St. Louis 8, Chicago Cubs 5

|St. Louis
|
|
|
|
|
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|30
|8
|10
|8
|
|Totals
|26
|5
|6
|5
|
|Edman 2b
|4
|2
|3
|1
|
|Contreras c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Goldschmidt 1b
|4
|1
|2
|3
|
|Schwindel 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|O’Neill lf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|I.Happ rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Arenado 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Nance p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Carlson rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Deichmann ph-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Reyes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wisdom lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|McFarland p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Duffy 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Carpenter ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hoerner ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gallegos p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Alcántara ph-ss
|1
|1
|1
|2
|
|Sosa ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bote 2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|DeJong pr-ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|T.Thompson cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Bader cf
|3
|2
|2
|0
|
|Steele p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Knizner c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Martini ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Happ p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Romine ph
|1
|1
|1
|2
|
|Rondón ph
|1
|1
|1
|2
|
|Adam p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Nootbaar rf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|St. Louis
|002
|042
|0
|—
|8
|Chicago
|000
|005
|0
|—
|5
DP_St. Louis 1, Chicago 1. LOB_St. Louis 4, Chicago 6. 2B_Bader (19), Schwindel (15), Romine (2), Contreras (16). HR_Goldschmidt (30), Rondón (2), O’Neill (30), Alcántara (4). SB_Edman (28).
|St. Louis
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|J.Happ
|4
|
|2
|0
|0
|4
|6
|Reyes W,10-8
|1
|2-3
|2
|4
|4
|2
|3
|McFarland
|
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Gallegos S,13-21
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Steele L,3-4
|5
|
|7
|6
|6
|2
|5
|Nance
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Adam
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
HBP_Nance (Sosa).
Umpires_Home, Brian Knight; First, Adam Beck; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Bill Miller.
T_2:39. A_29,030 (41,649).
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments