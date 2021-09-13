St. Louis 7, N.Y. Mets 0

St. Louis AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 41 7 15 7 4 10 Edman 2b 6 1 1 0 0 4 .262 Goldschmidt 1b 4 2 2 2 1 1 .285 O’Neill lf 4 1 2 0 1 1 .278 Arenado 3b 5 1 1 1 0 2 .254 Molina c 5 2 3 1 0 0 .257 Carlson rf 4 0 1 1 1 0 .259 Sosa ss 5 0 1 1 0 1 .278 Bader cf 4 0 3 1 1 0 .252 Wainwright p 2 0 1 0 0 0 .130 McFarland p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Nootbaar ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .214 Reyes p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 d-Carpenter ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .169 Whitley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 0 6 0 4 10 Villar 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .261 Lindor ss 2 0 1 0 2 0 .229 Conforto rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .226 Alonso 1b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .261 Báez 2b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .261 McNeil lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .248 Pillar cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .222 McCann c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .237 Hill p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 a-Smith ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .244 Hembree p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Castro p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Davis ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .299 Y.Díaz p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Williams p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .227 e-Guillorme ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .279

St. Louis 011 010 004_7 15 0 New York 000 000 000_0 6 1

a-doubled for Hill in the 5th. b-singled for Castro in the 7th. c-flied out for McFarland in the 8th. d-struck out for Reyes in the 9th. e-struck out for Williams in the 9th.

E_Villar (12). LOB_St. Louis 12, New York 9. 2B_Molina (18), Carlson (29), Edman (38), Bader (14), Smith (17). HR_Goldschmidt (25), off Hill. RBIs_Carlson (50), Goldschmidt 2 (84), Arenado (97), Molina (60), Sosa (23), Bader (38). SB_O’Neill (12), Goldschmidt (12). S_Wainwright.

Runners left in scoring position_St. Louis 8 (Wainwright, Carlson, Edman 4, Molina, Nootbaar); New York 5 (McNeil 3, Conforto, Pillar). RISP_St. Louis 7 for 18; New York 0 for 7.

Runners moved up_Conforto, McNeil. LIDP_Villar. GIDP_Hill.

DP_St. Louis 2 (Arenado, Sosa, Goldschmidt; Edman, Goldschmidt, Edman).

St. Louis IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Wainwright, W, 16-7 6 4 0 0 3 4 103 2.88 McFarland, H, 9 1 1 0 0 0 0 16 1.95 Reyes, H, 1 1 1 0 0 1 3 23 2.91 Whitley 1 0 0 0 0 3 10 3.63

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Hill, L, 0-3 5 6 3 3 2 4 83 3.88 Hembree 1 2 0 0 0 1 18 5.84 Castro 1 1 0 0 0 2 16 3.65 Y.Díaz 1 1-3 5 4 4 2 1 37 5.40 Williams 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 9 4.19

Inherited runners-scored_Williams 3-1. IBB_off Y.Díaz (Carlson). WP_Wainwright. PB_Molina (6).

Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, Junior Valentine; Second, Ed Hickox; Third, Vic Carapazza.

T_3:41. A_19,057 (41,922).

