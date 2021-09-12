St. Louis 2, Cincinnati 0

|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|0
|5
|0
|1
|10
|
|India 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|Stephenson c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.281
|Castellanos rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.315
|Votto 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.264
|Suárez ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.176
|d-Moustakas ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.213
|Aquino lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.188
|a-Schrock ph-lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.319
|A.Cabrera 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|DeShields cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.176
|Gray p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.158
|c-Barrero ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Santillan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|27
|2
|3
|2
|1
|6
|
|Edman 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.263
|Goldschmidt 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.283
|O’Neill lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.276
|Arenado 3b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.255
|Carlson rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.259
|DeJong ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.198
|García p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|McFarland p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Nootbaar ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.217
|G.Cabrera p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Gallegos p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Bader cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.245
|Knizner c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.184
|Happ p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Sosa ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.279
|Cincinnati
|000
|000
|000_0
|5
|0
|St. Louis
|200
|000
|00x_2
|3
|1
a-singled for Aquino in the 7th. b-flied out for McFarland in the 7th. c-struck out for Gray in the 8th. d-doubled for Suárez in the 9th.
E_Arenado (10). LOB_Cincinnati 6, St. Louis 2. 2B_DeShields (2), Moustakas (12). HR_Arenado (31), off Gray. RBIs_Arenado 2 (96). SB_Edman (25).
Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 3 (Stephenson 2, Schrock); St. Louis 1 (Arenado). RISP_Cincinnati 0 for 5; St. Louis 0 for 2.
Runners moved up_India. GIDP_A.Cabrera.
DP_St. Louis 1 (Arenado, Edman, Goldschmidt).
|Cincinnati
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gray, L, 7-7
|7
|
|3
|2
|2
|1
|6
|100
|3.80
|Santillan
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|3.15
|St. Louis
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Happ, W, 4-2
|5
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|4
|82
|4.08
|García, H, 8
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|2.16
|McFarland, H, 8
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2.03
|G.Cabrera, H, 24
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|3.92
|Gallegos, S, 8-15
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|3.28
Inherited runners-scored_García 1-0, McFarland 1-0.
Umpires_Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Ryan Blakney.
T_2:35. A_32,872 (45,494).
