 1 1 2 0 0 .255 Carlson rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .259 DeJong ss 2 0 0 0 0 0 .198 García p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — McFarland p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Nootbaar ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .217 G.Cabrera p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Gallegos p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Bader cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .245 Knizner c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .184 Happ p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Sosa ss 2 0 0 0 0 0 .279

Cincinnati 000 000 000_0 5 0 St. Louis 200 000 00x_2 3 1

a-singled for Aquino in the 7th. b-flied out for McFarland in the 7th. c-struck out for Gray in the 8th. d-doubled for Suárez in the 9th.

E_Arenado (10). LOB_Cincinnati 6, St. Louis 2. 2B_DeShields (2), Moustakas (12). HR_Arenado (31), off Gray. RBIs_Arenado 2 (96). SB_Edman (25).

Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 3 (Stephenson 2, Schrock); St. Louis 1 (Arenado). RISP_Cincinnati 0 for 5; St. Louis 0 for 2.

Runners moved up_India. GIDP_A.Cabrera.

DP_St. Louis 1 (Arenado, Edman, Goldschmidt).

Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gray, L, 7-7 7 3 2 2 1 6 100 3.80 Santillan 1 0 0 0 0 0 8 3.15

St. Louis IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Happ, W, 4-2 5 1-3 2 0 0 1 4 82 4.08 García, H, 8 1 1 0 0 0 2 15 2.16 McFarland, H, 8 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 2.03 G.Cabrera, H, 24 1 1 0 0 0 2 19 3.92 Gallegos, S, 8-15 1 1 0 0 0 2 13 3.28

Inherited runners-scored_García 1-0, McFarland 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Ryan Blakney.

T_2:35. A_32,872 (45,494).

