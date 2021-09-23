Struggling Barcelona held to draw again in Spanish league

MADRID (AP) — Barcelona’s ongoing crisis worsened Thursday as it was held to a 0-0 draw by Cádiz in the Spanish league, extending its winless streak to three matches and adding pressure on coach Ronald Koeman.

Barcelona had to hold on in the end after midfielder Frenkie de Jong was sent off with a second yellow card in the 65th minute. Koeman also was sent off for complaining to the referee in the final minutes.

The draw left Barcelona in seventh place in the league standings, seven points behind leader Real Madrid with a game in hand. Madrid routed Mallorca 6-1 at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium on Wednesday to stay two points ahead of defending champion Atlético Madrid, which won 2-1 at Getafe on Tuesday.

“We have to be more united than ever,” Barcelona’s Sergi Roberto said. “The fans, the squad, the coach, the president. … We have to be united to overcome this situation. We are not going through a good moment but I’m convinced that we will overcome it.”

Cádiz nearly opened the scoring through Álvaro Negredo’s shot from outside the area in the 46th, forcing Marc-André ter Stegen to make a difficult save by the top corner.

One of Barcelona’s best chances was a low shot by Memphis Depay that was stopped by Cádiz goalkeeper Jeremías Ledesma a few minutes later. The Dutch striker missed an opportunity to score the winner deep into stoppage time when his shot from inside the area went wide in a one-on-one situation.

With an extra man, Cádiz had most of the chances at the end but couldn’t capitalize on them, with Ter Stegen making a few good saves.

De Jong was sent off after sliding in to try to steal the ball from an opponent.

Barcelona, still struggling to adjust to life without Lionel Messi, came into the match in turmoil as Koeman and president Joan Laporta remained at odds.

Koeman, hired by former president Josep Bartomeu, surprisingly read from a prepared statement in the pre-match news conference on Wednesday, downplaying the team’s chances of achieving significant results this season. Laporta said he only found out about Koeman’s statement in the last minute and later said changes would be made if needed.

Roberto said he didn’t agree with Koeman about Barcelona not having significant chances of succeeding in the league this season.

“We are Barça and we still have a very good squad,” he said. “We have a team that can win this league and we will try to win it.”

On the field, Barcelona was coming off two consecutive setbacks at home — a 3-0 defeat against Bayern Munich in the Champions League and a 1-1 draw against Granada in the Spanish league, when it needed a 90th-minute equalizer to escape defeat.

Messi left to join Paris Saint-Germain after the club failed to give him a new contract because of its financial struggles.

Barcelona remains depleted by injuries and Koeman started the match with two teenagers — 17-year-old midfielder Gavi and 18-year-old forward Yusuf Demir.

Cádiz hasn’t won in its first four league matches at home this season and was coming off two straight losses at the Nuevo Mirandilla Stadium. It went winless in its first five home matches at home last season. It has only won victory so far this season.

Cádiz defender Fali Giménez left the match in tears and on a stretcher after getting injured without contact before halftime. It appeared to be a left knee injury.

SOCIEDAD MOVES UP

Real Sociedad climbed to third place with a 3-2 win at Granada, moving within three points of leader Madrid. Aritz Elustondo scored twice for the visitors, including the winner in the 82nd.

Granada, which opened the scoring less than 10 minutes into the match, is yet to win this season, with three losses.

BETIS WINS AGAIN

Real Betis won 3-1 at Osasuna for its third victory in four matches in all competitions.

Manuel Pellegrini’s team is seventh in the standings. It had started the season winless in its first three matches.

