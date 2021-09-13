St. Louis 7, N.Y. Mets 0

|St. Louis
|
|
|
|
|
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|41
|7
|15
|7
|
|Totals
|32
|0
|6
|0
|
|Edman 2b
|6
|1
|1
|0
|
|Villar 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Goldschmidt 1b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|
|Lindor ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|O’Neill lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Conforto rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Arenado 3b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|
|Alonso 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Molina c
|5
|2
|3
|1
|
|Báez 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Carlson rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|McNeil lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sosa ss
|5
|0
|1
|1
|
|Pillar cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Bader cf
|4
|0
|3
|1
|
|McCann c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wainwright p
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Hill p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|McFarland p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Smith ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Nootbaar ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hembree p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Reyes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Castro p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Carpenter ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Davis ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Whitley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Y.Díaz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Williams p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Guillorme ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|St. Louis
|011
|010
|004
|—
|7
|New York
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
E_Villar (12). DP_St. Louis 2, New York 0. LOB_St. Louis 12, New York 9. 2B_Molina (18), Carlson (29), Edman (38), Bader (14), Smith (17). HR_Goldschmidt (25). SB_O’Neill (12), Goldschmidt (12). S_Wainwright (13).
|St. Louis
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Wainwright W,16-7
|6
|
|4
|0
|0
|3
|4
|McFarland H,9
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Reyes H,1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Whitley
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Hill L,0-3
|5
|
|6
|3
|3
|2
|4
|Hembree
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Castro
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Y.Díaz
|1
|1-3
|5
|4
|4
|2
|1
|Williams
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
WP_Wainwright.
Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, Junior Valentine; Second, Ed Hickox; Third, Vic Carapazza.
T_3:41. A_19,057 (41,922).
