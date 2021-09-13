Trending:
St. Louis 7, N.Y. Mets 0

The Associated Press
September 13, 2021 11:12 pm
1 min read
      
St. Louis AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 41 7 15 7 4 10
Edman 2b 6 1 1 0 0 4 .262
Goldschmidt 1b 4 2 2 2 1 1 .285
O’Neill lf 4 1 2 0 1 1 .278
Arenado 3b 5 1 1 1 0 2 .254
Molina c 5 2 3 1 0 0 .257
Carlson rf 4 0 1 1 1 0 .259
Sosa ss 5 0 1 1 0 1 .278
Bader cf 4 0 3 1 1 0 .252
Wainwright p 2 0 1 0 0 0 .130
McFarland p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Nootbaar ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .214
Reyes p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
d-Carpenter ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .169
Whitley p 0 0 0 0 0 0
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 0 6 0 4 10
Villar 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .261
Lindor ss 2 0 1 0 2 0 .229
Conforto rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .226
Alonso 1b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .261
Báez 2b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .261
McNeil lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .248
Pillar cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .222
McCann c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .237
Hill p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
a-Smith ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .244
Hembree p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Castro p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Davis ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .299
Y.Díaz p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Williams p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .227
e-Guillorme ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .279
St. Louis 011 010 004_7 15 0
New York 000 000 000_0 6 1

a-doubled for Hill in the 5th. b-singled for Castro in the 7th. c-flied out for McFarland in the 8th. d-struck out for Reyes in the 9th. e-struck out for Williams in the 9th.

E_Villar (12). LOB_St. Louis 12, New York 9. 2B_Molina (18), Carlson (29), Edman (38), Bader (14), Smith (17). HR_Goldschmidt (25), off Hill. RBIs_Carlson (50), Goldschmidt 2 (84), Arenado (97), Molina (60), Sosa (23), Bader (38). SB_O’Neill (12), Goldschmidt (12). S_Wainwright.

Runners left in scoring position_St. Louis 8 (Wainwright, Carlson, Edman 4, Molina, Nootbaar); New York 5 (McNeil 3, Conforto, Pillar). RISP_St. Louis 7 for 18; New York 0 for 7.

Runners moved up_Conforto, McNeil. LIDP_Villar. GIDP_Hill.

DP_St. Louis 2 (Arenado, Sosa, Goldschmidt; Edman, Goldschmidt, Edman).

St. Louis IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Wainwright, W, 16-7 6 4 0 0 3 4 103 2.88
McFarland, H, 9 1 1 0 0 0 0 16 1.95
Reyes, H, 1 1 1 0 0 1 3 23 2.91
Whitley 1 0 0 0 0 3 10 3.63
New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Hill, L, 0-3 5 6 3 3 2 4 83 3.88
Hembree 1 2 0 0 0 1 18 5.84
Castro 1 1 0 0 0 2 16 3.65
Y.Díaz 1 1-3 5 4 4 2 1 37 5.40
Williams 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 9 4.19

Inherited runners-scored_Williams 3-1. IBB_off Y.Díaz (Carlson). WP_Wainwright. PB_Molina (6).

Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, Junior Valentine; Second, Ed Hickox; Third, Vic Carapazza.

T_3:41. A_19,057 (41,922).

