Sunday’s Transactions

The Associated Press
September 5, 2021 9:04 pm
2 min read
      
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Placed RHP Nick Pivetta and LF Danny Santana on the reserve/COVID-19 IL. Selected the contract of RHP Kutter Crawford from Worcester (Triple-A East). Recalled LF Franchy Cordero from Worcester.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Signed 2B Ruben Tejada to a minor league contract.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Selected the contract of 2B Marwin Gonzalez from Sugar Land (Triple-A East). Optioned RHP Josh James to Sugar Land.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Placed C Cam Gallagher on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Tyler Zuber from Omaha (Triple-A East).

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Placed LF Justin Upton on the 10-day IL. Recalled 2B Kean Wong from Salt Lake (Triple-A West).

MINNESOTA TWINS — Reinstated RHP Luke Farrell from the 60-day IL. Optioned LHP Andrew Albers to St. Paul (Triple-A East). Designated RHP Derek Law for assignment.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Placed RHP Jonathan Loaisiga on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Albert Abreu from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Triple-A East).

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Sent RHP Matt Wisler to Durham (Triple-A East) on a rehab assignment.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Selected the contract of OF Henry Ramos from Reno (Triple-A West). Optioned LF Stuart Fairchild to Reno.

CINCINNATI REDS — Optioned 2B Alejo Lopez to Louisville (Triple-A East). Reinstated RHP Brad Brach from the 10-day IL.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Sent RHP Peter Lambert to Hartford (Double-A Northeast) on a rehab assignment. Selected the contract of RHP Ryan Feltner from Hartford (Double-A Northeast). Transferred LHP Austin Gomber from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Optioned RHP Antonio Santos to Albuquerque (Triple-A West).

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Recalled RHP Mitch White Rancho Cucamonga (Low-A West). Placed LF A.J. Pollock on the 10-day IL.

MIAMI MARLINS — Sent RHP Austin Pruitt outright to Jacksonville (Triple-A East).

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Placed SS Willy Adames on the 10-day IL. Recalled 2B Tim Lopes from Nashville (Triple-A East).

NEW YORK METS — Optioned 2B Travis Blankenhorn to Syracuse (Triple-A East). Sent RHP Robert Gsellman to St. Lucie (Low-A Southeast) on a rehab assignment.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Placed RHPs JT Brubaker and Duane Underwood Jr. on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHPs Kyle Keller and Shea Spitzbarth from Indianapolis (Triple-A East).

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Optioned LHP Sammy Long to Sacramento (Triple-A West). Placed CF Austin Slater on the 7-day IL. Recalled RHP Camilo Doval and CF Steven Duggar from Sacramento.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Recalled LHP Josh Rogers from Rochester (Triple-A East). Placed LF Gerardo Parra on the 10-day IL.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

DALLAS COWBOYS — Re-signed P Bryan Anger. Reinstated G Connor Williams from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed T Brandon Knight and G Zack Martin on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed DL Daniel Ekuale to the practice squad.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Reinstated G Earl Watford from the reserve/COVID-19 list and placed on injured reserve.

