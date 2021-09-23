On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

St. Louis 8, Milwaukee 5

The Associated Press
September 23, 2021 12:46 am
< a min read
      
St. Louis Milwaukee
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 8 9 6 Totals 34 5 8 5
Edman 2b 4 1 0 1 Wong 2b 5 1 1 0
Goldschmidt 1b 5 2 3 3 Adames ss 5 0 2 0
O’Neill lf 5 0 0 0 Yelich lf 3 0 0 0
Arenado 3b 3 1 0 0 Escobar 1b 3 1 0 0
Carlson rf 4 2 3 0 Urías 3b 3 1 0 0
Molina c 3 0 1 2 Taylor rf 4 2 2 5
Sosa ss 3 1 1 0 Cain cf 4 0 2 0
Bader cf 3 1 1 0 Piña c 4 0 1 0
Wainwright p 1 0 0 0 Houser p 1 0 0 0
Carpenter ph 0 0 0 0 A.García ph 1 0 0 0
Kim p 0 0 0 0 Cousins p 0 0 0 0
Nootbaar ph 0 0 0 0 Boxberger p 0 0 0 0
McFarland p 0 0 0 0 Ashby p 0 0 0 0
L.García p 0 0 0 0 Vogelbach ph 1 0 0 0
Rondón ph 1 0 0 0
Gallegos p 0 0 0 0
St. Louis 000 010 421 8
Milwaukee 400 100 000 5

E_Boxberger (1). DP_St. Louis 1, Milwaukee 2. LOB_St. Louis 4, Milwaukee 6. 2B_Piña (6). 3B_Carlson (4). HR_Goldschmidt 2 (29), Taylor 2 (12). SF_Molina (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
St. Louis
Wainwright 4 4 5 5 2 1
Kim 2 2 0 0 2 2
McFarland W,4-1 1 1 0 0 0 1
L.García H,12 1 1 0 0 0 1
Gallegos S,12-20 1 0 0 0 0 2
Milwaukee
Houser 6 5 1 1 2 3
Cousins 1-3 1 3 3 2 1
Boxberger BS,4-9 2-3 1 1 1 0 1
Ashby L,3-1 2 2 3 2 1 3

HBP_Houser (Sosa).

Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, John Libka; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Laz Diaz.

        Insight by Verizon: Learn about the progress that the Pentagon is making in finding real value out of 5G and its future across DoD.

T_3:31. A_30,804 (41,900).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|20 Global .NEXT Digital Experience 2021
9|21 ISS World North America
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Utah Honor Flight veterans visit National Archives