Suarez scheduled to start for Los Angeles against Houston

The Associated Press
September 11, 2021 3:05 am
1 min read
      

Los Angeles Angels (69-72, fourth in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (82-58, first in the AL West)

Houston; Saturday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Jose Suarez (6-7, 3.62 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 69 strikeouts) Astros: Luis Garcia (10-6, 3.22 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 155 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -241, Angels +199; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Houston and Los Angeles will meet on Saturday.

The Astros are 44-26 in home games in 2020. Houston has hit 180 home runs as a team this season. Yordan Alvarez leads the team with 28, averaging one every 16.4 at-bats.

The Angels are 32-38 in road games. Los Angeles has a team on-base percentage of .304, led by Shohei Ohtani with a mark of .343.

The Astros won the last meeting 10-5. Framber Valdez earned his 10th victory and Alex Bregman went 3-for-4 with a double and four RBIs for Houston. Ohtani took his second loss for Los Angeles.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Brantley leads the Astros with 143 hits and has 45 RBIs.

David Fletcher leads the Angels with 152 hits and is batting .276.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 5-5, .282 batting average, 4.43 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Angels: 5-5, .214 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Astros: Justin Verlander: (elbow), Andre Scrubb: (shoulder), Rafael Montero: (shoulder), Tyler Ivey: (undisclosed), Zack Greinke: (covid-19), Kent Emanuel: (elbow), Pedro Baez: (shoulder), Taylor Jones: (covid-19), Jason Castro: (knee).

Angels: Austin Warren: (health protocols), Patrick Sandoval: (spine), Jose Marte: (undisclosed), Reid Detmers: (health protocols), Alex Cobb: (wrist), Dylan Bundy: (shoulder), Luke Bard: (hip), Justin Upton: (lumbar), Mike Trout: (calf), Dexter Fowler: (knee), Anthony Rendon: (hip), Franklin Barreto: (right elbow).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

