On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

St. Louis 8, Chicago Cubs 5

The Associated Press
September 24, 2021 5:17 pm
< a min read
      
St. Louis Chicago
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 30 8 10 8 Totals 26 5 6 5
Edman 2b 4 2 3 1 Contreras c 3 0 1 1
Goldschmidt 1b 4 1 2 3 Schwindel 1b 4 0 1 0
O’Neill lf 4 1 1 2 I.Happ rf 2 0 0 0
Arenado 3b 4 0 1 0 Nance p 0 0 0 0
Carlson rf 2 0 0 0 Deichmann ph-rf 2 0 0 0
Reyes p 0 0 0 0 Wisdom lf 3 0 0 0
McFarland p 0 0 0 0 Duffy 3b 3 1 1 0
Carpenter ph 1 0 0 0 Hoerner ss 1 0 0 0
Gallegos p 0 0 0 0 Alcántara ph-ss 1 1 1 2
Sosa ss 2 0 0 0 Bote 2b 2 1 1 0
DeJong pr-ss 1 0 0 0 T.Thompson cf 2 1 0 0
Bader cf 3 2 2 0 Steele p 1 0 0 0
Knizner c 3 0 0 0 Martini ph-rf 1 0 0 0
J.Happ p 0 0 0 0 Romine ph 1 1 1 2
Rondón ph 1 1 1 2 Adam p 0 0 0 0
Nootbaar rf 1 1 0 0
St. Louis 002 042 0 8
Chicago 000 005 0 5

DP_St. Louis 1, Chicago 1. LOB_St. Louis 4, Chicago 6. 2B_Bader (19), Schwindel (15), Romine (2), Contreras (16). HR_Goldschmidt (30), Rondón (2), O’Neill (30), Alcántara (4). SB_Edman (28).

IP H R ER BB SO
St. Louis
J.Happ 4 2 0 0 4 6
Reyes W,10-8 1 2-3 2 4 4 2 3
McFarland 1-3 2 1 1 0 0
Gallegos S,13-21 1 0 0 0 0 2
Chicago
Steele L,3-4 5 7 6 6 2 5
Nance 1 3 2 2 0 0
Adam 1 0 0 0 0 3

HBP_Nance (Sosa).

Umpires_Home, Brian Knight; First, Adam Beck; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Bill Miller.

        Insight by Cloudera: Learn about what a few federal agencies are doing to tackle data security challenges and improve their cyber data posture in this exclusive e-book.

T_2:39. A_29,030 (41,649).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|24 Speedreading Plus(TM) Technical Reading...
9|24 Industrial Solutions Forum
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Utah Honor Flight veterans visit National Archives