Stetson cruises to 49-16 win over Ave Maria

The Associated Press
September 11, 2021 9:40 pm
DELAND, Fla. (AP) — John Seter passed for 276 yards and three touchdowns, Jalen Leary rushed for 190 yards and two scores and Stetson rolled past Ave Maria 49-16 on Saturday night.

The Gyrenes from the NAIA took an early 6-0 lead but the Hatters then scored the next 42 points with Seter throwing touchdown passes of 18 yards to Mason Proch, 4 to Kaleb Costner and 15 to Quinton Lane. Seter also had a 2-yard rushing score during the run with Leary adding his TDs of 3 and 18 yards.

Jordan Younge-Humphrey added Stetson’s final TD, a 10-yarder in the fourth quarter.

Leary passed Jareem Westcott for second on the Hatters’ career rushing list at 1,429 yards after posting his eighth career 100-yard game. Seter was 26-of-40 passing.

Lane made eight catches for 106 yards as the Hatters outgained the Gyrenes 580-308.

Joshua Jenkins had five catches for a 105 yards for Ave Maria.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

