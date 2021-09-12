On Air: Federal News Network program
Sports News

Sunday’s Transactions

The Associated Press
September 12, 2021 5:19 pm
2 min read
      
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Optioned RHPs Dean Kremer and Manny Barreda to Norfolk (Triple-A East). Selected the contract of RHP Eric Hanhold from Norfolk . Transferred RHP Matt Harvey from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.

BOSTON RED SOX — Reinstated RHP Nick Pivetta from the reserve/COVID-19 IL. Optioned RHP Connor Seabold to Worcester (Triple-A East). Placed RHP Phillips Valdez on the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of RHP Brad Peacock from Worcester. Sent RHP Matt Barnes and LHP Martin Perez to Worcester on rehab assignments.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Recalled RF Kyle Isbel from Omaha (Triple-A East).

NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned SS Andrew Velazquez and RHP Clarke Schmidt from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Triple-A East).

SEATTLE MARINERS — Reinstated LHP Tyler Anderson from the bereavement list. Optioned 3B Kevin Padlo to Tacoma (Triple-A West).

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Designated RHP Shawn Armstrong for assignment. Placed RHP Chris Archer on the 10-day IL. Reinstated RHP Nick Anderson from the 60-day IL and CF Brett Phillips from the 10-day IL.

TEXAS RANGERS — Sent 3B Brock Holt to Round Rock (Triple-A West) on a rehab assignment.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Recalled RHP Trent Thornton from Buffalo (Triple-A East). Optioned RHPs Anthony Castro and Thomas Hatch to Buffalo.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Sent RF Jake Hager outright to Reno (Triple-A West).

CHICAGO CUBS — Sent 2B Nico Hoerner to Iowa (Triple-A East) on a rehab assignment.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Recalled RHP Mitch White from Oklahoma City (Triple-A West). Placed RHP Kenley Jansen on the paternity list.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Placed 1B Rowdy Tellez on the 10-day IL. Recalled C Luke Maile from Nashville (Triple-A East).

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Reinstated C Andrew Knapp from the 10-day IL. Designated RHP Enyel De Los Santos for assignment. Optioned C Rafael Marchan to Lehigh Valley (Triple-A East).

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Reinstated OF Austin Slater from the 7-day IL and 2B Wilmer Flores from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP John Brebbia and LHP Caleb Baragar to Sacramento (Triple-A West).

