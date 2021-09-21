St. Louis 2, Milwaukee 1

St. Louis AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 2 5 2 2 13 Edman 2b 3 1 2 1 1 1 .266 Goldschmidt 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .285 O’Neill lf 3 0 0 1 0 1 .280 Arenado 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .255 Carlson rf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .257 Cabrera p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — L.García p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — e-Rondón ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .269 Gallegos p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Molina c 4 0 1 0 0 2 .255 Sosa ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .272 Bader cf 3 0 0 0 0 3 .246 Woodford p 2 0 1 0 0 0 .133 A.Reyes p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Nootbaar rf 0 1 0 0 1 0 .202

Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 1 4 1 5 12 Wong 2b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .275 Adames ss 2 0 0 1 1 1 .289 Escobar 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .250 A.García rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .269 Narváez c 2 0 0 0 0 1 .277 a-Cain ph-cf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .250 Urías 3b 3 0 1 0 1 2 .250 Peterson lf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .256 b-Piña ph-c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .196 Taylor cf-lf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .243 c-Yelich ph-lf 1 0 0 0 1 0 .247 Woodruff p 2 0 1 0 0 0 .100 Boxberger p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Cousins p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Vogelbach ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .209 1-Bradley Jr. pr 0 1 0 0 0 0 .163 Suter p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 f-P.Reyes ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .256

St. Louis 100 000 010_2 5 0 Milwaukee 000 000 010_1 4 0

a-struck out for Narváez in the 7th. b-flied out for Peterson in the 7th. c-lined out for Taylor in the 8th. d-walked for Cousins in the 8th. e-doubled for L.García in the 9th. f-struck out for Suter in the 9th.

1-ran for Vogelbach in the 8th.

LOB_St. Louis 5, Milwaukee 8. 2B_Rondón (3), Wong (30). RBIs_O’Neill (67), Edman (50), Adames (52). SB_Edman 2 (27), Nootbaar (2). SF_O’Neill, Adames.

Runners left in scoring position_St. Louis 3 (O’Neill 2, Sosa); Milwaukee 3 (Escobar, P.Reyes 2). RISP_St. Louis 1 for 8; Milwaukee 0 for 3.

Runners moved up_Goldschmidt, Molina, Piña.

St. Louis IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Woodford, W, 3-3 5 2 0 0 1 5 84 3.92 A.Reyes, H, 3 1 0 0 0 1 3 18 2.84 Cabrera, H, 27 1 0 0 0 0 2 18 3.70 L.García, H, 11 1 1 1 1 1 1 19 2.83 Gallegos, S, 11-19 1 1 0 0 2 1 21 3.23

Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Woodruff, L, 9-10 6 2 1 1 1 10 93 2.52 Boxberger 1 1 0 0 0 2 14 3.36 Cousins 1 1 1 1 1 1 19 1.82 Suter 1 1 0 0 0 0 11 3.13

IBB_off Gallegos (Yelich).

Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Laz Diaz; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, John Libka.

T_3:24. A_30,475 (41,900).

