St. Louis 7, N.Y. Mets 0

|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|41
|7
|15
|7
|4
|10
|
|Edman 2b
|6
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|.262
|Goldschmidt 1b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|.285
|O’Neill lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.278
|Arenado 3b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.254
|Molina c
|5
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.257
|Carlson rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.259
|Sosa ss
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.278
|Bader cf
|4
|0
|3
|1
|1
|0
|.252
|Wainwright p
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.130
|McFarland p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Nootbaar ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|Reyes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|d-Carpenter ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.169
|Whitley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|0
|6
|0
|4
|10
|
|Villar 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.261
|Lindor ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.229
|Conforto rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.226
|Alonso 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.261
|Báez 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.261
|McNeil lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.248
|Pillar cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|McCann c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.237
|Hill p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|a-Smith ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.244
|Hembree p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Castro p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Davis ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.299
|Y.Díaz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Williams p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.227
|e-Guillorme ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.279
|St. Louis
|011
|010
|004_7
|15
|0
|New York
|000
|000
|000_0
|6
|1
a-doubled for Hill in the 5th. b-singled for Castro in the 7th. c-flied out for McFarland in the 8th. d-struck out for Reyes in the 9th. e-struck out for Williams in the 9th.
E_Villar (12). LOB_St. Louis 12, New York 9. 2B_Molina (18), Carlson (29), Edman (38), Bader (14), Smith (17). HR_Goldschmidt (25), off Hill. RBIs_Carlson (50), Goldschmidt 2 (84), Arenado (97), Molina (60), Sosa (23), Bader (38). SB_O’Neill (12), Goldschmidt (12). S_Wainwright.
Runners left in scoring position_St. Louis 8 (Wainwright, Carlson, Edman 4, Molina, Nootbaar); New York 5 (McNeil 3, Conforto, Pillar). RISP_St. Louis 7 for 18; New York 0 for 7.
Runners moved up_Conforto, McNeil. LIDP_Villar. GIDP_Hill.
DP_St. Louis 2 (Arenado, Sosa, Goldschmidt; Edman, Goldschmidt, Edman).
|St. Louis
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wainwright, W, 16-7
|6
|
|4
|0
|0
|3
|4
|103
|2.88
|McFarland, H, 9
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|1.95
|Reyes, H, 1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|23
|2.91
|Whitley
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|10
|3.63
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hill, L, 0-3
|5
|
|6
|3
|3
|2
|4
|83
|3.88
|Hembree
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|5.84
|Castro
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|3.65
|Y.Díaz
|1
|1-3
|5
|4
|4
|2
|1
|37
|5.40
|Williams
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|9
|4.19
Inherited runners-scored_Williams 3-1. IBB_off Y.Díaz (Carlson). WP_Wainwright. PB_Molina (6).
Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, Junior Valentine; Second, Ed Hickox; Third, Vic Carapazza.
T_3:41. A_19,057 (41,922).
