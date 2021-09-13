On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Sports News

St. Louis 7, N.Y. Mets 0

The Associated Press
September 13, 2021 11:12 pm
< a min read
      
St. Louis New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 41 7 15 7 Totals 32 0 6 0
Edman 2b 6 1 1 0 Villar 3b 4 0 1 0
Goldschmidt 1b 4 2 2 2 Lindor ss 2 0 1 0
O’Neill lf 4 1 2 0 Conforto rf 4 0 1 0
Arenado 3b 5 1 1 1 Alonso 1b 3 0 0 0
Molina c 5 2 3 1 Báez 2b 3 0 0 0
Carlson rf 4 0 1 1 McNeil lf 4 0 0 0
Sosa ss 5 0 1 1 Pillar cf 4 0 1 0
Bader cf 4 0 3 1 McCann c 4 0 0 0
Wainwright p 2 0 1 0 Hill p 1 0 0 0
McFarland p 0 0 0 0 Smith ph 1 0 1 0
Nootbaar ph 1 0 0 0 Hembree p 0 0 0 0
Reyes p 0 0 0 0 Castro p 0 0 0 0
Carpenter ph 1 0 0 0 Davis ph 1 0 1 0
Whitley p 0 0 0 0 Y.Díaz p 0 0 0 0
Williams p 0 0 0 0
Guillorme ph 1 0 0 0
St. Louis 011 010 004 7
New York 000 000 000 0

E_Villar (12). DP_St. Louis 2, New York 0. LOB_St. Louis 12, New York 9. 2B_Molina (18), Carlson (29), Edman (38), Bader (14), Smith (17). HR_Goldschmidt (25). SB_O’Neill (12), Goldschmidt (12). S_Wainwright (13).

IP H R ER BB SO
St. Louis
Wainwright W,16-7 6 4 0 0 3 4
McFarland H,9 1 1 0 0 0 0
Reyes H,1 1 1 0 0 1 3
Whitley 1 0 0 0 0 3
New York
Hill L,0-3 5 6 3 3 2 4
Hembree 1 2 0 0 0 1
Castro 1 1 0 0 0 2
Y.Díaz 1 1-3 5 4 4 2 1
Williams 2-3 1 0 0 0 2

WP_Wainwright.

Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, Junior Valentine; Second, Ed Hickox; Third, Vic Carapazza.

T_3:41. A_19,057 (41,922).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved.

Sports News

Comments

