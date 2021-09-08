St. Louis 5, L.A. Dodgers 4

|Los Angeles
|St. Louis
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|32
|4
|7
|4
|Totals
|31
|5
|7
|5
|T.Turner 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Edman 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Muncy 3b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|Goldschmidt 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Betts rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|O’Neill lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Seager ss
|4
|0
|2
|2
|Arenado 3b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Smith c
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Molina c
|3
|2
|2
|2
|Taylor lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Nootbaar rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Pujols 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Sosa ss
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Bellinger cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Bader cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|White p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Wainwright p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|McKinney ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Gallegos p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Graterol p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Feliz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J.Turner ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Greene p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Los Angeles
|100
|001
|002
|—
|4
|St. Louis
|300
|100
|01x
|—
|5
E_White (1), Taylor (10). LOB_Los Angeles 2, St. Louis 5. 2B_Seager (19). HR_Muncy (31), Molina (10), O’Neill (24). SB_Goldschmidt (11), Edman (24). SF_Smith (7).
|Los Angeles
|White L,1-3
|5
|
|5
|4
|4
|0
|6
|Graterol
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Feliz
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Greene
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|St. Louis
|Wainwright W,15-7
|8
|1-3
|7
|4
|4
|0
|4
|Gallegos S,5-12
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_Graterol (O’Neill). WP_White, Graterol.
Umpires_Home, Scott Barry; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, John Bacon; Third, Brennan Miller.
T_2:35. A_35,566 (45,494).
