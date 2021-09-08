Trending:
St. Louis 5, L.A. Dodgers 4

The Associated Press
September 8, 2021 10:35 pm
< a min read
      
Los Angeles St. Louis
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 4 7 4 Totals 31 5 7 5
T.Turner 2b 4 1 1 0 Edman 2b 4 1 1 0
Muncy 3b 4 2 2 1 Goldschmidt 1b 4 1 1 0
Betts rf 4 1 2 0 O’Neill lf 3 1 1 1
Seager ss 4 0 2 2 Arenado 3b 4 0 0 1
Smith c 3 0 0 1 Molina c 3 2 2 2
Taylor lf 4 0 0 0 Nootbaar rf 3 0 0 0
Pujols 1b 3 0 0 0 Sosa ss 4 0 2 1
Bellinger cf 3 0 0 0 Bader cf 3 0 0 0
White p 1 0 0 0 Wainwright p 3 0 0 0
McKinney ph 1 0 0 0 Gallegos p 0 0 0 0
Graterol p 0 0 0 0
Feliz p 0 0 0 0
J.Turner ph 1 0 0 0
Greene p 0 0 0 0
Los Angeles 100 001 002 4
St. Louis 300 100 01x 5

E_White (1), Taylor (10). LOB_Los Angeles 2, St. Louis 5. 2B_Seager (19). HR_Muncy (31), Molina (10), O’Neill (24). SB_Goldschmidt (11), Edman (24). SF_Smith (7).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
White L,1-3 5 5 4 4 0 6
Graterol 1 1 0 0 1 0
Feliz 1 0 0 0 0 0
Greene 1 1 1 1 1 1
St. Louis
Wainwright W,15-7 8 1-3 7 4 4 0 4
Gallegos S,5-12 2-3 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_Graterol (O’Neill). WP_White, Graterol.

Umpires_Home, Scott Barry; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, John Bacon; Third, Brennan Miller.

T_2:35. A_35,566 (45,494).

