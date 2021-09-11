On Air: Federal News Network program
Stakely lifts Georgetown over Delaware State 20-14 in OT

The Associated Press
September 11, 2021 5:54 pm
DOVER, Del. (AP) — Joshua Stakely scored on a 5-yard run in overtime and Georgetown rallied to knock off Delaware State 20-14 in nonconference play on Saturday.

Stakely accounted for all 25 yards of the Hoyas’ OT drive, carrying four times. Georgetown had a chance to win its season opener in regulation, but Conor Hunt’s 35-yard field-goal attempt sailed left with 5:26 remaining. Stakely was held to 18 yards rushing in regulation play.

The Hornets (1-1) jumped out to a 14-0 lead. Sy’Veon Wilkerson scored untouched on an 11-yard run on the first play of the second quarter to open the scoring. Tylik Bethea connected with Jerrish Halsey for a 14-yard score on Delaware State’s next drive before being shut out the rest of the way.

Georgetown didn’t score until 4 seconds before halftime when Joseph Brunell hit Ser Portobanco for a 17-yard TD, making it 14-7. Brunell threw a 36-yard scoring strike to Camero Crayton with 9:36 left in the third quarter to knot the score at 14. Delaware State had the ball first in OT, but Joseph Delgado’s 37-yard field-goal try was blocked.

