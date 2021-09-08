St. Louis 5, L.A. Dodgers 4

Los Angeles St. Louis ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 32 4 7 4 Totals 31 5 7 5 T.Turner 2b 4 1 1 0 Edman 2b 4 1 1 0 Muncy 3b 4 2 2 1 Goldschmidt 1b 4 1 1 0 Betts rf 4 1 2 0 O’Neill lf 3 1 1 1 Seager ss 4 0 2 2 Arenado 3b 4 0 0 1 Smith c 3 0 0 1 Molina c 3 2 2 2 Taylor lf 4 0 0 0 Nootbaar rf 3 0 0 0 Pujols 1b 3 0 0 0 Sosa ss 4 0 2 1 Bellinger cf 3 0 0 0 Bader cf 3 0 0 0 White p 1 0 0 0 Wainwright p 3 0 0 0 McKinney ph 1 0 0 0 Gallegos p 0 0 0 0 Graterol p 0 0 0 0 Feliz p 0 0 0 0 J.Turner ph 1 0 0 0 Greene p 0 0 0 0

Los Angeles 100 001 002 — 4 St. Louis 300 100 01x — 5

E_White (1), Taylor (10). LOB_Los Angeles 2, St. Louis 5. 2B_Seager (19). HR_Muncy (31), Molina (10), O’Neill (24). SB_Goldschmidt (11), Edman (24). SF_Smith (7).

IP H R ER BB SO

Los Angeles White L,1-3 5 5 4 4 0 6 Graterol 1 1 0 0 1 0 Feliz 1 0 0 0 0 0 Greene 1 1 1 1 1 1

St. Louis Wainwright W,15-7 8 1-3 7 4 4 0 4 Gallegos S,5-12 2-3 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_Graterol (O’Neill). WP_White, Graterol.

Umpires_Home, Scott Barry; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, John Bacon; Third, Brennan Miller.

T_2:35. A_35,566 (45,494).

