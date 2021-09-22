On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Super Bowl champions place WR Antonio Brown on COVID-19 list

The Associated Press
September 22, 2021 5:03 pm
< a min read
      

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay’s Antonio Brown was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday and could miss this week’s road game against the Los Angeles Rams.

The 33-year-old receiver is the second player from the active roster the defending Super Bowl champions have placed on the COVID-19 list this week, joining reserve linebacker and special teams captain Kevin Minter.

“With A.B. we’ve got plenty of good guys that have proven track records at that position. Kevin will be missed as far as special teams, but we’ve got some young guys ready to roll,” coach Bruce Arians said Wednesday.

Brown, who has six receptions for 138 yards and one touchdown through two games, is part of a talented group of Tampa Bay receivers that includes Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Scotty Miller and Tyler Johnson.

        Insight by Ciena and Lumen: Executives from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, U.S. Marshals Service, U.S. Postal Service, Lumen and Ciena will discuss how to deliver services through cloud-based applications to citizens to take advantage of artificial intelligence, machine learning and advanced analytics, and emerging technologies like 5G in this free webinar.

Brown and Minter both are fully vaccinated. They can be reinstated with two negative tests for COVID-19 performed at least 24 hours apart.

Arians said getting one or both of the players back before facing the Rams would be “gravy.”

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|20 Gartner Security & Risk Management...
9|20 2021 Air, Space & Cyber Conference
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Alaska fall colors coming in hot at Arctic National Wildlife Refuge