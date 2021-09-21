On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
St. Louis 2, Milwaukee 1

The Associated Press
September 21, 2021 11:22 pm
1 min read
      
St. Louis AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 2 5 2 2 13
Edman 2b 3 1 2 1 1 1 .266
Goldschmidt 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .285
O’Neill lf 3 0 0 1 0 1 .280
Arenado 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .255
Carlson rf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .257
Cabrera p 0 0 0 0 0 0
L.García p 0 0 0 0 0 0
e-Rondón ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .269
Gallegos p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Molina c 4 0 1 0 0 2 .255
Sosa ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .272
Bader cf 3 0 0 0 0 3 .246
Woodford p 2 0 1 0 0 0 .133
A.Reyes p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Nootbaar rf 0 1 0 0 1 0 .202
Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 1 4 1 5 12
Wong 2b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .275
Adames ss 2 0 0 1 1 1 .289
Escobar 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .250
A.García rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .269
Narváez c 2 0 0 0 0 1 .277
a-Cain ph-cf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .250
Urías 3b 3 0 1 0 1 2 .250
Peterson lf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .256
b-Piña ph-c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .196
Taylor cf-lf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .243
c-Yelich ph-lf 1 0 0 0 1 0 .247
Woodruff p 2 0 1 0 0 0 .100
Boxberger p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Cousins p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Vogelbach ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .209
1-Bradley Jr. pr 0 1 0 0 0 0 .163
Suter p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
f-P.Reyes ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .256
St. Louis 100 000 010_2 5 0
Milwaukee 000 000 010_1 4 0

a-struck out for Narváez in the 7th. b-flied out for Peterson in the 7th. c-lined out for Taylor in the 8th. d-walked for Cousins in the 8th. e-doubled for L.García in the 9th. f-struck out for Suter in the 9th.

1-ran for Vogelbach in the 8th.

LOB_St. Louis 5, Milwaukee 8. 2B_Rondón (3), Wong (30). RBIs_O’Neill (67), Edman (50), Adames (52). SB_Edman 2 (27), Nootbaar (2). SF_O’Neill, Adames.

Runners left in scoring position_St. Louis 3 (O’Neill 2, Sosa); Milwaukee 3 (Escobar, P.Reyes 2). RISP_St. Louis 1 for 8; Milwaukee 0 for 3.

Runners moved up_Goldschmidt, Molina, Piña.

St. Louis IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Woodford, W, 3-3 5 2 0 0 1 5 84 3.92
A.Reyes, H, 3 1 0 0 0 1 3 18 2.84
Cabrera, H, 27 1 0 0 0 0 2 18 3.70
L.García, H, 11 1 1 1 1 1 1 19 2.83
Gallegos, S, 11-19 1 1 0 0 2 1 21 3.23
Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Woodruff, L, 9-10 6 2 1 1 1 10 93 2.52
Boxberger 1 1 0 0 0 2 14 3.36
Cousins 1 1 1 1 1 1 19 1.82
Suter 1 1 0 0 0 0 11 3.13

IBB_off Gallegos (Yelich).

Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Laz Diaz; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, John Libka.

T_3:24. A_30,475 (41,900).

Sports News

