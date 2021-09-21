St. Louis 2, Milwaukee 1

|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|2
|5
|2
|2
|13
|
|Edman 2b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.266
|Goldschmidt 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.285
|O’Neill lf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.280
|Arenado 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|Carlson rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.257
|Cabrera p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|L.García p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|e-Rondón ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.269
|Gallegos p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Molina c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.255
|Sosa ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.272
|Bader cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.246
|Woodford p
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.133
|A.Reyes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Nootbaar rf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.202
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|1
|4
|1
|5
|12
|
|Wong 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.275
|Adames ss
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.289
|Escobar 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|A.García rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.269
|Narváez c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.277
|a-Cain ph-cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Urías 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.250
|Peterson lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.256
|b-Piña ph-c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.196
|Taylor cf-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.243
|c-Yelich ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.247
|Woodruff p
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.100
|Boxberger p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Cousins p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Vogelbach ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.209
|1-Bradley Jr. pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.163
|Suter p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|f-P.Reyes ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.256
|St. Louis
|100
|000
|010_2
|5
|0
|Milwaukee
|000
|000
|010_1
|4
|0
a-struck out for Narváez in the 7th. b-flied out for Peterson in the 7th. c-lined out for Taylor in the 8th. d-walked for Cousins in the 8th. e-doubled for L.García in the 9th. f-struck out for Suter in the 9th.
1-ran for Vogelbach in the 8th.
LOB_St. Louis 5, Milwaukee 8. 2B_Rondón (3), Wong (30). RBIs_O’Neill (67), Edman (50), Adames (52). SB_Edman 2 (27), Nootbaar (2). SF_O’Neill, Adames.
Runners left in scoring position_St. Louis 3 (O’Neill 2, Sosa); Milwaukee 3 (Escobar, P.Reyes 2). RISP_St. Louis 1 for 8; Milwaukee 0 for 3.
Runners moved up_Goldschmidt, Molina, Piña.
|St. Louis
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Woodford, W, 3-3
|5
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|5
|84
|3.92
|A.Reyes, H, 3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|18
|2.84
|Cabrera, H, 27
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|3.70
|L.García, H, 11
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|19
|2.83
|Gallegos, S, 11-19
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|21
|3.23
|Milwaukee
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Woodruff, L, 9-10
|6
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|10
|93
|2.52
|Boxberger
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|3.36
|Cousins
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|19
|1.82
|Suter
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|3.13
IBB_off Gallegos (Yelich).
Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Laz Diaz; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, John Libka.
T_3:24. A_30,475 (41,900).
