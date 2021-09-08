St. Louis 5, L.A. Dodgers 4

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 4 7 4 0 5 T.Turner 2b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .320 Muncy 3b 4 2 2 1 0 0 .257 Betts rf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .267 Seager ss 4 0 2 2 0 0 .284 Smith c 3 0 0 1 0 0 .271 Taylor lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .260 Pujols 1b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .256 Bellinger cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .161 White p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 a-McKinney ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .194 Graterol p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Feliz p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-J.Turner ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .279 Greene p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —

St. Louis AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 5 7 5 2 7 Edman 2b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .266 Goldschmidt 1b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .286 O’Neill lf 3 1 1 1 0 2 .279 Arenado 3b 4 0 0 1 0 0 .256 Molina c 3 2 2 2 1 0 .253 Nootbaar rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .234 Sosa ss 4 0 2 1 0 1 .282 Bader cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .243 Wainwright p 3 0 0 0 0 1 .115 Gallegos p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —

Los Angeles 100 001 002_4 7 2 St. Louis 300 100 01x_5 7 0

a-struck out for White in the 6th. b-flied out for Feliz in the 8th.

E_White (1), Taylor (10). LOB_Los Angeles 2, St. Louis 5. 2B_Seager (19). HR_Muncy (31), off Wainwright; Molina (10), off White; O’Neill (24), off Greene. RBIs_Seager 2 (41), Muncy (79), Smith (69), Arenado (91), Molina 2 (57), Sosa (22), O’Neill (55). SB_Goldschmidt (11), Edman (24). CS_Bader (4). SF_Smith.

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 1 (Smith); St. Louis 2 (Bader 2). RISP_Los Angeles 2 for 3; St. Louis 3 for 7.

Runners moved up_Arenado.

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA White, L, 1-3 5 5 4 4 0 6 65 3.92 Graterol 1 1 0 0 1 0 23 3.86 Feliz 1 0 0 0 0 0 8 9.00 Greene 1 1 1 1 1 1 21 7.23

St. Louis IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Wainwright, W, 15-7 8 1-3 7 4 4 0 4 104 2.98 Gallegos, S, 5-12 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 8 3.42

Inherited runners-scored_Gallegos 2-1. HBP_Graterol (O’Neill). WP_White, Graterol.

Umpires_Home, Scott Barry; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, John Bacon; Third, Brennan Miller.

T_2:35. A_35,566 (45,494).

