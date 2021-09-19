On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Sports News

Sunday’s Transactions

The Associated Press
September 19, 2021 3:04 pm
1 min read
      
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Selected the contract of RHP Thomas Eshelman from Norfolk (Triple-A East). Recalled RHP Brooks Kriske from Norfolk. Optioned RHP Spenser Watkins to Norfolk. Designated RHP Dusten Knight for assignment.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Sent RHP Shane Bieber to Akron (Double-A Northeast) on a rehab assignment.

DETROIT TIGERS — Placed LHP Gregory Soto on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Sept. 18. Placed OF Derek Hill on the 10-day IL. Recalled OF Daz Cameron and INF Isaac Paredes from Toledo (Triple-A East).

NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned RHP Luis Gil to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Triple-A East). Sent OF Miguel Andujar to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on a rehab assignment. Recalled OF Estevan Florial from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned RHPs Joey Krehbiel and Louis Head to Durham (Triple-A East). Designated RHP Joey Krehiel for assignment. Reinstated LHP Shane McClanahan and CF Kevin Kiermaier from the 10-day IL.

TEXAS RANGERS — Designated RHP Kohei Arihara for assignment. Activated RHP Mike Foltynewicz from the COVID-19 IL.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Placed LHP Hyun Jin Ryu on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Sept. 18. Recalled LHP Tayler Saucedo from Buffalo (Triple-A East).

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Selected the contract of INF/OF Ildemaro Vargas from Reno (Triple-A West). Designated RHP Jake Faria for assignment.

ATLANTA BRAVES — Optioned SS Orlando Arcia to Gwinnett (Triple-A East). Reinstated RHP Luke Jackson from the paternity list.

CHICAGO CUBS — Activated INF Nico Hoerner and RHP Keegan Thompson from the 10-day IL. Designated RHP Dillon Maples for assignment. Optioned OF Nick Martini to Iowa (Triple-A East).

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Recalled RHP Max Kranick from Indianapolis (Triple-A East). Placed RHP Bryse Wilson on the 10-day IL.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Added CB Rashaan Melvin and C Sam Tecklenburg to the active roster.

