St. Louis 5, L.A. Dodgers 4

|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|4
|7
|4
|0
|5
|
|T.Turner 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.320
|Muncy 3b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.257
|Betts rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|Seager ss
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.284
|Smith c
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.271
|Taylor lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.260
|Pujols 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.256
|Bellinger cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.161
|White p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|a-McKinney ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.194
|Graterol p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Feliz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-J.Turner ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.279
|Greene p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|5
|7
|5
|2
|7
|
|Edman 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.266
|Goldschmidt 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|O’Neill lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.279
|Arenado 3b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.256
|Molina c
|3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.253
|Nootbaar rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.234
|Sosa ss
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.282
|Bader cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.243
|Wainwright p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.115
|Gallegos p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Los Angeles
|100
|001
|002_4
|7
|2
|St. Louis
|300
|100
|01x_5
|7
|0
a-struck out for White in the 6th. b-flied out for Feliz in the 8th.
E_White (1), Taylor (10). LOB_Los Angeles 2, St. Louis 5. 2B_Seager (19). HR_Muncy (31), off Wainwright; Molina (10), off White; O’Neill (24), off Greene. RBIs_Seager 2 (41), Muncy (79), Smith (69), Arenado (91), Molina 2 (57), Sosa (22), O’Neill (55). SB_Goldschmidt (11), Edman (24). CS_Bader (4). SF_Smith.
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 1 (Smith); St. Louis 2 (Bader 2). RISP_Los Angeles 2 for 3; St. Louis 3 for 7.
Runners moved up_Arenado.
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|White, L, 1-3
|5
|
|5
|4
|4
|0
|6
|65
|3.92
|Graterol
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|23
|3.86
|Feliz
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|9.00
|Greene
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|21
|7.23
|St. Louis
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wainwright, W, 15-7
|8
|1-3
|7
|4
|4
|0
|4
|104
|2.98
|Gallegos, S, 5-12
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|3.42
Inherited runners-scored_Gallegos 2-1. HBP_Graterol (O’Neill). WP_White, Graterol.
Umpires_Home, Scott Barry; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, John Bacon; Third, Brennan Miller.
T_2:35. A_35,566 (45,494).
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments